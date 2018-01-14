बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5b2c104f1c1be5408b4dd8","slug":"this-industrialist-named-his-ship-kanpur-and-bareli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902,\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u2018\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u2019 \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तन लंदन में पर मन कानपुर में, देखिए इस उद्योगपति ने पानी के जहाजों के नाम रखे ‘कानपुर’ और ‘बरेली’
प्रदीप अवस्थी, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 04:01 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर शहर में गंगा के घाटों के पुनरुद्धार का जिम्मा लेने वाले शिपिंग (पानी के जहाज) कंपनी के मालिक रवि कुमार मेहरोत्रा की अपनी माटी से मोहब्बत बेमिसाल है। खुद के खड़े किए हुए जहाज के कारोबार में तब्दीली का मौका आया तो... उन्होंने दो जहाज इसलिए बचा लिए, क्योंकि उनमें से एक जहाज का नाम ‘कानपुर’ था और दूसरे का ‘बरेली’।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5b2c104f1c1be5408b4dd8","slug":"this-industrialist-named-his-ship-kanpur-and-bareli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902,\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u2018\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u2019 \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b2c104f1c1be5408b4dd8","slug":"this-industrialist-named-his-ship-kanpur-and-bareli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902,\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u2018\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u2019 \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b2c104f1c1be5408b4dd8","slug":"this-industrialist-named-his-ship-kanpur-and-bareli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902,\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u2018\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u2019 \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b2c104f1c1be5408b4dd8","slug":"this-industrialist-named-his-ship-kanpur-and-bareli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902,\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u2018\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u2019 \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b2c104f1c1be5408b4dd8","slug":"this-industrialist-named-his-ship-kanpur-and-bareli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902,\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u2018\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u2019 \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b2c104f1c1be5408b4dd8","slug":"this-industrialist-named-his-ship-kanpur-and-bareli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902,\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u2018\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u2019 \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b2c104f1c1be5408b4dd8","slug":"this-industrialist-named-his-ship-kanpur-and-bareli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902,\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u2018\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u2019 \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b2c104f1c1be5408b4dd8","slug":"this-industrialist-named-his-ship-kanpur-and-bareli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902,\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u2018\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u2019 \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.