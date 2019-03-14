शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Holashtak being, Manglik work restricted

होलाष्टक आज से शुरू, 21 मार्च तक रहेंगे, इस दौरान नहीं होंगे मांगलिक कार्यक्रम

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 12:49 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
होलाष्टक आज से शुरू हो गए हैं और 21 मार्च तक रहेंगे। इस दौरान मांगलिक कार्यक्रम वर्जित होंगे। साथ ही जिन वधुओं की शादी के बाद पहली होली पड़ रही है वह अपने मायके में रहेंगीं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

कांग्रेस से बढ़ी तल्खी, अमेठी-रायबरेली से उम्मीदवार उतार सकते हैं अखिलेश-मायावती

14 मार्च 2019

Lifestyle

शारीरिक संबंध बनाने पर हो सकता है कैंसर, ये संक्रमण है मुख्य कारण

13 मार्च 2019

protest cancer
throat cancer
cancer in indian women
cancer
Lifestyle

शारीरिक संबंध बनाने पर हो सकता है कैंसर, ये संक्रमण है मुख्य कारण

13 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

सनी लियोनी बोलीं- 'मुझे क्रिकेटर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी बहुत पसंद हैं', बताई यह बड़ी वजह

13 मार्च 2019

सनी लियोनी
सनी लियोनी
दुल्हन के अवतार में सनी लियोनी
sunny leone
Bollywood

सनी लियोनी बोलीं- 'मुझे क्रिकेटर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी बहुत पसंद हैं', बताई यह बड़ी वजह

13 मार्च 2019

जानें कब खत्म होंगे कोर्ट-कचहरी के चक्कर? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें कब खत्म होंगे कोर्ट-कचहरी के चक्कर? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
nana patekar
Auto News

नाना पाटेकर से लेकर जैकी श्रॉफ तक Royal Enfield के सभी दीवाने, देखें तस्वीरें

13 मार्च 2019

Health & Fitness

इन लक्षणों से जानें कहीं आपको तो नहीं किडनी संबंधी बीमारी, जानिए क्या हैं उपाय

14 मार्च 2019
Health & Fitness

इन लक्षणों से जानें कहीं आपको तो नहीं किडनी संबंधी बीमारी, जानिए क्या हैं उपाय

14 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

धर्मेंद्र और सनी देओल की राह पर है बेटा करण देओल, मसक्युलर बॉडी देख छूट जाएंगे पसीने

14 मार्च 2019

करण देओल
karan deol
Dharmendra
karan deol
Bollywood

धर्मेंद्र और सनी देओल की राह पर है बेटा करण देओल, मसक्युलर बॉडी देख छूट जाएंगे पसीने

14 मार्च 2019

काफी लम्बे समय तक नौकरी के बिना रहना पड़ता है ? ऐसा होता है जब रोजगार में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
ज्योतिष समाधान

काफी लम्बे समय तक नौकरी के बिना रहना पड़ता है ? ऐसा होता है जब रोजगार में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
विज्ञापन
holashtak holi 2019 holashtak 2019 up news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बम चक्रवात
World

अमेरिका में 'बम चक्रवात': बर्फ के साथ तेज हवाएं जारी, 1339 उड़ानें रद्द 

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

#BoycottChina : मसूद पर चीन के वीटो के खिलाफ लोग इस तरह निकाल रहे गुस्सा

14 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस बूथ सम्मेलन में राहुल गांधी
India News

सात राज्यों के अलावा बड़े दल से चुनावी गठबंधन नहीं चाहते राहुल गांधी

14 मार्च 2019

supreme court
India News

मृत्युदंड तभी सुनाएं, जब उम्रकैद की सजा भी लगे कम : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

14 मार्च 2019

मुंबई में सीबीआई गिरफ्तारी
India News

सरकार ने सीबीआई में पांच नए संयुक्त निदेशक नियुक्त किए

14 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
राहुल गांधी
India News

मसूद अजहर को ‘जी’ कहने पर राहुल के खिलाफ एफआईआर

14 मार्च 2019

painter pigcasso painting pig makes big money by paintings hogs limelight at South Africa farm 
Bizarre News

करामाती सुअर कमा रहा लाखों रुपये, मुंह में कूची फंसाकर बनाता है अद्भुत पेंटिंग

13 मार्च 2019

वायरल तस्वीर (अभिनंदन)
Pakistan

चाय विज्ञापन के फर्जी वीडियो के बाद अब पाकिस्तान की दुकान में छपा अभिनंदन का फोटो

