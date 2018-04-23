शहर चुनें

शिविर में 125 मरीजों का किया गया चेकअप

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 02:48 AM IST
शिविर में 125 मरीजों का किया गया चेकअप
मेरठ। इंडियन डेंटल एसोसिएशन की मेरठ कैंट शाखा द्वारा रविवार को मेगा डेंटल और मेडिकल चेकअप कैंप का आयोजन किया गया। भल्ला स्पोर्ट्स परतापुर के कर्मचारियों एवं उनके परिवारजनों के लिए इस कैंप का आयोजन किया गया।
आईडीए मेरठ कैंट के सचिव डॉक्टर विशाल शर्मा ने बताया की शाखा द्वारा इस तरह का मेगा कैंप पहली बार डॉक्टर नीलिमा आनंद की अध्यक्षता में लगाया गया है जिसमें स्वयं डॉक्टर नीलिमा आनंद, डॉक्टर राजीव आनंद, डॉक्टर अनामिका शर्मा, डॉक्टर विशाल शर्मा, डॉक्टर हिमांशु कपूर, डॉक्टर शौर्य तालियान तथा डॉक्टर सुमित गोयल ने 125 मरीजों का डेंटल चेकअप किया। इसके अलावा कनाग अस्पताल के डॉक्टर मोहम्मद मुनज्जम ने नाक कान व गले का, डॉक्टर संजय गुप्ता ने आंखों एवं डॉक्टर जसविंदर और डॉक्टर समीक्षा ने जनरल चेकअप किया। इसके अलावा बोन डेन्सिटी चेकअप मशीन द्वारा कैल्शियम की जांच भी की गई। आईडीए की अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर नीलिमा आनंद ने बताया की इस कैंप के आयोजन में सागर भल्ला का विशेष योगदान रहा तथा रोटरी क्लब मेरठ ने भी आयोजन में भूमिका निभाई। इस दौरान मुफ्त टूथपेस्ट भी वितरित किए गए।

ये किया गया ट्वीट।
Lucknow

मुस्लिम ड्राइवर देख कैंसिल कर दी ओला कैब, कहा- नहीं देना चाहता जिहादियों को पैसे

धार्मिक आधार पर भेदभाव का मामला अब कार के ड्राइवर तक पहुंच गया है। राजधानी लखनऊ के एक व्यक्ति ने निजी कंपनी की कार सिर्फ इसलिए लौटा दी क्योंकि उसका ड्राइवर मुस्लिम था।

22 अप्रैल 2018

Rape, Gangrape
National

पंजाबः 14 साल की नाबालिग के साथ 4 दरिंदों ने की हद पार, मुंह में कपड़ा ठूंसकर बनाया हवस का शिकार

22 अप्रैल 2018

सुभाष कुमार यादव
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर के सुभाष यादव ने तोड़े सेना भर्ती दौड़ के सभी रिकार्ड

22 अप्रैल 2018

मंडी में गेहूं खरीद का निरीक्षण करते सीएम योगी।
Lucknow

अचानक शाहजहांपुर पहुंचे सीएम योगी, डीएम, एसपी को भनक तक नहीं

22 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

'रिश्ते हुए शर्मसार', छोटे भाई की पत्नी को घर में अकेला पाकर किया दुष्कर्म

22 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

उन्नावः 15 दिनों तक बंधक बनाकर किया गैंगरेप, 48 घंटे बाद भी आरोपी सपा नेता पुलिस की पकड़ से दूर

22 अप्रैल 2018

लोकसभा चुनाव में प्रत्याशी उतारेगा मोर्चा
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव में प्रत्याशी उतारेगा मोर्चा

23 अप्रैल 2018

तेजस्वी यादव और शत्रुघन सिन्हा राष्ट्र मंच की बैठक के दौरान पटना में
Bihar

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने यशवंत सिन्हा के भाजपा छोड़ने के बाद उड़ी अफवाहों पर कही ये बड़ी बात

21 अप्रैल 2018

police demand 10 thousand rupees corruption in bihar, orpan child begged to collect money
Bihar

10 हजार रुपये की रिश्वत चाहिए थी पुलिस को, अनाथ बच्चे ने गले में तख्ती लटका मांगी भीख

22 अप्रैल 2018

demo pic
Lucknow

लखनऊ में किन्नर पर जानलेवा हमला, हालत गंभीर, आक्रोशित साथियों का जमकर हंगामा

23 अप्रैल 2018

VIDEO: युवक को जमकर पीटा, अधमरा छोड़कर भाग गए दबंग

मेरठ में अपराधियों के मन में अभी भी पुलिस प्रशासन का डर पैदा नहीं हुआ है। इस बात की तस्दीक इसी से हो जाती है कि मेरठ में कुछ गुंडो ने पुरानी रंजिश में एक युवक की जमकर पिटाई की और फिर उसे अधमरा छोड़कर वहां से भाग खड़े हुए।

22 अप्रैल 2018

RAPE 3:00

यूपी में 13 साल की बच्ची के साथ डॉक्टर ने किया दुष्कर्म, खिलाई नशीली दवाएं

22 अप्रैल 2018

मेरठ 3:03

पंचायत ने गैंगरेप पीड़िता की आबरू की कीमत लगाई 3 लाख रुपये

21 अप्रैल 2018

आग 0:53

VIDEO: जब बीच रास्ते में अचानक से जल उठी कार, आपने देखा है क्या ऐसा मंजर

21 अप्रैल 2018

sardhana 0:43

आग की चपेट में आया गेहूं का खेत, जल गई इतने बीघा फसल

20 अप्रैल 2018

बार्सिलोना
Football

सुआरेज ने किया डबल धमाका, बार्सिलोना बना कोपा डेल रे का किंग

23 अप्रैल 2018

राफेल नडाल
Tennis

31 की उम्र में राफेल नडाल ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, जीता 31वां मास्टर्स खिताब

23 अप्रैल 2018

Karnataka Elections 2018: Siddaramaiah will not contest from Chamundeswari of Mysore
India News

कर्नाटक चुनाव: चोकसी के वकील का टिकट कटा, बादामी सीट से भी लड़ेंगे सीएम सिद्धारमैया

23 अप्रैल 2018

Madden Julian oscillation (MJO) will bring good rain throughout the country
India News

अच्छे मानसून के अनुमान के बाद एक और अच्छी खबर, किसानों को मिलेगा फायदा

23 अप्रैल 2018

गैस एजेंसी महम
Rohtak

गैस एजेंसी महम

23 अप्रैल 2018

सुनारियां जेल में राम रहीम से मिलने जा रहे हिसार के परिवार ने एक नाके को किया पार, पुलिस ने रोका
Rohtak

सुनारियां जेल में राम रहीम से मिलने जा रहे हिसार के परिवार ने एक नाके को किया पार, पुलिस ने रोका

23 अप्रैल 2018

