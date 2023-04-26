Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   Threatened to shoot MLA on SPs CUG number, set himself on fire outside CMs residence

विधायक को मारूंगा गोली: युवक ने CM आवास के बाहर लगाई आग, सीओ ने परिजनों के दर्ज किए बयान, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Wed, 26 Apr 2023 09:58 PM IST
सार

Unnao News: विधायक को गोली मारने की धमकी देने वाले युवक ने सीएम आवास के बाहर खुद को आग लगा ली। उसे लखनऊ के सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं, सीओ ने परिजनों के बयान दर्ज किए हैं।

Threatened to shoot MLA on SPs CUG number, set himself on fire outside CMs residence
परिजनों से बात करते सीओ ऋषिकांत शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

उन्नाव जिले में छह दिन पहले एसपी को फोन करके सफीपुर विधायक को जुलाई तक गोली मारने की धमकी दी गई थी। मामले में माखी थाना के रनागढ़ी गांव निवासी आनंद नाम के युवक ने बुधवार दोपहर उसने मुख्यमंत्री आवास के बाहर खुद पर पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगा ली।


एफआईआर दर्ज करने के बाद पुलिस उसकी गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास कर रही थी। इस दौरान परिजनों को भी कई बार थाने बुलाकर पूछताछ की। पचास फीसदी झुलसे युवक को लखनऊ के सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। उधर घटना के बाद सफीपुर सीओ ने युवक के परिजनों के बयान दर्ज किए हैं।

माखी थानाक्षेत्र के गांव रनागढ़ी निवासी आनंद मिश्रा ने 21 अप्रैल की शाम छह बजे एसपी के सीयूजी नंबर पर फोन किया था। फोन करते ही उसने सफीपुर विधायक बंबालाल दिवाकर को गोली मारने की धमकी दी थी। हा था कि अगर जुलाई के आखिर तक गोली नहीं मार पाया, तो जीवन समाप्त कर लेगा।

विधायक के दबाव में नहीं की कार्रवाई
फोन रिसीव करने वाले एसपी के पीआरओ ने जब उससे नाजागी का कारण पूछा, तो उसने बताया कि गांव में रहने वाले उसके भाईयों से कुछ लोगों ने कुल्हाड़ी से हमलाकर घायल कर दिया था। लेकिन विधायक के दबाव में माखी थाना पुलिस ने कार्रवाई नहीं की।

पुलिस ने दर्ज की रिपोर्ट
उसने माखी एसओ को भी अपशब्द कहे थे। विधायक को जान से मारने की धमकी देने का ऑडियो वायरल होने पर सफीपुर निवासी अतुल अग्निहोत्री ने माखी थाने में आनंद के खिलाफ जान से मारने की धमकी, अभद्रता सहित अन्य धाराओं में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी।

दादानगर मिली थी लोकेशन
बताया जा रहा है कि जिस दिन आरोपी आनंद ने फोन किया था, उसकी लोकेशन दादरानगर हवेली थी। पुलिस और विभाग की आईबी भी जांच कर रही थी। पुलिस उसकी गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास करती रही। सोमवार को उसकी लोकेशन पश्चिम बंगाल मिली।

सीएम आवास के सामने लगाई आग
इसके बाद बुधवार सुबह पुलिस ने लोकेशन खंगाली, तो फोन करने वाले की लोकेशन ग्वालियर पाई गई। पुलिस उसके आने का इंतजार करती रही, लेकिन वह उन्नाव आने के बजाए बुधवार दोपहर लखनऊ के गौतमपल्ली थाना क्षेत्र में स्थित मुख्यमंत्री आवास के पास पहुंच गया।

सीओ ने परिजनों से की है बात
यहां खुद पर पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगा ली। वह 50 फीसदी से अधिक जला है। उसका लखनऊ के सिविल अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। घटना के बाद सीओ सफीपुर ऋशिकांत शुक्ला ने आरोपी के गांव पहुंचे और परिजनों से बात की है। उनसे मामले की जानकारी ली गई है।

परिजन बोले- हमें मामले की जानकारी नहीं
आरोपी के बड़े भाई गुड्डू ने बताया कि आनंद कभी दिल्ली, तो कभी किसी अन्य प्रदेश में रहकर मजदूरी करता है। कभी-कभी गांव आता था। खेती कम होने से वह बाहर की कमाता खाता है। परिजनों ने बताया कि मोबाइल फोन पर विधायक को धमकी देने जानकारी हुई है।

नशे का आदी है आनंद
हालांकि उससे परिवार का कोई लेना देना नहीं है। सीओ ऋषिकांत शुक्ल ने बताया कि परिजनों से बात की गई है। उन्होंने गांव के किसी भी युवक पर कोई आरोप नहीं लगाया है। उनके मुताबिक आनंद नशे का आदी है। पता नहीं है कि उसने क्यों ऐसा किया।

दिसंबर 2021 को हुई थी घटना
आरोपी आनंद के बड़े भाई गुड्डू के मुताबिक वह पांच भाई हैं। इसमें सबसे छोटा भाई लवकुश नौ दिसंबर 2021 को गांव से करीब चार किलोमीटर दूर जालिमखेडा गांव के सामने कानपुर-बालामऊ रेल मार्ग पर घायल मिला था। उसके सिर और आंख में गंभीर चोट थी।

पुलिस ने नहीं की थी गंभीरता से जांच
तीसरे नंबर के भाई मनोज ने पुलिस को तहरीर देकर अज्ञात लोगों पर कुल्हाड़ी से वार कर घायल करने और जान से मारने की कोशिश का आरोप लगाया था। पुलिस ने गंभीरता से जांच नहीं की थी। इससे आनंद क्षुब्ध रहता था। इसे लेकर वह अक्सर आक्रोश व्यक्त करता था।

धमकी के बाद विधायक की बढ़ाई गई है सुरक्षा
फोन पर विधायक को गोली मारने की धमकी के बाद पुलिस ने उनकी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ा दी थी। माखी थाना और सफीपुर कोतवाली से 16 सिपाहियों की ड्यूटी उनकी सुरक्षा में लगाई गई है। साथ ही कोतवाल भी रात में आवास पर गश्त कर रहे हैं।

पुलिस की सक्रियता की खुली पोल
दादरानगर हवेल से आरोपी आनंद लखनऊ पहुंच गया, लेकिन पुलिस उसकी लोकेश ट्रेस नहीं कर पाई। इससे पुलिस की सक्रियता पर भी सवाल उठे हैं। ऐसा तब हुअ जब पुलिस के पास आरोपी का नंबर था और वह सर्विलांस भी लगा हुआ था। साथ ही गिरफ्तारी के लिए खूफिया एजेंसी भी लगी हुई थी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed