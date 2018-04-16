शहर चुनें

महिला डाॅक्टर बाेली वाे मेरा पीछा करते-करते हाॅस्टल पहुंचा अाैर रूम का दरवाजा पीटने लगा फिर..

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 06:47 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने अाया है। यहां भारतीय सेना के एक कैप्टन ने महिला डाॅक्टर काे कार में खीचने का प्रयास किया। महिला किसी तरह अपनी जान बचाकर भागी अाैर हाॅस्टल पहुंची। 

भारतीय सेना के एक कैप्टन और एक अन्य व्यक्ति को महिला प्रोफेसर से कथित तौर पर छेड़खानी करने के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। कानपुर एसएसपी अखिलेश कुमार ने बताया कि असम राइफल्स के कैप्टन सत्य प्रकाश और हॉस्टल वार्डन अजय सिंह को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

कप्तान ने बताया कि पेशे से डॉक्टर प्रकाश शुक्रवार को डॉक्टरों के एक कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने कानपुर आया था। वहां उसकी मुलाकात महिला प्रोफेसर से हुई, जो खुद भी एक डॉक्टर है। महिला ने बताया की शराब के नशे में धुत कैप्टन ने उसके साथ बदतमीजी करना शुरु कर दिया। एक दाे बार उसने इसका विराेध किया पर वह नहीं माना। जब महिला प्राेफेसर वहां से जाने लगी ताे अकेला देखकर कैप्टन ने उसे कार से खींचने का प्रयास किया।

वह किसी तरह भागने में सफल रही। कैप्टन ने महिला का पीछा किया और बिठूर स्थित उसके कॉलेज हॉस्टल पहुंच गया। उसके साथ हॉस्टल वार्डन भी था और दोनों ने मिलकर महिला के कमरे का दरवाजा पीटना शुरू कर दिया।

