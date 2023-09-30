Notifications

Meerut News

मेरठ क्राइम रिपोर्ट: कुत्ते के विवाद में मारपीट-पथराव में दो घायल, रिटायर्ड कैप्टन की पत्नी-बेटी से छेड़छाड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Sat, 30 Sep 2023 12:00 PM IST
सार

रिटायर्ड कैप्टन की पत्नी और बेटी से छेड़छाड़ के मामले में पुलिस ने दो महिलाओं समेत पांच के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है। कंकरखेड़ा में शुक्रवार सुबह मंदिर जा रहे बच्चे को कुत्ते के काटने के विवाद में दो पक्ष आपस में भिड़ गए।

Meerut Crime Report: Two injured in fighting and stone pelting over dog dispute, read latest news
मेरठ क्राइम न्यूज - फोटो : Amar Ujala

विस्तार
कंकरखेड़ा में दबंगों द्वारा रिटायर्ड कैप्टन की पत्नी और बेटी से छेड़छाड़ के मामले में पुलिस ने विकास, आकाश, निक्की और दो महिलाओं के खिलाफ गंभीर धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। आरोपी फरार हैं। 



कंकरखेड़ा क्षेत्र के साधन रोड निवासी नीतू ने चार दिन पूर्व थाने में तहरीर देकर बताया था कि उसके पति रिटायर्ड कैप्टन हैं। उसकी कॉलोनी में रहने वाले दो भाई उसके घर के बाहर आकर अभद्रता करते हैं। इसकी शिकायत पीड़ित परिवार ने आरोपियों के परिजनों से की थी, लेकिन वे नहीं पहुंचे।


आरोप है कि दो दिन पूर्व आरोपी और अन्य साथी उसके घर पहुंचे। उन्होंने अभद्रता की। विरोध करने पर उन्होंने महिला और बेटी के साथ छेड़छाड़ और मारपीट की। मुख्य आरोपी की मां, बहन और भाई भी मौके पर आ गए  थे। इसके बाद सभी ने पांचों आरोपियों के साथ मारपीट की। पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले आरोपी भाग निकले। कंकरखेड़ा थाना प्रभारी अजय कुमार कहना है कि फरार आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है। 

महिला का वीडियो बनाया आरोपी युवक को पीटा
रोहटा रोड पर शुक्रवार सुबह एक युवक ने सड़क किनारे खड़ी विवाहिता का वीडियो बनाना शुरू कर दिया। इसका महिला ने विरोध किया। महिला का शोर सुनकर उसके परिजन और अन्य लोग पहुंच गए। भीड़ ने आरोपी युवक को जमकर पीटा। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया।

महिला ने बताया कि कुछ दिन से यह युवक पीछा कर रहा था। उसने परिजनों को मामले की जानकारी दी थी। दो दिन पूर्व भी परिजनों ने युवक को समझाया था। शुक्रवार सुबह विवाहिता घर से कुछ दूर सड़क पर खड़ी थी। इसी दौरान युवक ने मोबाइल पर उसका वीडियो बनाना शुरू कर दिया। महिला ने परिवार के लोगों को इसकी जानकारी दी और आरोपी को पकड़कर शोर मचा दिया। कंकरखेड़ा थाना प्रभारी का कहना है कि मामले में तहरीर नहीं आई है। 

दस रुपये के लिए  कनिष्ठ सहायक को पीटा
सिविल लाइंस थाना क्षेत्र में मोहनपुरी स्थित डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय में घुसकर पिता-पुत्र ने कनिष्ठ लिपिक के साथ मारपीट कर दी। फीस की रसीद के 10 रुपये कम होने पर आरोपियों ने इस घटना को अंजाम दिया। 

डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार, फर्म्स सोसाइटीज एवं चिट्स कार्यालय में आजमगढ़ निवासी राहुल नरेश गौतम कनिष्ठ सहायक है। दोपहर में कार्यालय में ताराचंद कौशिक नाम का व्यक्ति फीस की रसीद कटाने के लिए उनके पास पहुंचा। धनराशि में 10 रुपये कम थे। उन्होंने दस रुपये मांगे तो वहां से चला गया। 

