Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   Pain of Unnao youth who returned from Sudan, said the attackers used to kick and snatch money

सूडान से लौटे युवक का दर्द: नम आंखों सुनाई आपबीती, बोला- लातघूसों से मारते थे हमलावार...छीन ले जाते थे पैसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Sun, 30 Apr 2023 01:01 PM IST
सार

Operation Kaveri: बिंदा बताते हैं कि ये 14 दिन सूडान के मैं कभी भी भूल नहीं सकता हूं। मन में परिवार वालों की चिंता हमेशा बनी रहती थी। इतने दिनों में मौत को कई बार करीब से देख चुका हूं।

Pain of Unnao youth who returned from Sudan, said the attackers used to kick and snatch money
पोर्ट सूडान से भारतीयों का जत्था रवाना - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

सूडान में फैली हिंसा के बीच में हालातों और पल-पल हालातों से लड़ते हुए किसी तरह घर लौटे उन्नाव जिले के सुमेरपुर ब्लॉक के युवक की आपबीती बताते आंखे भर आईं। उसने कहा कि हमलावर लातघूसों से मारते थे, लूटपाट करते और रुपये व जो भी सामान मिलता छीन ले जाते।


मौत को कई बार करीब से देख चुके बिंदा ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री के प्रयासों का नतीजा है कि वह जिंदा लौट पाया। विजयीखेड़ा निवासी बिंदा प्रसाद सूडान में रहकर स्टील कंपनी में मजदूरी करता था। वहां पिछले 15 दिन से हिंसा फैली हुई है। हमलावर लोगों को मार रहे हैं।

ऐसे में वहां फंसे बिंदा प्रसाद भारत सरकार के आपरेशन कावेरी के तहत तरह से घर लौट सके हैं। बिंदा प्रसाद ने आपबीती बताते हुए कहा कि वहां पर भारी संख्या में भारतीय थे। हमलावर सभी को लातघूसों से मारते थे। कनपटी पर गन रख देते थे। मोबाइल, रुपये छीन कर ले जाते थे।

केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार को धन्यवाद
उन्होंने बताया कि उसके पास 18 हजार पाउंड थे, जिसे मोबाइल के साथ कूड़े में छिपा दिया था। हमलावर वह सब भी ले गए। घर पहुंचकर बिंदा प्रसाद ने केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार को धन्यवाद दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी और योगी की बचाई हुई उनकी जिंदगी है।

चार साल से सूडान में था
बिंदा प्रसाद ने बताया कि वह वर्ष 2015 में ओमेगा स्टील प्लांट में डीजल मकैनिक के पद पर काम करने गए थे। 2019 में बड़ी बेटी की शादी करने के लिए घर आया था। दो महीने बाद वापस चला गया था। तब से वहीं था। 15 अप्रैल को सूडान में हमले के बाद 16 अप्रैल को फैक्टरी पर दंगाइयों ने हमला कर दिया था।

भारतीय दूतावास के सहयोग से सूडान पोर्ट पहुंचे
स्थिति काफी भयावह हो गई थी। समझ नहीं आ रहा था कि कैसे घर पहुंचेंगे 23 अप्रैल को सूडान सरकार आौर भारतीय दूतावास के सहयोग से सूडान पोर्ट पर लाया गया। फिर 25 अप्रैल की सुबह इंडियन नेवी के समुद्री जहाज पर सवार होकर आइनस सुमेंदा सऊदी के जिद्दा एयरपोर्ट लाया गया।

जिद्दा एयरपोर्ट से फ्लाइट से दिल्ली पहुंचे
जिद्दा एयरपोर्ट पर सभी भारतीयों को जलपान की व्यवस्था की गई। यहां से कुछ दूर पर इंडियन नेशनल स्कूल जिद्दान में सभी भारतीयों को रोककर रखा गया। 26 अप्रैल को जिद्दा एयरपोर्ट से फ्लाइट से दिल्ली पहुंचे। फिर यूपी भवन से भोजन कराकर बस से कानपुर भेजा गया।

घर पहुंचा,तो परिजन फफक पड़े
कानपुर से प्राइवेट बस से रात में घर पहुंचा, तो खुशी से परिजन फफक पडे़। पत्नी माया देवी व बेटी शिवानी समेत उसके परिजन सुरक्षित घर पहुंचने पर सरकार को धन्यवाद देने से नहीं थके। बिंदा ने कहा अब चाहे कुछ भी हो जाए, विदेश में नौकरी करने नहीं जाऊंगा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

