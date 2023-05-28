Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   UP Police killed 186 criminals in seven years, nine miscreants have been killed in Kanpur zone

UP News: पुलिस ने सात साल में 186 अपराधियों को किया ढेर, कानपुर जोन में मारे गए हैं नौ बदमाश, पढ़ें पूरा अपडेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Sun, 28 May 2023 09:38 AM IST
सार

Kanpur Crime:  यूपी पुलिस ने सात साल में 186 अपराधियों को ढेर किया है। इनमें कानपुर जोन में नौ अपराधी मारे गए हैं। वहीं, तीन मामलों की मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच चल रही है। इसके अलावा, जेसीपी ने 2021 से पहले की लंबित विवेचनाओं का ब्यौरा मांगा है, जिसमें दरोगाओं पर कार्रवाई होगी।

UP Police killed 186 criminals in seven years, nine miscreants have been killed in Kanpur zone
उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

यूपी पुलिस ने सात साल में 186 शातिर अपराधियों को मुठभेड़ में मार गिराया है। इसमें कानपुर जोन के नौ और कानपुर कमिश्नरी के चार शातिर अपराधी शामिल हैं। पुलिस मुख्यालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार 144 मामलों में पुलिस ने अंतिम रिपोर्ट कोर्ट में दाखिल कर दी है।


20 मामलों की विवेचना जारी है। 129 मामलों की अंतिम रिपोर्ट कोर्ट ने स्वीकृत कर ली है। पुलिस महानिदेशक आरके विश्वकर्मा ने 20 मार्च 2017 से 23 मई 2023 के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ की घटनाओं की समीक्षा की। इसमें पता चला कि यूपी पुलिस ने सात सालों में 186 अपराधियों को मुठभेड़ में मार गिराया है।

कानपुर जोन में मारे गए नौ बदमाश
इसमें पुलिस ने कुल 164 अभियोग पंजीकृत कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। मुठभेड़ के 144 मामलों की मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच कराई गई। इनमें से 23 जांच लंबित हैं। कानपुर जोन में नौ अपराधी मारे गए हैं। इनमें तीन मामलों की मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच चल रही है।

झांसी में पांच लाख का इनामी प्रयागराज के शिवकुटी मेहंदौरी निवासी गुलाम, प्रयागराज के चकिया खुल्लाबाद निवासी अतीक अहमद के बेटे असद व झांसी के करगुंवा खुर्द निवासी पुष्पेंद्र यादव। इटावा में विकास दुबे के साथी प्रवीण दुबे, इटावा के चौबिया भूटा निवासी आदेश उर्फ सुंदर यादव।

कानपुर कमिश्नरी में मुठभेड़
फर्रुखाबाद के मोहम्मदाबाद करथिया निवासी सुभाष बाथम, कन्नौज के प्रायमपुर पैरोल विशुनगढ़ निवासी देवेंद्र यादव उर्फ रिंकू। उरई के राहिया निवासी कल्लू उर्फ उमेश व सरसोखी निवासी रमेश का एनकाउंटर किया गया। बिकरू कांड में शामिल पांच लाख के इनामी विकास दुबे, प्रेम पांडेय, अतुल कुमार, प्रभात मिश्रा।

तीन एनकाउंटर की मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच
कानपुर जोन में हुए नौ एनकाउंटर में तीन मामलों की मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच चल रही है। फर्रुखाबाद में हुए सुभाष बाथम, झांसी में हुए पुष्पेंद्र यादव व एक अन्य की जांच पूरी हो चुकी है।

यूपी में हुए एनकाउंटर
वर्ष 2017 में 28
वर्ष 2018 में 41
वर्ष 2019 में 34
वर्ष 2020 में 26
वर्ष 2021 में 26
वर्ष 2022 में 14
वर्ष 2023 में 17

जांच में लापरवाही बरतने वाले दरोगाओं पर होगी विभागीय कार्रवाई
जांच में लापरवाही बरतने वाले दरोगाओं पर कार्रवाई की तलवार लटक गई है। अधिकारियों ने सभी थानाें में लंबित चल रहे 2021 से पहले के केसों की सूची मांगी है। तीन साल से ज्यादा समय से लटकी जांच का दरोगाओं को कारण बताना होगा। इसमें हाल में तबादला होने का हवाला देकर बचने वाले दरोगा भी नहीं बच पाएंगे।

जेसीपी ने 2021 से पहले की लंबित विवेचनाओं का मांगा ब्यौरा
पुलिस कमिश्नर से लेकर डीसीपी स्तर के अधिकारियों को थानों के निरीक्षण के दौरान पता चला कि कई सालों से मामले लंबित हैं, उनकी अभी तक जांच भी पूरी नहीं हो पाई है। इसी के बाद सभी डीसीपी ने अपने जोन के थानों की लंबित जांच रिपोर्ट तलब की है। जेसीपी आनंद प्रकाश तिवारी ने बताया कि जांच लंबित रहना घोर लापरवाही है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed