पालिका की बोर्ड बैठक में भिड़े सभासद, पहले गाली-गलौच, फिर चली कुर्सियां

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 01:49 PM IST
बैठक में भिड़े सभासद
बैठक में भिड़े सभासद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत शहर में बुधवार को नगर पालिका की बोर्ड बैठक बुलाई गई। बैठक में दो सभासदों के बीच कहासुनी हो गई और फिर दोनों गाली-गलौच पर उतर आए। इतना ही नहीं बल्कि बैठक में दोनों ने एक-दूसरे के ऊपर कुर्सियां फेंकना शुरू कर दिया। वहीं बैठक में मौजूद चेयरमैन और अन्य सभासदों ने किसी तरह मामले को शांत कराया। 
बता दें कि वार्ड 18 के सभासद जाहिद और वार्ड 22 के सभासद इकराम के बीच किसी बात को लेकर कहासुनी हो गई। फिर दोनों के बीच गाली गलौच शुरू हो गई। इसके बाद दोनों एक दूसरे के ऊपर कुर्सियां फेंकने लगे। मामला बढ़ता देख चेयरमैन राजूदीन एडवोकेट ने किसी तरह बीच-बचाव कराया।

वहीं चेयरमैन राजूदीन की अध्यक्षता में बैठक को फिर से शुरू किया गया। इस दौरान बैठक में शहर के विकास के मुद्दे पर बात हुई। 

