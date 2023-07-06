Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Farrukhabad News ›   Fake Currency Case, Five vicious gang members sent to jail, These items were recovered

Fake Currency Case: गिरोह के पांच शातिरों को भेजा जेल, भनक लगते ही सरगना फरार, ये सामान हुए बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Thu, 06 Jul 2023 02:10 PM IST
सार

Farrukhabad Crime: एसपी विकास कुमार ने बुधवार को नकली नोट छापने के संगठित गिरोह का खुलासा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि नकली नोट छापने वाले गिरोह का सरगना पकड़ में नहीं आया है। शीघ्र ही उसको भी गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जाएगा।

Fake Currency Case, Five vicious gang members sent to jail, These items were recovered
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

फर्रुखाबाद जिले में जाली नोट छापने और सप्लाई करने वाले गिराेह के पांच शातिरों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। गिरोह का सरगना पकड़ में नहीं आया। पकड़े गए लोगों के पास से 1.27 लाख के जाली नोट सहित छपाई मशीन सहित अन्य सामान बरामद किया है।


एसओजी प्रभारी अमित कुमार, सर्विलांस प्रभारी जगदीश भाटी व एसओ कादरीगेट विनोद कुमार शुक्ला को सूचना मिली कि कुछ लोग नगर में नकली नोट छापने का कारोबार कर अपने साथियों से नोटों की सप्लाई करवा रहे हैं। सटीक सूचना पर तीनों टीमों ने थाना कादरीगेट के मोहल्ले में छापेमारी की।

इस कार्रवाई में लालगेट निवासी सौरभ सुमन, मऊदरवाजा थाना क्षेत्र के गांव हैवतपुर गढि़या निवासी सौरभ यादव, सूरज उर्फ सूर्या, कादरीगेट थाना क्षेत्र के गांव खानपुर निवासी मुकेश शाक्य, राजेपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव चाचूपुर निवासी सुनील को पकड़ लिया।

एक माह से चल रहा था कारोबार
पूछताछ में इन लोगों ने बताया कि हैवतपुर गढि़या कांशीराम कालोनी के एक मकान में ये लोग जाली नोट छापते थे। सौरभ यादव, सूरज उर्फ सूर्या व सुनील के माध्यम से नकली नोट 30 से 40 प्रतिशत वैध नोट लेकर बेच देते थे। एक माह से यह लोग जाली नोटों का कारोबार कर रहे थे।

पुलिस की भनक लगते ही सरगना हुआ फरार
गिरोह का सरगना पुलिस की भनक लगने पर फरार हो गया। पुलिस की टीमों ने दबिश मारी, लेकिन उसको पकड़ नहीं पाई। पुलिस ने तीन अन्य युवकों को भी पकड़ा था। उनको पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस ने छोड़ दिया। एसपी विकास कुमार ने बुधवार को नकली नोट छापने के संगठित गिरोह का खुलासा किया।

टीमों को 15 हजार का इनाम
उन्होंने बताया कि नकली नोट छापने वाले गिरोह का सरगना पकड़ में नहीं आया है। शीघ्र ही उसको भी गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जाएगा। नकली नोट छापकर कहां सप्लाई करते थे और स्याही व कागज कहां से लाते थे। इसके बारे में मुकदमा दर्ज कर विवेचना की जा रही है। तीनों टीमों ने सराहनीय काम किया है।

गिरोह के पास से ये सामान हुए बरामद
पकड़े गए लोगों के पास से 100, 200 और 500 के 1.27 लाख रुपये के जाली नोट, 3100 की वैध नकदी, 11 पेज छपे नोट, एचपी डेस्क प्रिंटर, एक झोला जाली नोट की कतरन, कांच के तीन चौकोर टुकड़े, एक बिजली की प्रेस, एक एलईडी बल्व, तीन पेपर कटिंग चाकू, नोट रंगने के पांच ब्रुश, चार स्केल, एक कैंची, तीन हरे टेप, एक रबड़, चार गांधी जी की मोहर जिस पर 100, 200, व 500 लिखा था, तीन सफेद स्याही मोहर, एक डाटा केबल प्रिंटर वाली, चार मोबाइल, एक कार बिना नंबर की, दो नंबर प्लेट बरामद की हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed