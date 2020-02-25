शहर चुनें

महाभारत सर्किट: हस्तिनापुर को आशीष देतीं पांडवों की कुलदेवी, मिटने बनने की पराकाष्ठा है यह धरती

रैना पालीवाल, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 25 Feb 2020 03:34 PM IST
जयंती माता शक्तिपीठ मंदिर
1 of 6
जयंती माता शक्तिपीठ मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मिटने-बनने की पराकाष्ठा है हस्तिनापुर। जब-जब विध्वंस हुआ, सृजन की दृढ़ शक्ति बढ़ती गई। इस प्रक्रिया में बहुत कुछ मटियामेट हो गया। कुछ आज भी अवनि के गर्भ में है। यह जयंती माता का आशीष ही है कि वह आज भी हस्तिनापुर में विराजमान हैं। हस्तिनापुर आएं तो पांडवों की कुलदेवी के दर्शन भी करें...


 
mahabharata circuit mahabharat mystery mahabharat bhim mahabharat mystery of mahabharata exclusive

जयंती माता शक्तिपीठ मंदिर
जयंती माता शक्तिपीठ मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुमुदेश्वर भैरव
कुमुदेश्वर भैरव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
hastinapur temple
hastinapur temple - फोटो : अमर उजाला
hastinapur temple
hastinapur temple - फोटो : अमर उजाला
hastinapur temple
hastinapur temple - फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्रोपदेश्वर मंदिर । फोटो : संजू
द्रोपदेश्वर मंदिर । फोटो : संजू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
