पश्चिमी यूपी में पुलिस के ताबड़तोड़ एनकाउंटर जारी, दो अपराधी ढेर, नोएडा में मिली AK-47

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 09:23 AM IST
बदमाश के पास मिली एके-47
बदमाश के पास मिली एके-47 - फोटो : ani
पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में पुलिस ने कई अलग-अलग जगहों पर एनकाउंटर किए। इनमें पुलिस ने दो इनामी बदमाशों को मार गिराया है। वहीं एक अपराधी अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर बच निकला। गोलीबारी में एक पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल हो गया। 
घायल को अनान फानन में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। पुलिस ने बदमाश के पास से एक लाख रुपये, एक बाइक और पिस्टल बरामद की है। साथ ही फरार आरोपी की तलाश शुरु कर दी है। 

पहला एनकाउंटर नोएडा में हुआ। यहां पुलिस ने इनामी बदमाश श्रवण चौधरी को ढेर कर दिया। श्रवण पर नोएडा और दिल्ली पुलिस ने 50-50 हजार का इनाम रख रखा था। दोनों ही जगह पर श्रवण के खिलाफ मुकदमे दर्ज थे। डीजीपी हेडक्वॉटर के मुताबिक अपराधी श्रवण के पास से एके-47 जैसे खतरनाक हथियार मिले हैं। पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर नोएडा फेज 3 के पास हुआ।
 

 

