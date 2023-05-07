Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   Preparation of charge sheet against many people associated with Piyush Jain, DGGI took out liability of 497 cr

Piyush Jain: इत्र कारोबारी से जुड़े कई लोगों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट की तैयारी, DGGI ने निकाली 497 करोड़ की देनदारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Sun, 07 May 2023 11:17 AM IST
सार

Kanpur Crime: डीजीजीआई ने इत्र कारोबारी पीयूष जैन पर 497 करोड़ रुपये कर की देनदारी निकाली है। लगभग 207 करोड़ रुपये सीज किया जा चुका है। अब 290 करोड़ रुपये और चुकाने पड़ सकते हैं।

Preparation of charge sheet against many people associated with Piyush Jain, DGGI took out liability of 497 cr
इत्र कारोबारी पीयूष जैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

इत्र कारोबारी पीयूष जैन के साथ व्यापार में शामिल ट्रांसपोर्टर व पान मसाला सप्लायर समेत कई और लोगों की मुश्किलें भी बढ़ सकती हैं। डीजीजीआई की ओर से पीयूष की तीन फर्मों समेत छह फर्म व उसके आठ निदेशक व साझेदारों को नोटिस जारी किया गया है।


जल्द ही इनके खिलाफ भी चार्जशीट कोर्ट में दाखिल की जा सकती है। पीयूष की तीनों फर्मों पर लगभग 497 करोड़ रुपये जीएसटी की देनदारी निकाली गई है। इस बात का खुलासा डीजीजीआई के विशेष लोक अभियोजक अम्ब्रीष टंडन ने किया।

अम्ब्रीष ने बताया कि मेसर्स ओडोचैम इंडस्ट्रीज, मेसर्स फ्लोरा नेचुरले, मेसर्स ओडोसेंथ आईएनसी व उसके साझेदार पीयूष कुमार जैन, अम्ब्रीष कुमार जैन, महेश चंद्र जैन, मेसर्स त्रिमूर्ति फ्रेग्रेंसेस प्रा.लि. व उसके निदेशक दीपक अग्रवाल को नोटिस जारी किया गया है।

विवेचना लगभग हो चुकी है पूरी
इसके अलावा, मैनेजर शैलेंद्र मित्तल, मेसर्स गणपति रोड कैरियर्स प्रा.लि. व उसके निदेशक प्रवीण कुमार जैन, रजत जैन, मेसर्स एस. कुशलचंद इंटरनेशनल प्रा.लि. व उसके निदेशक सुनील ए. हिरानी को भी नोटिस भेजा गया है।  इनके खिलाफ विवेचना लगभग पूरी हो गई है।

चुकाने पड़ सकते हैं 290 करोड़
जल्द ही इनके खिलाफ भी मुकदमा चलाने के लिए कोर्ट में आरोप पत्र दाखिल किया जाएगा। डीजीजीआई ने 497 करोड़ की देनदारी निकाली है। लगभग 207 करोड़ रुपये सीज किया जा चुका है। इस लिहाज से पीयूष को लगभग 290 करोड़ रुपये और चुकाने पड़ सकते हैं।

मामले में सुनवाई 23 मई को
पीयूष के अधिवक्ता चिन्मय पाठक ने बताया कि पीयूष जैन के खिलाफ जीएसटी चोरी के लिए डीजीजीआई और सोना तस्करी के लिए डीआरआई की ओर से दर्ज किए गए मामलों में स्पेशल सीजेएम कोर्ट में अगली सुनवाई 23 मई को होगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed