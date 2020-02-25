महाभारत सर्किट: हस्तिनापुर को आशीष देतीं पांडवों की कुलदेवी, मिटने बनने की पराकाष्ठा है यह धरती

{"_id":"5e54e9998ebc3ef3c408b6a8","slug":"mahabharata-circuit-kuldevi-of-pandavas-blessing-hastinapur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093f\u091f: \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0928\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0937 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जयंती माता शक्तिपीठ मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e54e9998ebc3ef3c408b6a8","slug":"mahabharata-circuit-kuldevi-of-pandavas-blessing-hastinapur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093f\u091f: \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0928\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0937 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुमुदेश्वर भैरव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e54e9998ebc3ef3c408b6a8","slug":"mahabharata-circuit-kuldevi-of-pandavas-blessing-hastinapur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093f\u091f: \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0928\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0937 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
hastinapur temple
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e54e9998ebc3ef3c408b6a8","slug":"mahabharata-circuit-kuldevi-of-pandavas-blessing-hastinapur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093f\u091f: \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0928\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0937 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
hastinapur temple
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e54e9998ebc3ef3c408b6a8","slug":"mahabharata-circuit-kuldevi-of-pandavas-blessing-hastinapur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093f\u091f: \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0928\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0937 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
hastinapur temple
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e54e9998ebc3ef3c408b6a8","slug":"mahabharata-circuit-kuldevi-of-pandavas-blessing-hastinapur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093f\u091f: \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0928\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0937 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
द्रोपदेश्वर मंदिर । फोटो : संजू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला