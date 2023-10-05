Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Noida STF team has arrested three members of a gang with fake notes from Meerut

यूपी: STF ने पकड़ा नकली नोटों का जखीरा, दिल्ली-एनसीआर के बाजारों में खपाते थे, पूछताछ में उगले बड़े राज

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Thu, 05 Oct 2023 09:55 PM IST
सार

Meerut News : नोएडा एसटीएफ की टीम ने मेरठ में छापा मारकर नकली नोटों का जखीरा पकड़ा है। टीम ने गिरोह के तीन सदस्यों को दबोचा है। आरोपियों ने पूछताछ में बड़े राज उगले हैं।

Noida STF team has arrested three members of a gang with fake notes from Meerut
आरोपी गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
नोएडा एसटीएफ ने नकली नोट छापने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया है। एसटीएफ की टीम ने मेडिकल पुलिस के साथ मिलकर छापा मारा और गिरोह के तीन सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने उनके पास से दो लाख रुपये के नकली नौट और नकली नोट छापने वाले उपकरण बरामद किए हैं।



लोगों को ऐसे बनाते थे शिकार
बताया गया कि आरोपी नकली नोट छापने के बाद दिल्ली-एनसीआर के बाजारों में धोखे से चलाकर लोगों को ठगी का शिकार बनाते थे। एसटीएफ की टीम ने गिरोह का पर्दाफाश करते हुए तीन आरोपी मीरापुरा जिला मुजफ्फनगर निवासी पप्पू तुल्हेड़ी, सरधना निवासी देशपाल उर्फ पप्पू, मुंडाली ग्राम कैथवाड़ा ऋषि कुमार को गिरफ्तार किया है। टीम ने मौके से दो लाख तीन हजार, छह सौ रुपये के नकली नोट व बनाने वाले उपकरण बरामद किए हैं।

एसटीएफ एएसपी ब्रिजेश सिंह ने बताया कि बृह्स्पतिवार को मेडिकल थाना क्षेत्र के हनुमान विहार भड़ाना डेरीवाल वाली गली में मकान में दबिश देकर नकली नोटा का जखीरा पकड़ा। पूछताछ में इन आरोपियों ने बताया कि दिल्ली व एनसीआर में नकली नोट चलाने का गोरखधंधा करते थे। टीम ने आरोपियों के पास से एक एचपी प्रिंटर, स्टील स्केल, स्टील ब्लेड कटर, कैंची, तीन मोबाइल बरामद किए हैं। 

नोएडा एसपी एसटीएफ राज कुमार मिश्र ने बताया कि पप्पू तुल्हेड़ी पर डेढ़ दर्जन आपराधिक मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। देशपाल उर्फ पप्पू पर लूट चोरी के पांच मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। हाल ही दोनों जेल से जमानत पर रिहा हुए थे।