13 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

उम्मीदवारों के आपराधिक इतिहास को लेकर कल चुनाव आयोग के खिलाफ सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

13 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

पाकिस्तान के अवैध कब्जे के कारण पीओके के लोग मुसीबत में : भारत

13 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दरोगा धीरेंद्र सिंह राठौर ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या
Kanpur

यूपी: बेटी को विदा कर दरोगा ने मौत को लगाया गले, आत्महत्या से सब हैरान

यूपी के जालौन जिले में गुरुवार को हैरान कर देने वाला एक मामला सामने आया है। यहां उरई के राजेन्द्र नगर मोहल्ले में दरोगा धीरेंद्र सिंह राठौर ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

14 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

लोकसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने छठी बार जताया इस नेता पर भरोसा, सोनिया गांधी के करीबी होने का मिला फायदा

14 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Kanpur

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा का चुनावी मैदान तैयार करेगा संघ, ये है रणनीति

14 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला युवा चौपाल कार्यक्रम
Kanpur

अमर उजाला ‘युवा चौपाल’: बोले छात्र- ऐसी सरकार चाहिए जो भ्रष्टाचार मिटाए, नौकरी दिलाए

14 मार्च 2019

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: सपा की पहली सूची जारी होते ही टिकट के लिए मचा घमासान, भाजपा को लग सकता है झटका

13 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Kanpur

मोबाइल पर भरें केवीएस का एडमिशन फॉर्म, 19 मार्च तक कर सकते हैं ऑनलाइन आवेदन

14 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

पुलवामा हमले के बाद डर से 300 कश्मीरियों ने छोड़ा कानपुर, रिपोर्ट में बड़ा खुलासा

13 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

जिस प्लेन से 150 लोगों की गई थी जान उसी कंपनी के प्लेन से कानपुर से मुंबई जा रहे थे यात्री

14 मार्च 2019

सीएसजेएम विश्वविद्यालय
Kanpur

सीएसजेएम विश्वविद्यालय: नकलविहीन परीक्षा के दावे फेल, ऑनलाइन मॉनिटरिंग ठप

14 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

लोकसभा चुनाव: सहवाग, गंभीर करेंगे कानपुर में 'भाजपा के लिए बैटिंग', स्टार प्रचारकों में ये भी शामिल

13 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

कानपुर में जहरीली शराब के पीने से हुई मौत, पुलिस विभाग पर उठे सवाल

कानपुर के घाटमपुर थाना क्षेत्र में जहरीली शराब पीने एक इंसान की मौत की खबर सामने आई है। पिछले कुछ दिनों मे कानपुर क्षेत्र में शराब पीने की वजह से कई लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

12 मार्च 2019

आगरा कानपुर 1:57

चुनाव की तारीखों के एलान के बाद हरकत में आया प्रशासन, कानपुर और आगरा में की गई ये विशेष तैयारियां

11 मार्च 2019

यूपी न्यूज 2:05

अधिकारियों ने नहीं सुनी फरियाद, तो खुद सीवर में उतर गए सपा विधायक

7 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:07

पीएम मोदी की कानपुर रैली को लेकर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम

6 मार्च 2019

दीपक 0:59

बडगाम में शहीद हुआ कानपुर का लाल, योगी सरकार के मंत्री ने परिवार को बंधाया ढांढस

27 फरवरी 2019

Related

महिला की मौत के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

बच्चेदानी के ऑपरेशन के लिए पति ने कराया था भर्ती, इलाज के दौरान महिला की मौत

14 मार्च 2019

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
Kanpur

कानपुर में दिन-दहाड़े महिला की बेरहमी से हत्या, तेजाब डालकर चेहरा जलाया

13 मार्च 2019

जांच करती पुलिस
Kanpur

फर्रुखाबाद: फंदे से झूलता मिला बंदी रक्षक का शव, पत्नी ने जताया हत्या का शक

14 मार्च 2019

बस में लगी आग
Kanpur

एक्सप्रेस-वे पर बस में लगी आग, 70 यात्रियों को लेकर दिल्ली से गोंडा जा रही थी बस, मच गई भगदड़

13 मार्च 2019

मौसम
Kanpur

यूपी के इन शहरों में है बारिश की संभावना, मौसम विभाग ने जारी की चेतावनी

13 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

हैवानियत: 7 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म, भाई बोला...मेरे सामने अंकल ने बहन के साथ की गंदी हरकत

13 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.