आरोप है कि कुछ देर बाद ही ताराचंद अपने पुत्र दीपक के साथ पहुंचा और उनके साथ मारपीट की। राहुल ने आरोप लगाया कि दोनों पिता-पुत्र अक्सर अभद्रता करते हैं। पुलिस ने तहरीर के आधार पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर जांच शुरु कर दी है। 

स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य, उदयनिधि के खिलाफ दी तहरीर 
जानीखुर्द में परशुराम स्वाभिमान सेना के जिलाध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण पंडित ने सनातन धर्म के खिलाफ गलत बयानी और हिंदुओं की आस्था को ठेस पहुंचाने को लेकर दिए गए बयानों को लेकर थाने में तहरीर देकर स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य और उदय निधि स्टालिन के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज करने की मांग की। शुक्रवार को लक्ष्मण पंडित कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ जानी थाने पहुंचे। उन्होंने थानाध्यक्ष प्रजंत त्यागी को तहरीर देकर पूर्व मंत्री स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य और तमिलनाडु सरकार में मंत्री उदयनिधि स्टालिन द्वारा हिंदू और सनातन के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक बात कहने पर रोष प्रकट करते हुए रिपोर्ट दर्ज करने की मांग की। इस दौरान उपाध्यक्ष जितेंद्र शर्मा, दीपक भारद्वाज, बंटी विश्वकर्मा, अंकित, आलोक चौधरी, बब्बू ठाकुर, जयंत चौधरी, अमन वर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे। थानाध्यक्ष प्रजंत त्यागी ने बताया कि इस बारे में अधिकारियों को अवगत करवा दिया है।
 
छह हत्यारोपियों के खिलाफ गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई
परतापुर थाना क्षेत्र के सोलाना गांव में आमिर हत्याकांड के छह आरोपियों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई की है। ट्रैक्टर व बाइक की टक्कर के बाद हुए विवाद के चलते सोलाना गांव में 24 अप्रैल को आमिर की घर में घुसकर गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस वारदात में आमिर का भाई व अन्य परिजन भी घायल हो हुए थे। हमलावर घर से नकदी व आभूषण भी लूटकर ले गए थे। परिजनों ने औरंगजेब, हुमायूं, आफाक, आबाद, शाहरुख और पूर्व प्रधान अफजाल आदि के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी आफाक को मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार किया था। पुलिस ने औरगंजेब, हुमायूं, आफाक, आबाद, शाहरुख और अफजाल के खिलाफ गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई की है। 24 अप्रैल को हुई इस वारदात में मारे गए आमिर की शादी 27 मई को होनी थी। उसकी शादी सालेपुर सठला गांव निवासी युवती से तय हुई थी। घर में शादी की तैयारियों के लिए खरीदारी चल रही थी। आमिर की हत्या से परिवार की खुशियां मातम में तब्दील हो गई। 
 

कुत्ते के काटने पर विवाद में मारपीट-पथराव, दो घायल
कंकरखेड़ा में शुक्रवार सुबह मंदिर जा रहे 10 वर्षीय बच्चे अवि को पड़ोसी के कुत्ते ने काट लिया। बच्चा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घटना के विरोध में आरोपी पक्ष के युवकों ने मारपीट और पथराव कर दिया। इसमें महिला सहित दो लोग घायल हो गए। इसके बाद आरोपियों के खिलाफ थाने पर तहरीर दी गई।

कंकरखेड़ा क्षेत्र के रोहटा रोड स्थित जिंजोखर गांव निवासी विनीत ने शुक्रवार शाम थाने पर तहरीर दी। इसमें बताया कि उनका 10 वर्षीय बेटा अवि सुबह मंदिर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान पड़ोसी के कुत्ते ने उसे काट लिया। बेटे की आवाज सुनकर परिजन मौके पर दौड़े। इसके बाद गांव में ही चिकित्सक से उपचार कराया। इसके बाद परिजन पड़ोसी से शिकायत करने के लिए पहुंचे। यहां दोनों पक्षों में कहासुनी हो गई। ग्रामीणों ने किसी तरह दोनों पक्षों को शांत किया। 

