बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b34869f4f1c1bc57b8b4857","slug":"wedding-album-is-going-to-outdated-now-came-the-time-to-share-the-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u092c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0906\u092f\u093e '\u090f\u092a \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e'\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शादी के एलबम का चलन हुआ पुराना, अब आया 'एप शेयर का जमाना'
शैली भल्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 28 Jun 2018 01:37 PM IST
बदलते दौर के साथ अब शादियों में होने वाली फोटोग्राफी में भी बड़ा बदलाव आया है। हजारों मेें होने वाली फोटोग्राफी का बजट अब लाखों में पहुंच गया है। बाकायदा छह से आठ लोगों की टीम आती है। प्री वेडिंग से लेकर पोस्ट वेडिंग तक के फोटो शूट हो रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b34869f4f1c1bc57b8b4857","slug":"wedding-album-is-going-to-outdated-now-came-the-time-to-share-the-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u092c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0906\u092f\u093e '\u090f\u092a \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e'\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b34869f4f1c1bc57b8b4857","slug":"wedding-album-is-going-to-outdated-now-came-the-time-to-share-the-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u092c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0906\u092f\u093e '\u090f\u092a \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e'\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b34869f4f1c1bc57b8b4857","slug":"wedding-album-is-going-to-outdated-now-came-the-time-to-share-the-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u092c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0906\u092f\u093e '\u090f\u092a \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e'\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b34869f4f1c1bc57b8b4857","slug":"wedding-album-is-going-to-outdated-now-came-the-time-to-share-the-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u092c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0906\u092f\u093e '\u090f\u092a \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e'\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b34869f4f1c1bc57b8b4857","slug":"wedding-album-is-going-to-outdated-now-came-the-time-to-share-the-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u092c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0906\u092f\u093e '\u090f\u092a \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e'\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b34869f4f1c1bc57b8b4857","slug":"wedding-album-is-going-to-outdated-now-came-the-time-to-share-the-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u092c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0906\u092f\u093e '\u090f\u092a \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e'\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b34869f4f1c1bc57b8b4857","slug":"wedding-album-is-going-to-outdated-now-came-the-time-to-share-the-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u092c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0906\u092f\u093e '\u090f\u092a \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e'\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b34869f4f1c1bc57b8b4857","slug":"wedding-album-is-going-to-outdated-now-came-the-time-to-share-the-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u092c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0906\u092f\u093e '\u090f\u092a \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e'\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.