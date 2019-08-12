चूल्हा चौका से निकलकर मंच पर आने का मिला मौका, निशा ने जीता अमर उजाला 'तीज क्वीन' का खिताब 

{"_id":"5d5123078ebc3e6d1c21658e","slug":"aprajita-nisha-from-meerut-becomes-amar-ujala-teej-queen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e '\u0924\u0940\u091c \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928' \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निशा ने जीता अमर उजाला 'तीज क्वीन' का खिताब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d5123078ebc3e6d1c21658e","slug":"aprajita-nisha-from-meerut-becomes-amar-ujala-teej-queen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e '\u0924\u0940\u091c \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928' \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'तीज क्वीन' का खिताब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d5123078ebc3e6d1c21658e","slug":"aprajita-nisha-from-meerut-becomes-amar-ujala-teej-queen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e '\u0924\u0940\u091c \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928' \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'तीज क्वीन' का खिताब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d5123078ebc3e6d1c21658e","slug":"aprajita-nisha-from-meerut-becomes-amar-ujala-teej-queen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e '\u0924\u0940\u091c \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928' \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'तीज क्वीन' का खिताब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d5123078ebc3e6d1c21658e","slug":"aprajita-nisha-from-meerut-becomes-amar-ujala-teej-queen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e '\u0924\u0940\u091c \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928' \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'तीज क्वीन' का खिताब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला