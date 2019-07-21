शहर चुनें

सरधना पुल से गंगनहर में नहाते युवक डूबा

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 01:57 AM IST
सरधना गंगनहर पुल के निकट नहाते समय डूबे कसेरू खेडा मेरठ निवासी दीपक पुत्र ओमप्रकाश के बारे में था
सरधना गंगनहर पुल के निकट नहाते समय डूबे कसेरू खेडा मेरठ निवासी दीपक पुत्र ओमप्रकाश के बारे में था
सरधना गंगनहर पुल के पास युवक डूबा
सरधना। सरधना पुल के पास शनिवार शाम एक युवक नहर में नहाते समय डूब गया। आसपास के लोगों ने पुलिस को जानकारी दी।
थाना प्रभारी धर्मेंद्र सिंह राठौर के अनुसार सरधना गंगनहर पुलिस के पास एक युवक के डूबने की सूचना मिली। मौके पर प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि शाम के समय एक युवक स्कूटी से पुल के पास पहुंचा। स्कूटी सड़क किनारे खड़ी कर नहर में नहाले लगा। इसी दौरान वह तेज बहाव में बहने लगा। लोगों की माने तो उसने निकलने का प्रयास भी किया। पर कुछ दूरी पर जाकर डूब गया। पुलिस ने मौके पर खड़ी स्कूटी में मिली आरसी के आधार पर परिजनों को जानकारी दी। पुलिस के अनुसार युवक दीपक पुत्र ओमप्रकाश निवासी कंकरखेड़ा है। युवक की तलाश कराई जा रही है।

महनाज खान को आशीर्वाद देते परिजन
Meerut

पीसीएस-जे 2018 परिणाम: शामली की बहू महनाज खान बनीं सिविल जज, खुशी से झूम उठा परिवार

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीपीएससी) ने शनिवार देर शाम उत्तर प्रदेश न्यायिक सेवा सिविल जज (जूनियर डिवीजन) का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया। इसमें शामली जनपद के बंतीखेड़ा गांव के पूर्व प्रधान राव महरबान अली की पुत्रवधू महनाज खान का चयन हुआ है।

21 जुलाई 2019

ऑल इंडिया जमीयत राजपूत के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मौलाना कारी मुस्तफा
Meerut

आजम के बयान पर उलमा नाराज, कहा- हिंदुस्तान की धरती में हमारे बुजुर्गों का खून शामिल

21 जुलाई 2019

दारुल उलूम देवबंद
Meerut

दारुल उलूम देवबंद में लाइब्रेरी निर्माण पर डीएम ने मांगा जवाब, पढ़ें- क्या बोले मौलाना

21 जुलाई 2019

घटना की पूछताछ करते एसपी सिटी
Meerut

मेरठ: कैंटीन संचालक के घर डाका, एक करोड़ की फिरौती का था प्लान, नौकर-बदमाश गिरफ्तार

21 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

अदालत ने दो सगे भाइयों को पांच-पांच वर्ष के कारावास की सजा सुनाई, ये था मामला

20 जुलाई 2019

मृतक का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

हत्याकांड: पहले हाथ मिलाया फिर गले से लगाया और मार दी गोली, बदमाशों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

20 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: मेरठ में समाजसेविका से नशीला पदार्थ पिलाकर किया दुष्कर्म, दी वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी

20 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिबंधक के बाद भी हाईवे पर दौड़ते रहे वाहन
Meerut

कांवड़ यात्रा 2019: रूट डायवर्जन प्लान... पहले दिन ही धड़ाम, एनएच-58 पर दौड़ रहे भारी वाहन

19 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Meerut

बागपत: घर के बाहर सो रहे सेवानिवृत्त फौजी की पीट पीटकर हत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

20 जुलाई 2019

मौलाना सैय्यद अरशद मदनी
Meerut

अयोध्या विवाद पर बोले मौलाना अरशद मदनी, कहा- आस्था नहीं तथ्यों के आधार पर हो फैसला

20 जुलाई 2019

