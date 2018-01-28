अपना शहर चुनें

एक ही तकनीक का किम जोंग जैसे शासक और पीएम मोदी ऐसे करते हैं अलग-अलग प्रयोग- सीएम योगी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 02:51 PM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath told about the right use of technology
आईआईटी कानपुर के एल्युमनाई एसोसिएशन, एंटरप्रिन्योरशिप सेल और टाई यूपी की ओर से आयोजित ‘स्टार्टअप मास्टर क्लास’ में मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि आईआईटी कानपुर में मैं इसलिए भी आया हूं क्योंकि आईआईटी ने दुनिया को बहुत कुछ दिया है। अब मैं चाहता हूं कि आईआईटी जिस प्रदेश में है, उसे भी कुछ दे ताकि हमारा प्रदेश भी तेजी से विकास कर सके।

 
