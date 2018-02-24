शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   कनौड़ा गांव में युवती के साथ छेड़छाड़

कनौड़ा गांव में युवती के साथ छेड़छाड़

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 09:28 PM IST
दौराला। क्षेत्र के एक गांव में जंगल जा रही एक युवती से पड़ोसी युवक ने छेड़छाड़ कर दी। युवती ने उसका विरोध करते हुए परिजनों को मामले से अवगत कराया। बाद में युवक के खिलाफ दौराला थाने में तहरीर दी। वहीं, पुलिस का कहना है कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

Spotlight

get ready for air taxis coming soon
Science Wonders

अब ट्रैफिक में फंसने का झंझट होगा खत्म, आ रही है एयर टैक्सी, हवा से करेगी बातें

24 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma shared makeup making video of Pari film
Bollywood

'परी' के रिलीज से 6 दिन पहले अनुष्का ने शेयर किया वीडियो, बताया कैसे बनीं भूतनी

24 फरवरी 2018

Sapna Chaudhary on hat ja tau song copyright case
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी को मिला 7 करोड़ का नोटिस तो भड़क कर दिया करारा जवाब, ऐसे तेवर कभी नहीं देखे होंगें आप

24 फरवरी 2018

After Batti Gul Meter Chalu Yami Gautam will play the action role in the next film
Bollywood

पहली बार इस किरदार को बड़े पर्दे पर निभाएंगी यामी गौतम, ले रही हैं खास ट्रेनिंग

24 फरवरी 2018

These two hundred and fifty dead bodies hopes to be alive again
Weird Stories

इन 250 डेडबॉडी के दोबारा जिंदा होने की उम्मीद, साइंटिंस्ट भी करते हैं भरोसा

24 फरवरी 2018

Allu Arjun trying to copy Priya Prakash Varrier video actions with his son
Bollywood

4 साल का बच्चा हुआ प्रिया प्रकाश वॉरियर का दीवाना, वीडियो में किया कुछ ऐसा नहीं होगा यकीन

24 फरवरी 2018

Controversy starts on Baba Ramdev serial
Television

बाबा रामदेव के टीवी शो को लेकर भड़का ब्राह्मण समाज, कहा- नहीं सहेंगे हमारा अपमान

24 फरवरी 2018

Singer Papon step down from judge position after kiss controversy with minor girl
Bollywood

बच्ची से अश्लीलता मामले में नया मोड़, सिंगर पापोन ने जज का पद छोड़ा

24 फरवरी 2018

Big news Salman Khan reveals 3 shocking secrets of his life
Bollywood

पहली बार निजी जिंदगी पर खुलकर बोले सलमान, किए ऐसे खुलासे हिल जाएगा बॉलीवुड

24 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 7 Contestant Sofia Hayat Expecting First Baby With Husband Vlad Stanescu
Television

मां बनने वाली है Bigg Boss की यह कंटेस्टेंट, इंस्टाग्राम पर खास अंदाज में दी 'गुड न्यूज'

24 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Odisha: Groom killed bride critically injured wedding gift received by the couple exploded
National

शादी के उपहार में आई शुभकामना ने बनाया दुल्हन को विधवा

ओडिशा के बोलांगिर जिले के पटनागढ़ में शादी की खुशी में अचानक मातम पसर गया यहां रिसेप्शन समारोह में किसी ने गिफ्ट पैक में विस्फोटक भेज दिया।

24 फरवरी 2018

Kamal murder case: Five people takes life of Kamla devi for insurance fund
Bareilly

बीमा क्लेम के लालच में बहू बनी सास की कातिल

24 फरवरी 2018

मेरे पति को फर्जी फंसा रही पुलिस : मीरा
Gorakhpur

मेरे पति को फर्जी फंसा रही पुलिस : मीरा

24 फरवरी 2018

Teacher-Principle suspended over indissent act
Lakhimpur Kheri

अश्लील हरकत करते तस्वीरें वायरल, प्रधानाचार्य और शिक्षिका निलंबित

24 फरवरी 2018

नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों ने सपा पार्षद को पीटा
Gorakhpur

नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों ने सपा पार्षद को पीटा

24 फरवरी 2018

UP Board : फिर पकड़ा गया सॉल्वर, एक छात्र रस्टीकेट
Gorakhpur

UP Board : फिर पकड़ा गया सॉल्वर, एक छात्र रस्टीकेट

24 फरवरी 2018

आचार संहिता की धौंस देकर गहने उड़ाए
Gorakhpur

आचार संहिता की धौंस देकर गहने उड़ाए

24 फरवरी 2018

Stone pelted at Aligarh bareilly passenger
Bareilly

अलीगढ़-बरेली पैसेंजर पर पथराव, चोटिल हुए यात्री 

24 फरवरी 2018

Husband gets life imprisonment for killing wife
Bareilly

दहेज हत्या के आरोपी पति को उम्र कैद

24 फरवरी 2018

rajastha- woman ate the poison after fight with her mother in law
Jaipur

सास से कहासुनी हुई, खुद जहर खाया और 'मासूम' को भी खिला दिया

24 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

तो इसलिए मेरठ में जुटेंगे RSS के 3 लाख स्वयंसेवक!

आने वाली 25 फरवरी को यूपी वेस्ट के मेरठ में RSS अब तक के सबसे बड़े स्वयं सेवक समागम का आयोजन करने जा रहा है। कहा जा रहा है कि इस कार्यक्रम में करीब तीन लाख RSS कार्यकर्ता जुटेंगे।

23 फरवरी 2018

PROTEST OF LAWYERS AT TOLL PLAZA IN MEERUT 1:38

वकीलों की हायतौबा से मेरठ का ये टोल प्लाजा हो गया टोल फ्री

23 फरवरी 2018

bjp mla lokendra chauhan thousands of people arrived funeral In Bijnor 0:51

बीजेपी विधायक लोकेंद्र चौहान की अंतिम विदाई में रोया पूरा गांव!

23 फरवरी 2018

VILLAGERS AND ILLEGAL SAND MINING CONTRACTOR FIGHT AND FIRING IN BAGPAT 1:52

बागपत में ग्रामीणों और ठेकेदार के बीच पत्थरबाजी और फायरिंग

23 फरवरी 2018

Saharanpur dm warns to panchayat executive officer to cut throat 0:52

डीएम ने पंचायत अधिकारी से कहा “हम गला काट देंगे तुम्हारा”

22 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

AURAIYA WORST ROAD ACCIDENT TRUCK SMASHED BICYCLE PASSANGER TO DEATH
Auraiya

औरैया : ऐसी भयावह सड़क दुर्घटना कोई भी, कभी भी न देखे

24 फरवरी 2018

India vs south africa 3rd t20i match live updates at cape town
Cricket News

INDvSA Live: टीम इंडिया को लगा पहला झटका, रोहित 11 रन बनाकर आउट

24 फरवरी 2018

rupees one lakh rewardee criminal arrested by delhi police at mumbai
Delhi NCR

मुंबई से गिरफ्तार हुआ एक लाख का इनामी गैंगस्टर, दस साल बाद पुलिस के हाथ आया 

24 फरवरी 2018

Samba DC, directs all officers to install ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ ringtone
Jammu

J&K: डीसी सांबा का निर्देश, अधिकारियों को बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ रिंगटोन लगाना अनिवार्य

24 फरवरी 2018

selected Shiksha Mitra to be appointed as assistant teachers of science and math.
Lucknow

चयनित शिक्षामित्रों को नियुक्ति देने का आदेश, 16,848 सहायक अध्यापकों को मिलेगी राहत

24 फरवरी 2018

PNB and 23 banks seeking help of Indore administration to recover a debt of Rs 3000 crore
Madhya Pradesh

पीएनबी समेत 24 बैंक इंदौर की इस कंपनी से 3000 करोड़ का कर्ज वसूलने के लिए लगा रहे हैं गुहार

24 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.