एक्सप्रेस-वे पर हुआ दर्दनाक हादसा, जिला आबकारी अधिकारी की मौत, तीन घायल 

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sat, 21 Jul 2018 01:13 PM IST
कन्नौज: एक्सप्रेस-वे पर शनिवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे एक दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ। यहां कार डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गयी। इस हादसे में मेरठ के जिला आबकारी अधिकारी चंद्रशेखर की मौत हो गयी और तीन लोग घायल हुए। 
 
