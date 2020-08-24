शहर चुनें
कमाल! अस्पताल में रोजाना होता है 'ऊँ' का जाप, तेजी से ठीक हो रहे कोरोना के मरीज, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 04:46 PM IST
अस्पताल में हवन और ओम जाप करते मरीज
1 of 5
अस्पताल में हवन और ओम जाप करते मरीज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में मेरठ जनपद के एक अस्पताल में बने कोरेाना वार्ड में रोजाना 'ऊँ' का जाप हो रहा है। अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों को ठीक करने के लिए गायत्री मंत्र थैरेपी और योग का भी सहारा लिया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा सोमवार को हवन भी किया गया।