आरोप है कि कुछ देर बाद कई हमलावर पीड़ित के घर पहुंचे। उन्होंने अभद्रता और मारपीट की। विरोध करने पर हमलावरों ने लाठी-डंडों और ईंट से हमला किया। इसमें विनीत के पिता रामवीर और परिवार की एक महिला घायल हो गई। हमलावारों ने पीड़ित परिवार के घर पर पथराव भी किया। कंकरखेड़ा थाना प्रभारी का कहना है की तहरीर मिल गई है। 

ठगी के मामले में आरोपी गैंगस्टर एक्ट में नामजद
आबूलेन स्थित होटल राजमहल में नौकरी के इंटरव्यू के नाम पर केरल के दंपती से ठगी के आरोपियों के खिलाफ सदर बाजार पुलिस ने गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई की है। आरोपियों के खिलाफ गाजियाबाद, जयपुर में भी मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। केरल के नरूवमूडु तिरुवंतपुरम निवासी अय्यप्पन पुत्र अमिथा एके ने सदर थाने में 24 नवंबर 2022 को रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। इसमें बताया था कि उनकी बेटी अमिता व दामाद अभिलाष 23 नवंबर काे केरल एयरपोर्ट से दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट के लिए निकले थे। किसी व्यक्ति ने जर्मनी में नौकरी के लिए उन्हें दिल्ली में इंटरव्यू के लिए बुलाया था। दिल्ली पहुंचने पर उसने मेरठ में इंटरव्यू होना बताया। इस पर बेटी और दामाद मेरठ आ गए, जहां होटल राजमहल में अनिल कुमार बैरवा पुत्र महेश बैरवा निवासी सिविल सिटी लुधियाना पंजाब ने उनका स्वागत किया। आरोपी ने बेटी और दामाद को कमरा नंबर 205 में ठहराया और बताया कि कुछ समय बाद आपका इंटरव्यू होगा। फिर उसने खाने के लिए सामान मंगाया, जिसमें नशीला पदार्थ मिला दिया। इसे खाकर अमिता और अभिलाष बेहोश हो गए। आरोपी ने दोनों के एटीएम कार्ड निकालकर उनके पैसे हड़प लिए। कमरा नंबर 305 में रुके राहुल और उसके पिता अरिवंदाछन के साथ भी उसने इसी तरह ठगी की। इस मामले में यशिका अरोरा निवासी शालीमार बाग नई दिल्ली का नाम भी सामने आया था। पुलिस ने दोनों के खिलाफ गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई कर दी है। 

मेरठ का इरशाद गैंगस्टर में नामजद
शहर में टप्पेबाजी करने वाले चार आरोपियों के खिलाफ विभूतिखंड पुलिस ने यूपी गैंगस्टर एक्ट की कार्रवाई की है। इंस्पेक्टर अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि 25 जुलाई को उत्तराखंड के ऊधम सिंह नगर निवासी शाहिद अहमद, हबीब अहमद, महबूब और मेरठ के इरशाद को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। आरोपियों ने 13 जुलाई को एक महिला के साथ टप्पेबाजी की थी। गैंग का सरगना इरशाद है ।

अवैध कब्जे पर होटल को नोटिस
नेशनल हाइवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया ने एनएच-58 स्थित होटल दोआब विलास को अनाधिकृत कब्जा किए जाने पर नोटिस जारी किया है। प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर संतोष बाजपेई की ओर से दिए गए नोटिस में कहा गया है कि एनएच-58 का निरीक्षण किए जाने पर राजमार्ग के 795 वर्ग मीटर पर कब्जा मिला है।

उन्होंने दोआब विलास के ज्ञानेंद्र चौधरी को नोटिस जारी कर कब्जा हटाने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। वैष्णो धाम कॉलोनी निकट गायत्री हाइट्स स्थित एनएच-58 के कार्यालय में भी अपना पक्ष रखने के निर्देश हैं। वहीं एनजीटी की ओर से भी ग्रीन वर्ज पर कब्जे को लेकर मेडा ने निशान लगाए हैं। इसे लेकर किसान और स्थानीय निवासी लगातार विरोध कर रहे हैं। 
