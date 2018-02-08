अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   village where people infected with HIV

यहां हर चेहरे पर क्याें रहती है ‘मौत’ की दहशत, जानिए वजह

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 10:57 AM IST
village where people infected with HIV
1 of 4
झोलाछाप डाॅक्टर से इलाज करा चुके हजाराें लाेगाें के चेहरे पर कभी हंसी द‌िखाई देती थी पर अब माैत की दहशत नजर अाती है। वजह है एक पूरे के पूरे गांव का एचआईवी जैसी लाइलाज बीमारी से संक्रम‌ित हाे जाना। झोलाछाप से इलाज करा चुके लोगों की नींद उड़ी गई है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
hiv aids hiv test types hiv test

Recommended

bsf jawan killed wife with axe and commits suicide
Chandigarh

जब तक सांस नहीं थमी, BSF जवान काटता गया पत्नी की गर्दन, फिर फंदे से झूल गया

8 फरवरी 2018

one injection and 10 rupees gives aids
Kanpur

मरीज काेई भी हाे तीन खुराक दवा के साथ एक इंजेक्शन अाैर मिल जाएगी यह लाइलाज बीमारी

8 फरवरी 2018

Clash over liquor trade leads to duo’s killing
Chandigarh

Pics: दो युवकों की मौत के बाद भड़की हिंसा, कई गाड़ियां फूंकी, दुकानों में तोड़फोड़

7 फरवरी 2018

ankit who killed in honor killing in delhi loved muslim girl was running youtube channel
Delhi NCR

दूसरे समुदाय की लड़की से प्यार करता था यूट्यूब चैनल चलाने वाला अंकित, हत्या के बाद मां रो-रोकर बेहाल

3 फरवरी 2018

video of beating a girl gone viral
Delhi NCR

VIDEO: वो चीखती रही और कुछ बेरहम डंडों से पीट-पीट कर बनाते रहे वीडियो

3 फरवरी 2018

extramarital affair in auraiya
Kanpur

तीन बच्चाें की मां काे हुअा प्यार ताे पत‌ि काे छाेड़ थामा प्रेमी का हाथ

6 फरवरी 2018

More in Crime

two sisters in bulandshahr burnt alive in suspicious condition, brother marriage is 2 weeks later
Delhi NCR

PICS: अचानक कमरों से आने लगी चीखें, पहुंचे लोग तो देखा कमरे में जल चुकी थीं दो बहनें

3 फरवरी 2018

12 year old girl raped in delhi
Kanpur

'साहब उ दर‌िंदा तीन द‌िन तक हमार ब‌िट‌िया का रेप करता रहा' काेई ताे रिपोर्ट ल‌‌िख लाे

7 फरवरी 2018

class 9 student tushar killed by his fellow schoolmate captured in cctv, 3 students detained
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः कैसे स्कूल के बाथरूम में छात्रों ने की 9वीं के तुषार की हत्या, CCTV में सब कैद

3 फरवरी 2018

honor killing in khyala area of delhi, mother father mama and minor brother of girl arrested
Delhi NCR

बेटी से प्यार करने की प्रेमी को दी खौफनाक सजा, लड़की के नाबालिग भाई समेत 4 गिरफ्तार

3 फरवरी 2018

dr ram manohar lohia hospital farrukhabad
Kanpur

भाजपा नेता के गाली-गलौज करने के बाद, नौकरी छोड़ जाने की बात कह अस्पताल से चले गए सर्जन

7 फरवरी 2018

congress leader vinod mehra was shot dead for this reason
Delhi NCR

पार्टी कर लौट रहे कांग्रेसी नेता को इस छोटी सी बात पर सरेआम गोलियों से भूना

8 फरवरी 2018

sp shooted gym trainer in fake encounter, sp arrested
Delhi NCR

फर्जी एनकाउंटर कर सब इंस्पेक्टर ने जिम ट्रेनर को मारी गोली, परिजनों ने लगाए ये संगीन आरोप

5 फरवरी 2018

class 9 student found dead in delhi school bathroom, classmates told this suspicious story of murder
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः स्कूल के बाथरूम में मिली 9वीं के छात्र की लाश, क्लासमेट्स ने सुनाई हत्या की ये कहानी

3 फरवरी 2018

in bawana incident rescued labour releases highlights about the factory
Delhi NCR

बवाना अग्निकांडः हादसे में जिंदा बचे चश्मदीद मजदूर ने किए कई बड़े खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

noida man elopes with his married sister in law and gives triple talaq on phone to wife
Delhi NCR

अपना पर‌िवार छोड़ शादीशुदा साली के साथ भागा शख्स, पत्नी ने क‌िया फोन तो बोला...

3 फरवरी 2018

encounter again between police and babuli kol gang
Kanpur

हाईटेक युग में ‘बीहड़ों का गब्बर’ बना ये डकैत, एनकाउंटर में 25,000 के इनामी शार्पशूटर को लगी गोली

3 फरवरी 2018

delhi man brutally killed on street by a sharp knife girlfriend says my family killed him
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः प्यार के बदले बीच सड़क पर मिली ऐसी दर्दनाक मौत, प्रेमिका बोली मुझे भी मार देंगे वो...

3 फरवरी 2018

women raped in up
Kanpur

स‌िर पर तमंचा सटा क‌िया मह‌िला से रेप, बाेला 'पत‌ि काे बताया ताे जान से मार दूंगा'

3 फरवरी 2018

if you not marry me
Kanpur

मुझ से शादी कर लाे, नहीं ताे तुम्हारी 'वैसी वाली' फाेटाे कर दूंगा वायरल

4 फरवरी 2018

12 year old girl raped in up
Kanpur

घर में अकेला देख, क‌िशाेरी काे बनाया हवस का श‌िकार

5 फरवरी 2018

doctor take bribie for railway jobs
Kanpur

रेलवे में ट्रेन गार्डों की चल रही थी भर्ती, घूस लेते हुए पकड़ा गया डॉक्टर 

3 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.