

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत से पूरे देश में गम भी और गुस्सा भी, जानिए ट्वीट कर किसने क्या बोला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 07 Dec 2019 06:47 PM IST
उन्नाव कांड से पूरे देश में आक्रोश
उन्नाव कांड से पूरे देश में आक्रोश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
90 फीसदी जल चुकी उन्नाव सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में शुक्रवार रात आखिरी सांसें लीं। सफदरजंग अस्पताल की ओर से पहले ही जानकारी दी जा रही थी कि पीड़िता की हालत में सुधार नहीं है और उसे वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया है लेकिन उसकी मौत से पूरे देश में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है।




unnao rape burning case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया की याद दिला गई उन्नाव पीड़िता, आंखों से छलक उठे आंसू, भावुक कर देंगे नर्सों के ये बोल

7 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव में इसी जगह पर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया गया था
Kanpur

धोखा, सामूहिक दुष्कर्म फिर न्याय के लिए दौड़ी उन्नाव की बेटी, जिंदगी से लड़ी जंग पर मिली मौत, जानिए सबकुछ

7 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के घर में परिजनों से बातचीत करती प्रियंका गांधी
Kanpur

सीएम योगी पर प्रियका गांधी का हमला, बोलीं प्रदेश में महिलाओं के लिए कोई स्थान नहीं

7 दिसंबर 2019

रवि किशन के घर पर ओमपुरी
Gorakhpur

तेज बारिश में बहुत रोए थे रवि किशन, जब कर्ज लेकर अस्पताल से छुड़ाई थी बेटी, दास्तां रुला देगी

7 दिसंबर 2019

yogi adityanath
Gorakhpur

उत्तराखंड के अजय सिंह बिष्ट कैसे बने यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ? जानिए इनसे जुड़े रोचक किस्से

7 दिसंबर 2019

सास-बहू हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

सास-बहू हत्याकांड: ससुर ने पांच दिन पहले रच ली थी हत्या की साजिश, सब्जी मंडी से लाया था 'हथियार'

7 दिसंबर 2019

Related

Uttarakhand due to cold winter canal freeze in hilly area
Chamoli

उत्तराखंड में पड़ रही कड़ाके की ठंड से जमने लगे नाले, तस्वीरों में देखें...

7 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेसियों व सपाइयों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: सांसद साक्षी महाराज पीड़िता के घर पहुंचे, सपा-कांग्रेस ने दिखाए काले झंडे, लाठीचार्ज

7 दिसंबर 2019

सपा नेताओं और पुलिस के बीच झड़प
Lucknow

उन्नाव: लखनऊ में विरोध प्रदर्शन, जब पुलिस ने दौड़ाया तो कैद हुईं ऐसी तस्वीरें

7 दिसंबर 2019

delhi man stab wife daughter in law know about pragya was dear to her mother in law left job for her
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः शक में जिस बहू का ससुर ने किया खून वह थी सास की लाडली, देखभाल के लिए छोड़ी नौकरी

7 दिसंबर 2019

धरने पर बैठे सपा नेता
Agra

उन्नाव कांड को लेकर मचा सियासी बवाल, जिला मुख्यालयों पर सपा नेताओं ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

7 दिसंबर 2019

IMA POP 2019: india army get 306 new officer celebration photos
Dehradun

भारतीय सेना को मिली 306 जांबाजों की फौज, नहीं रहा इन युवा अफसरों की खुशी का ठिकाना, तस्वीरें

7 दिसंबर 2019

गोरखपुर के युवा वैज्ञानिक शिवम पांडेय ने अपने फार्मूले को पेटेंट करा लिया है।
Gorakhpur

सिर्फ 20 रुपये में कचरे से कच्चा पेट्रोल बनाएगा ये युवा वैज्ञानिक, बनाने की विधि भी देखिए

7 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता रजा मुराद
Jammu

अभिनेता रजा मुराद बोले- दरिंदों के एनकाउंटर से मिला सुकून, तेलंगाना पुलिस को बधाई

7 दिसंबर 2019

अशोक गोयल अपनी ग्रीन कार के साथ
Meerut

प्रदूषण के बिगड़ते हालातों के बीच ग्रीन कार से पर्यावरण बचाने का संदेश दे रहा मेरठ का यह शख्स

7 दिसंबर 2019

delhi man stabs wife daughter in law this is how he planned double murder one day before
Delhi NCR

सास-बहू हत्याकांड: सुबह उठकर किया योग, फिर छोटे बेटे को कमरे में किया बंद और चाकू लेकर...

7 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल
Kanpur

संस्कारों की कमी से ही बढ़ रहे हैं अपराध, मोबाइल और सोशल मीडिया भी बड़ा दोषी- राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन

7 दिसंबर 2019

पीड़िता की मौत के बाद कांग्रेसियों का प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

उन्नाव कांडः कांग्रेसियों का बीजेपी कार्यालय के सामने प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने बरसाई लाठियां, तस्वीरें

7 दिसंबर 2019

IMA passing out parade 2019: rajnath singh warned Pakistan
Dehradun

IMA POP 2019: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने पाकिस्तान को दी चेतावनी, कहा 'टेररिस्ट स्टेट'

7 दिसंबर 2019

फैक्ट्री में अब भी बरकरार है खतरा
Bareilly

बरेली की इस फैक्ट्री में कभी भी हो सकता है विस्फोट, अग्निशमन विभाग ने किया लापरवाही का खुलासा

7 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का भाई
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव केस: भाई ने कहा, 'शव को न जलाएंगे न बहाएंगे, धरती मैया की गोद में दफनाएंगे'

7 दिसंबर 2019

हाथ में पोस्टर लेकर बेटी के साथ स्कूल जाते पूर्व पार्षद।
Varanasi

अग्निशनम यंत्र लेकर बेटी के साथ स्कूल पहुंचे पूर्व पार्षद, बच्ची कह रही 'हमें न जलाना'

7 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव कांड से पूरे देश में आक्रोश
उन्नाव कांड से पूरे देश में आक्रोश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सैलानियों को भविष्य दिखाएगा दुबई का ये म्यूजियम

ये है म्यूजियम ऑफ फ्यूचर। यानी भविष्य का अजायबघर। इस इमारत का फ्रेमवर्क आयताकार 2400 स्टील की छड़ों से तैयार किया गया था। ये ढांचा पिछले साल नवंबर में तैयार हुआ था। तब से अब तक केवल इस ढांचे के ऊपर पैनल लगाने का काम चल रहा है।

7 दिसंबर 2019

Unnao Case : Congress Protest In Lucknow and Unnao 1:15

उन्नाव केस : लखनऊ से उन्नाव तक प्रदर्शन, कांग्रेस और NSUI के कार्यकर्ताओं पर पुलिस का लाठीचार्ज

7 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:02

एक कलाकार ने दीवार पर टांग दिया केला, लोगों ने लाखों में खरीदा

7 दिसंबर 2019

भारत पाकिस्तान 4:07

भारत की सैन्य ताकत के आगे नहीं टिकता पाकिस्तान, देखिए हवा, पानी, जमीन पर किसके पास कितनी है शक्ति

7 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:01

आजतक क्यों नहीं हुआ कोलकाता के हावड़ा ब्रिज का उद्घाटन

7 दिसंबर 2019

