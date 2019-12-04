शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   kanpur dehat accident

तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने टोल का बूथ तोड़ा, कर्मी घायल

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 01:33 AM IST
ट्रक की टक्कर से क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ टोल बूथ।
ट्रक की टक्कर से क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ टोल बूथ। - फोटो : AKBARPUR
ख़बर सुनें
कानपुर देहात । बारा टोल पर मंगलवार शाम सवा सात बजे एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने नौ नंबर टोल बूथ की केबिन में टक्कर मार दी। इससे बूम टूटने के साथ केबिन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। केबिन में बैठे कर्मी रामगढ़ बिहार निवासी करूणाकर पांडेय को मामूली चोटें आईं। कर्मी उसे लेकर जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे। वहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद छुट्टी कर दी। बारा चौकी इंचार्ज गजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि टोल प्रबंधन की ओर से तहरीर मिलने पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज होगी। टोल मैनेजर मनोज शर्मा ने बताया कि पांच लाख रुपये का नुकसान हुआ है।
विज्ञापन
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका आने वाला साल, जानिये विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Sister Done two year old Brother Murder very cruelty After see crime patrol in haridwar
Dehradun

क्राइम पेट्रोल देख बहनों ने की भाई की हत्या, नशीली दवा खिलाकर बैग में डाला और गंगा में फेंका

3 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

90s के इन 14 फनी फोटोशूट्स को देख छूट जाएगी हंसी, पूछ बैठेंगे- ये क्या मजाक है भाई?

3 दिसंबर 2019

Photoshoots 90s
photoshoot
photoshootphotoshoot
photoshoot
Bollywood

90s के इन 14 फनी फोटोशूट्स को देख छूट जाएगी हंसी, पूछ बैठेंगे- ये क्या मजाक है भाई?

3 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

शादी से पहले गर्भवती हो गई थी ये अभिनेत्री, 5 साल बाद पति से हुईं अलग

3 दिसंबर 2019

Konkona Sen Sharma
konkona and Aparna Sen
konkona sen sharma
ranvir shorey, konkona sen
Bollywood

शादी से पहले गर्भवती हो गई थी ये अभिनेत्री, 5 साल बाद पति से हुईं अलग

3 दिसंबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis University

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, करें खुद को तैयार
मंगलवार और शनिवार का दिन बजरंगबली का है
Religion

मंगलवार को कर लिया हनुमान जी का ये उपाय तो दुनिया की कोई ताकत नहीं रोक सकती आगे बढ़ने से

3 दिसंबर 2019

विक्रम लैंडर के प्रभाव बिंदु और संबंधित मलबे क्षेत्र को दिखाती तस्वीर
World

NASA ने चंद्रमा की सतह पर ढूंढ निकाला चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर विक्रम, जारी की तस्वीर

3 दिसंबर 2019

नौसेना का शौर्य
India News

भारतीय युद्धपोतों का वो ऑपरेशन, सात दिनों तक सुलगता रहा था कराची बंदरगाह

3 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
accident
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गौरी हत्याकांड
Agra

मौत से पहले सिरफिरे आशिक का 'खौफनाक' कुबूलनामा, बोला- उसे मारने के बाद जीने का मन नहीं किया

4 दिसंबर 2019

salman khan vikas gupta
Television

'बिग बॉस 11' के 'मास्टर माइंड' विकास गुप्ता की होगी 'घर वापसी', पलट सकता है सीजन 13 का पूरा खेल

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अनु मलिक और हिमेश रेशमिया
Television

इंडियन आइडल 11 को मिला नया जज, शो से जुड़ते ही कह दी ये बड़ी बात

3 दिसंबर 2019

Devoleena and Siddharth
Television

BB13: बाहर जाते ही देवोलीना ने अपने और सिद्धार्थ के रिश्ते का किया खुलासा, बोलीं- 'मेरा जो भी...'

3 दिसंबर 2019

बौने एक्टर्स
Bollywood

ये हैं इंडस्ट्री के पांच बौने एक्टर्स, एक को नहीं मिल रहा काम, गुमनामी में जी रहा जिंदगी

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
rashifal
Predictions

4 दिसंबर राशिफल: बुधवार का दिन इन 3 राशियों के लिए लेकर आ रहा हैं ढ़ेर सारी खुशियां

3 दिसंबर 2019

फोन
Tech Diary

नए टैरिफः एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के ये हैं किफायती प्रीपेड प्लान

3 दिसंबर 2019

you get these facilities at petrol pump for free else you can file a complaint
Business Diary

अगर पेट्रोल पंप पर फ्री में नहीं मिली ये नौ सुविधाएं, तो आप रद्द करा सकते हैं उसका लाइसेंस

3 दिसंबर 2019

nargis
Bollywood

'मैं किसी भी निर्देशक के साथ नहीं सोई, इसलिए...' नर्गिस फाखरी ने खोले बॉलीवुड के कई राज

