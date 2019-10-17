शहर चुनें

Meerut

गोशाला संचालक ने रखने से किया इंकार तो पालिका में पाल रहे गाय

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 02:12 AM IST
सरधना नगर पालिका परिसर में गौ वंश की की देखभाल करता पालिका कर्मचारी
सरधना नगर पालिका परिसर में गौ वंश की की देखभाल करता पालिका कर्मचारी - फोटो : SARDANA
ख़बर सुनें
गोशाला संचालक ने रखने से किया इंकार तो पालिका में पाल रहे गाय
सरधना। सरधना नगर व देहात क्षेत्र में गोवंश खुले में घूम रहे हैं। किसान आवारा गोवंश को लेकर खासे परेशान हैं। सरधना नगर पालिका के द्वारा पूर्व में कपसाड़ की गोशाला में गोवंश को छुड़वाया गया था, लेकिन बाद में पशुओं की संख्या अधिक होना बताते हुए गोशाला संचालकों ने रखने से इंकार कर दिया। पालिका कर्मचारियों के द्वारा हाल ही में आठ से दस आवारा गोवंश को पकड़ा गया ओर उनको पालिका में ही रखा गया है। चारे के रूप में पशुओं को धान की पुआल का भूसा खिलाया जा रहा हैं। इस काम में कई पालिका सफाई कर्मचारी दिनभर गोवंश की देखरेख में ही लगे रहते हैं। हालांकि तीन लोगों को गायों की देखभाल के लिए रखा गया है। इस संबंध में एसडीएम अमित कुमार भारतीय से बात की तो उन्होंने बताया कि मामला उनके संज्ञान में नहीं है, इस संबंध में पालिका ईओ से बात की जायेगी।
gaushala nagar palika
