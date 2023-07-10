Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Meerut News: NH-58 highway one-way from Muzaffarnagar to Sivaya toll for Kanwariyas

वाहन चालकों के लिए जरूरी खबर: मुजफ्फरनगर से सिवाया टोल तक वन-वे हुआ हाईवे, ट्रैफिक पुलिस जल्द लेगी बड़ा फैसला

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Mon, 10 Jul 2023 08:51 AM IST
सार

Kanwar Yatra 2023 : कांवड़ियों को कोई परेशानी न हों, इसलिए मुजफ्फरनगर से सिवाया टोल प्लाजा तक हाईवे को वन-वे कर दिया है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस जल्द ही यह बड़ा फैसला भी लेगी।

Meerut News: NH-58 highway one-way from Muzaffarnagar to Sivaya toll for Kanwariyas
हाईवे - फोटो : Amar Ujala

विस्तार
Follow Us

कांवड़ियों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए मुजफ्फरनगर की तरफ से सिवाया टोल प्लाजा तक वन-वे कर दिया गया। अब एक तरफ कांवड़िये चल रहे हैं, जबकि दूसरी लेन में दोनों तरफ से आने वाले वाहनों को निकाला जा रहा है। टोल प्लाजा से गाजियाबाद की तरफ आने वाले वाहन पहले की भांति दोनों लेन पर संचालित हैं।



एसपी ट्रैफिक जितेंद्र श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि दिल्ली-देहरादून हाईवे का पूरा निरीक्षण किया गया, लेकिन कांवड़ियों की संख्या अभी इतनी नहीं है कि गाजियाबाद सीमा तक हाईवे को वन-वे कर दिया जाए। उम्मीद है कि सोमवार शाम तक कांवड़ियों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है। तभी अधिकारियों की सहमति लेकर टोल प्लाजा से आगे गाजियाबाद सीमा तक वन-वे कर दिया जाएगा। जैसे-जैसे कांवड़ियों की संख्या बढ़ती उसे देखते हुए आगामी निर्णय लिए जाएंगे।

हाईवे पर जगह-जगह की गई बैरिकेडिंग
कांवड़ियों और वाहन चालकों को कोई परेशानी न हो इसे देखते हुए हाईवे पर जगह-जगह बैरिकेडिंग की गई है, जिससे कोई भी वाहन दूसरी लेन में कांवड़ियों की तरफ न आ सके। हाईवे पर जहां बड़े कट हैं वहां पर पुलिसकर्मियों की संख्या को बढ़ाया गया है। टोल प्लाजा पर तीन लेन की गई आरक्षित सिवाया टोल प्लाजा पर दोनों तरफ के वाहनों के लिए 14 लेन बनाई हैं। टोल प्रबंधक प्रदीप चौधरी ने बताया कि इन तीन लेन से केवल कांवड़ियों को ही निकाला जाएगा। कांवड़ियों की संख्या बढ़ती है तो लेन को भी बढ़ा दिया जाएगा।

आज भैसाली डिपो शिफ्ट होगा सोहराब गेट डिपो पर
एनएच-58 पर कांवड़ियों की संख्या बढ़ने और यातायात विभाग के रूट डायवर्जन प्लान के चलते रोडवेज की ओर से आज भैसाली डिपो को सोहराब गेट डिपो पर शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। सोमवार दोपहर तक सभी बसों का संचालन सोहराब गेट डिपो से ही होगा। एनएच 58 बाईपास पर बनाए गए अस्थाई बस अड्डों से आज बागपत, बड़ौत, शामली व सरधना के लिए बसों का संचालन होगा।

भैसाली डिपो और सोहराब गेट डिपो समेत मेरठ रीजन से 250 से अधिक बसें हरिद्वार भेजी गईं। करीब 15 से 20 हजार कांवड़िये हरिद्वार रवाना हुआ। सभी डिपो से हरिद्वार जाने वाली बसों को अब बिजनौर के रास्ते होकर हरिद्वार निकाला गया। मेरठ से दिल्ली की ओर जाने वाली बसें भी अब किठौर, हापुड़ व पिलखुवा होकर दिल्ली जा रही हैं। एआरएम जगदीश सिंह ने बताया कि जो बसें हरिद्वार जा चुकी हैं वह वापसी में अब सोहराब गेट डिपो ही पहुंचेंगी। बागपत, बड़ौत, सरधना और शामली की ओर जाने वाली बसों का संचालन बाईपास पर बनाए गए अस्थाई बस अड्डों से होगा। बागपत के लिए बागपत रोड, बड़ौत के लिए रोहटा रोट और शामली सरधना के लिए सरधना रोड से बस मिलेगी।

यात्रियों पर पड़ रहा अतिरिक्त बोझ
मेरठ से दिल्ली जाने वाले यात्रियों को अब बढ़ा हुआ किराया देना होगा। बस हापुड़ होकर दिल्ली जाएगी, जिसके चलते यात्री को जहां पहले दिल्ली का किराया 128 रुपये देने होते थे अब उन्हें 198 रुपये देने पड़ रहे हैं। देहरादून जाने वालों को पहले जहां 294 रुपये देने होते थे अब उन्हें 314 रुपये किराया देना पड़ रहा है। हरिद्वार के लिए भी अब 252, मुजफ्फरनगर के लिए पहले जहां 90 रुपये देने होते थे अब 122 रुपये किराया देना पड़ रहा है। मेरठ से गाजियाबाद के लिए भी पहले जहां 88 रुपये किराया था अब वह 145 रुपये हो गया है।

यह भी पढ़ें: Saharanpur: हिंडन के बहाव में फंसी बस, लोगों की अटकी सांसें, नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से बचे बस सवार यात्री

नहीं मिली मुरादाबाद, रामपुर की बसें, बरेली की दूरी बढ़ी
गढ़मुक्तेश्वर में कांवड़ यात्रा के चलते मार्ग को पूरी तरह से बंद कर दिया गया है। सोहराब गेट डिपो से मुरादाबाद, अमरोहा, रामपुर की बसों का संचालन पूरी तरह से बंद है। रविवार को भी कई यात्री बसें न मिलने के कारण परेशान रहे। अमरोहा निवासी रवि कुमार बस न मिलने के कारण परेशान घूमते रहे। यही हाल बरेली जाने वालों का रहा। बरेली जाने वाली बसों को बदायूं होकर निकाला गया, जिससे बसें करीब 80 किमी अतिरिक्त दूरी तय कर बरेली जा रही हैं। इससे यात्रियों को भी वर्तमान किराए से 100 रुपये अधिक किराया देना पड़ा।

कांवड़ यात्रा के चलते सोमवार को भैसाली डिपो को सोहराब गेट डिपो शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही चार अस्थाई बस अड्डों से भी बसों का संचालन शुरू होगा। - केके शर्मा, क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक, मेरठ रीजन

यह भी पढ़ें: Saharanpur: कांवड़ियों ने अंबाला देहरादून हाईवे किया जाम, कांवड़ खंडित करने का आरोप, पुलिस ने संभाला मोर्चा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed