'आंख से काजल' चुराने वाला सदी का 'महाठग नटवरलाल' अभी भी जिंदा है!, लेकिन...
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 11:46 AM IST
गजब का हुनर रखने वाला सदी का सबसे शातिर ठग मिथलेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव उर्फ नटवरलाल की 'मौत का रहस्य' आज तक नहीं सुलझ पाया है। यूपी के कानपुर में नटवरलाल के अधिवक्ता ने एसीएमएम-9 की कोर्ट में अर्जी देकर मुकदमे खारिज करने और पुलिस से 'मौत कैसे हुई' की रिपोर्ट मांगी है।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
