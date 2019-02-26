बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारतीय वायुसेना की कार्रवाई के बाद शहीदों के परिजनों ने कही ये बातें
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 04:12 PM IST
भारतीय वायुसेना की ओर से पीओके में हमले के बाद उन्नाव जिले के लाल शहीद अजीत कुमार आजाद के परिजनों ने कहा कि हमला हुआ अच्छी बात है, लेकिन इससे भी बड़ी कार्रवाई करने की जरूरत है।