3 दिसंबर 2019

नौसेना का शौर्य
India News

भारतीय युद्धपोतों का वो ऑपरेशन, सात दिनों तक सुलगता रहा था कराची बंदरगाह

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अवैध मौरंग खनन में आईएएस बी चंद्रकला का फिर उछला नाम
Kanpur

अवैध मौरंग खनन: आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता ने तत्कालीन डीएम बी. चंद्रकला की पोल खोली, सीबीआई को दिए दस्तावेज

आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता कमलेश सविता ने मंगलवार को कैंप कार्यालय पहुंचकर सीबीआई के अधिकारियों को 39 पेज का एक पुलिंदा देकर कहा कि साहब इस जिले में तत्कालीन जिलाधिकारी बी. चंद्रकला के समय अवैध खनन जमकर हुआ है।

4 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
रसूलाबाद की बैंक में समस्या बताते ग्राहक।
Kanpur

बैंक में सर्वर न आने से भटकते रहे उपभोक्ता

4 दिसंबर 2019

kanpur dehat crime
Kanpur

एक महिला को दो बार दे दिया गया आवास का लाभ

4 दिसंबर 2019

बंदर के काटने से घायल बच्चे।
Kanpur

कटखने बंदर के हमले से तीन दिनों में 36 बच्चे घायल

4 दिसंबर 2019

kanpur dehat crime
Kanpur

अवैध खनन में दो हिरासत में

4 दिसंबर 2019

घटना से उत्तेजित परिजनों को समझाते कोतवाल धर्मेंद्र सिंह।
Kanpur

ट्रक की चपेट में आकर वृद्धा की मौत, हाइवे पर लगा जाम

4 दिसंबर 2019

kanpur dehat help
Kanpur

डीएम की पहल पर दर-दर भटकती वृद्धा को मिला सहारा

4 दिसंबर 2019

विकास भवन सभागार में अधिकारियों के साथ विशिष्ट दिव्यांगता पहचान पत्र दिखाते दिव्यांग।
Kanpur

दिव्यांगता से न घबराएं, विशिष्ट पहचान पत्र बनवाएं

4 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Hardoi

जिला कारागार में फांसी पर लटके बंदी को पुलिस ने बचाया, दहेज हत्या के आरोप में पिता संग काट रहा सजा

3 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर की शिप्रा ने मिसेज साउथ ईस्ट एशिया बॉलीवुड दीवा का खिताब जीता
Kanpur

कानपुर की शिप्रा का अंतरराष्ट्रीय फलक पर जलवा, मिसेज साउथ ईस्ट एशिया बॉलीवुड दीवा का खिताब जीता

4 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

4 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

4 दिसंबर का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहनेवाला है और क्या इस दिन कोई रुका कार्य होने की उम्मीद है। इसके साथ ही क्या कहती है आपकी राशि देखिए यहां।

3 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी न्यूज 2:15

मुजफ्फरनगर: मिड डे मिल में मिला मरा हुआ चूहा

3 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 4:36

प्रियंका गांधी की सुरक्षा में चूक पर संसद में बोले अमित शाह, कांग्रेस नेता शारदा त्यागी ने उठाए सवाल

3 दिसंबर 2019

एसपीजी बिल 2019 2:27

राज्यसभा में एसपीजी बिल पास, अमित शाह ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना

3 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 1:44

Hyderabad Case पर नहीं थम रहा लोगों का गुस्सा, मिला Aparajita का साथ

3 दिसंबर 2019

Related

रनियां के गोधनपुर गांव में आग से जली झोपड़ी।
Kanpur

संदिग्ध हालत में लगी आग से गृहस्थी जली, मासूम झुलसी

4 दिसंबर 2019

खुदाई के दौरान मिली प्रचाान तलवारें और बर्तन
Kanpur

धर्मनगरी में हनुमानधारा के पास मिलीं प्राचीन 30 तलवारें व 32 बर्तन, लोगों में कौतूूहल

3 दिसंबर 2019

हाईवे पर आग का गोला बनी कार
Kanpur

औरैया: दिल्ली -कोलकाता हाईवे पर आग का गोला बनी कार, तीस मिनट ट्रैफिक रहा बाधित

4 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Kanpur

गन्ने की पत्ती जलाने की शिकायत करने गए किसान पर दबंगों ने बोला हमला, लाठियों से पीट-पीटकर हत्या

4 दिसंबर 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Chitrakoot

यूपी: गोली मारकर विवाहिता की हत्या, हाईवे किनारे पुलिस सेवा केंद्र में मिला शव, ईंट से कुचला चेहरा

3 दिसंबर 2019

kanpur dehat parali
Kanpur

पराली जलाने में दो किसानों पर एफआईआर, लेखपाल निलंबित

4 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited