कन्नौज: दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, ट्रक ने बाइक सवार दो युवकों को रौंदा, एक की मौत एक गंभीर

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 01:40 PM IST
कन्नौज सड़क हादसा
कन्नौज सड़क हादसा
यूपी के कन्नौज जिले में सोमवार को एक सड़क हादसा हुआ। यहां जीटी रोड पर सतवारी गांव के सामने ट्रक ने बाइक सवार दो युवकों को रौंद दिया। इस हादसे में एक की मौत हो गयी जबकि एक की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। घायल को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक का नाम मनोज कुमार (28) पुत्र ज्योराखन निवासी मड़िया ठठिया, घायल राजेश कुमार (40) पुत्र सालिगराम निवासी तहसीपुर ठठिया है। 

road accident accident in kannauj one people died up news
