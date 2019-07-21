शहर चुनें

Lightning and dust storm hits Uttar Pradesh at least 13 people killed

यूपी: तेज आंधी बारिश के बीच बिजली गिरने से अलग-अलग जगहों पर 13 लोगों की मौत

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 06:07 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में रविवार शाम को तेज आंधी बारिश के बीच अलग अलग जिलों में 13 लोगों की आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से मौत हो गई। कानपुर के घाटमपुर में आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 8 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
वहीं हमीरपुर के कुरारा ब्लाक में बिजली गिरने से तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। आकाशीय बिजली की चपेट में आने से 16 मवेशी भी मारे गए। फतेहपुर के हुसैनगंज में बिजली गिरने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई वहीं दो लोग झुलस गए।  

