Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   surgical strike 2 and Reaction of martyr Ajit's family

भारतीय वायुसेना की कार्रवाई के बाद शहीदों के परिजनों ने कही ये बातें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 04:12 PM IST
भारतीय वायुसेना की ओर से पीओके में हमले के बाद उन्नाव जिले के लाल शहीद अजीत कुमार आजाद के परिजनों ने कहा कि हमला हुआ अच्छी बात है, लेकिन इससे भी बड़ी कार्रवाई करने की जरूरत है।
