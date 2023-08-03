Notifications

New Meerut City will be settled: Rapid and highway will make commuting to Delhi-Noida and Gurgaon easier

बसेगा न्यू मेरठ सिटी: रैपिड और हाईवे से सुगम होगा दिल्ली-नोएडा और गुड़गांव आना-जाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Thu, 03 Aug 2023 10:38 AM IST
सार

 मेरठ में रैपिड का निर्माण और चारों और फैला हाईवे का जाल शहरवासियों के लिए काफी फायदेमंद साबित होगा। यहां तक कि दिल्ली नोएडा और गुड़गांव जॉब करने वाले अब अपने शहर से ही आवागमन आसानी से कर सकेंगे। आवास की जरूरत भी मेरठ में ही पूरी हो जाएगी। पढ़ें आखिर कैसे?

New Meerut City will be settled: Rapid and highway will make commuting to Delhi-Noida and Gurgaon easier
रैपिडेक्स, Rapid Rail - फोटो : अमर उजाला

मेरठ शहर में रफ्तार ले रहा रैपिड निर्माण का काम और चारों ओर फैल रहे हाइवे के जाल के बाद मेरठ के निवासियों को काम के लिए दूसरे शहरों में रहने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। दिल्ली, नोएडा, गुड़गांव, हापुड़ तक जाने की सुगमता मिलने के बाद मेडा लोगों की आवास की जरूरत को शहर में ही पूरा करेगा।



इसके लिए न्यू मेरठ सिटी बसाई जाएगी। इसको लेकर बुधवार को शहर पहुंची अहमदाबाद की इकिस्टिक एडवाइजरी कारपोरेशन की तीन सदस्यीय टीम के साथ मेरठ विकास प्राधिकरण के उपाध्यक्ष, कैंट विधायक, रियल एस्टेट डवलपर्स के बीच मंथन हुआ। इसमें प्राधिकरण द्वारा शहर के चारों तरफ जमीन चिह्नित कर निजी डवलपर्स के जरिए कालोनियां विकसित कर न्यू मेरठ बसाए जाने पर विचार किया गया। 

Rapid Rail - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राधिकरण उपाध्यक्ष अभिषेक पांडेय ने बताया कि लगातार हो रहे शहर का विस्तार को देखते हुए नई संभावनाएं तलाशी जा रही हैं। गुजरात से आई टीम के साथ शहर के सुनियोजित विकास को लेकर चर्चा हुई।

कैंट विधायक अमित अग्रवाल ने कहा कि आरआरटीएस का काम तेजी से चल रहा है। अगले साल तक इसे मेरठ तक लाने की तैयारी है। ऐसे में दिल्ली के साथ गुड़गांव व ग्रेटर नोएडा काम के लिए जाने वाले लोग में ही बसेंगे।

रैपिड रेल के लिए काम चालू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनसंख्या के दबाव के साथ ही मकानों की जरूरतें भी बढ़ने वाली हैं। बैठक में रेडा के अध्यक्ष अशोक गर्ग ने कहा कि सुनियोजित विकास के लिए ठोस योजना की जरूरत है। नगर नियोजक विजय कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि बैठक में विकास की रूपरेखा पर मंथन हुआ।

दिल्ली जाना अब आसान हो गया है। मेरठ में आवास की उपलब्धता कराने के लिए सही तरीके से विकास पर चर्चा हुई। रेडा महामंत्री कमल ठाकुर ने कहा कि महायोजना-2031 का क्षेत्रफल दोगुना हो गया है। शहर के अलावा गांव भी इसकी सीमा में आ गए हैं। 

रैपिड रेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऐसे में विस्तारित क्षेत्र में जरूरत के हिसाब से टाउनशिप विकसित की जानी चाहिए। अहमदाबाद के एकिस्टिक एडवाइजरी कॉरपोरेशन के जयंत शिंदे, जिग्नेश व अनुज ने सभी से शहर की जरूरत को लेकर विचार जाने।कॉलोनाइजर उत्कर्ष जैन व अजय ग्रोवर ने भी विचार रखे।

आम आदमी की पहुंच में होंगे मकान
रेडा के कोषाध्यक्ष अतुल गुप्ता ने कहा कि ग्रेटर नोएडा की तर्ज पर महायोजना के अंतर्गत किसानों की जमीन लेकर विकास प्राधिकरण द्वारा कार्य कराए जाएं। इस व्यवस्था से सुनियोजित विकास होगा और अवैध कालोनियां बसने पर लगाम लगेगी। शहर के चारों तरफ न्यू मेरठ बसाए जाने से कालोनी के मकान भी आम आदमी की जेब की पहुंच में होंगे।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

