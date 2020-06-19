शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   India China Dispute, Protest against China in many district of Western Uttar Pradesh

चीन के खिलाफ आक्रोश, पश्चिमी यूपी के जिलों में कुछ ऐसे हो रहा विरोध प्रदर्शन, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Fri, 19 Jun 2020 06:32 PM IST
चीन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते लोग
1 of 9
चीन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लद्दाख सीमा पर भारतीय जवानों के शहीद होने पर पश्चिमी यूपी के शहरों में उबाल हैं। लोगों ने चीन के सामानों की होली जलाई और चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग का पुतला फूंका। अगली स्लाइडों में तस्वीरों के साथ देखिए सभी जिलों में कैसे हो रहा विरोध प्रदर्शन-
china latest news uttar pradesh news in hindi up latest news update

चीन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते लोग
चीन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते लोग
चीन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत में चीन खिलाफ प्रदर्शन और पुतला फूंका
बागपत में चीन खिलाफ प्रदर्शन और पुतला फूंका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में भीम आर्मी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने चीन का पुतला फूंका
शामली में भीम आर्मी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने चीन का पुतला फूंका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पोस्टर जलाए
पोस्टर जलाए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन का सामान जलाकर किया विरोध
चीन का सामान जलाकर किया विरोध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन का पुतला फूंका
चीन का पुतला फूंका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर में चीन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
बिजनौर में चीन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुतला फूंका
पुतला फूंका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
