सपा नेता ने फेसबुक पर पीएम मोदी को लेकर किया आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट, गिरफ्तार 

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sun, 17 Jun 2018 04:08 PM IST
कुलदीप सिंह यादव
कुलदीप सिंह यादव
यूपी के कन्नौज जिले में मुलायम सिंह यूथ ब्रिगेड के जिला उपाध्यक्ष कुलदीप सिंह यादव ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को लेकर फेसबुक पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट अपलोड की। मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही तालग्राम पुलिस ने युवक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
 
फेसबुक पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट अपलोड करते ही लोगों ने विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया। इस पोस्ट से बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं में काफी रोष है। मामला संज्ञान में आते ही पुलिस ने आरोपी पर तत्काल प्रभाव से कार्रवाई कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। 
 
