पश्चिमी यूपी में पुलिस के ताबड़तोड़ एनकाउंटर जारी, दो अपराधी ढेर, नोएडा में मिली AK-47

#Noida: Criminal with Rs. 1 Lakh reward injured during an encounter with police, later died during treatment. One AK 47 confiscated. pic.twitter.com/uAGprjt21Q— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2018
Saharanpur: A wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head killed, another managed to escape in an encounter with police last night, one police personnel injured. Rs 1 Lakh, one motorcycle and a pistol seized. Police on the look-out for the absconding criminal.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2018
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती की प्रेस कांफ्रेंस का रालोद व अखिलेश यादव पर काफी असर हुआ है। रालोद विधायक पर गाज गिरी है तो अखिलेश ने भी ट्वीट हटा लिया है।
24 मार्च 2018