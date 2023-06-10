Notifications

Anjali Murder Case: Goldie and Kakul want to earn name like Baddo, know how police arrested these shooters

Anjali Murder: बद्दो की तरह नाम कमाना चाहते हैं गोल्डी-काकुल, ऐसे शूटरों तक पहुंची पुलिस, IG ने दिया पुरस्कार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Sat, 10 Jun 2023 03:25 PM IST
सार

Anjali Murder Case : अधिवक्ता अंजली की हत्या की वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले शूटर गोल्डी और काकुल बद्दो की तरह नाम कमाना चाहते हैं। जानिए आखिर पुलिस कैसे इन शूटरों तक पहुंची।


मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

मेरठ में महिला अधिवक्ता हत्याकांड के खुलासे के लिए पुलिस ने 50 सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज खंगाली। माधवपुरम गेट पर दोनों शूटरों के नजर आने के बाद पुलिस ने इस समय पर आगे लगे सभी सीसीटीवी को चेक किया। शूटर आखिरी बार प्रताप विहार तक नजर आए। 



इसके अलावा पुलिस ने घटनास्थल से बीटीएस उठाया। हजारों मोबाइल की छानबीन गई। एसएसपी रोहित सिंह सजवाण ने पुलिस और सर्विलांस की कई टीमें लगा दीं। सीओ ब्रह्मपुरी शुचिता सिंह ने सारी टीमों के साथ वर्कआउट किया। 50 घंटे में चार आरोपी पकड़े गए।



मुठभेड़ में शूटर गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आईजी ने दिया 50 हजार का पुरस्कार
घटना के खुलासे पर आईजी नचिकेता झा ने टीम को 50 हजार रुपये का पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा की। टीम में थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक संतशरण सिंह, वरिष्ठ उप निरीक्षक सतीश कुमार, दरोगा संजय कुमार द्विवेदी, आशीष रस्तोगी, सर्विलांस प्रभारी हेड कांस्टेबल सहनवाज और पूरी टीम मौजूद रही।

बद्दो की तरह नाम कमाना चाहते हैं गोल्डी और काकुल
हत्या में प्रयुक्त तमंचा गोल्डी ने मवाना से 10 हजार रुपये में खरीदा था। गोल्ड और काकुल दोनों बेरीपुरा से हैं। दोनों को अपराध करने का शौक हैं। काकुल का कहना था कि सब लोग बेरीपुरी को बद्दो के नाम से जानते हैं, लेकिन वो भी कुछ ऐसा करना चाहता है कि उसे भी लोग अपराध के नाम से जानें।


महिला वकील। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरफ्तार आरोपी
1. यशपाल पुत्र स्वर्गीय जुगराज सिंह (56) (साजिशकर्ता)
निवासी : 107 सी प्रेम विहार माधवपुरम थाना ब्रह्मपुरी
आपराधिक इतिहास : डकैती का मुकदमा दर्ज

2. नीरज शर्मा पुत्र राकेश शर्मा (37) (साजिशकर्ता)
निवासी : प्रताप विहार, टीपीनगर
आपराधिक इतिहास - पांच मुकदमे दर्ज
नशे का आदी।


आरोपी गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
3-अनुज उर्फ मनहर पुत्र महेंद्र सिंह (28) (शूटर)
निवासी: लिसाड़ी रेलवे लाइन के पास थाना लिसाड़ी गेट
आपराधिक इतिहास : 18 साल की उम्र में युवती के साथ दुष्कर्म के मामले में जेल जा चुका है।
सातवीं तक पढ़ा है। शराब के अलावा सूखा नशा करता है।

4. रोहित उर्फ काकुल पुत्र योगेश (22)
निवासी: बेरीपुरा थाना टीपीनगर
शराब और सूखा नशा करता है। सूखा नशा करने की वजह से ही अनुज से दोस्ती हुई।


मेरठ में मुठभेड़। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ये हुई बरामदगी
1. दो स्कूटी (हत्या में इस्तेमाल एक स्कूटी व एक स्कूटी नीरज के कब्जे से)
2. दो फोन व सिम कार्ड (घटना में प्रयुक्त)
3. एक तमंचा 315 बोर
4. एक बैग

फरार आरोपी
1. सुरेश भाटी पुत्र लेखराम
निवासी: गली नंबर पांच रतन नगर भोला रोड टीपीनगर
2. गोल्डी उर्फ सागर
निवासी: बेरीपुरा थाना टीपीनगर

पूर्व पति और उसके पिता को छोड़ा
सीओ ब्रह्मपुरी शुचिता सिंह ने बताया कि अंजली के परिजनों ने पूर्व पति नितिन गुप्ता और उसके पिता पवन गुप्ता के खिलाफ नामजद रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी, इन दोनों को हिरासत में ले लिया गया था। अभी तक की जांच में हत्या में दोनों की कोई भूमिका सामने नहीं आई है, ऐसे में दोनों को फिलहाल छोड़ दिया गया है।
