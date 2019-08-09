शहर चुनें

शिक्षक की प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर कक्षा 8 के छात्र ने खाया जहर, परिजनों ने गंभीर हालत में कराया भर्ती

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 12:05 PM IST
शिक्षक की प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर छात्र ने खाया जहर
शिक्षक की प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर छात्र ने खाया जहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा में कक्षा 8 के एक छात्र ने शिक्षक की प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर जहर खा लिया। गंभीर हालत में छात्र को सैफई मेडिकल यूनिवर्सिटी के ट्रामा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया गया है।
छात्र के इलाज के दौरान डॉक्टरों को उसकी जेब से एक चिट्ठी मिली है। जिसमें छात्र ने शिक्षक का नाम और प्रताड़ना का जिक्र किया है। परिजनों ने आरोपी शिक्षक के खिलाफ जसवंत नगर कोतवाली में तहरीर दी है। 
गाेली लगने के बाद घायल कैदी को अस्पताल ले जाती पुलिस
Kanpur

हत्या के आरोप में सजा काट रहा कैदी रात में ट्रेन से हुआ फरार, सुबह पुलिस ने पैर में मारी गोली

महाेबा जिला जेल कारागार में हत्या के मामले में सजा काट रहा एक कैदी कानपुर से पेशी से लौटते समय ट्रेन से कूद कर फरार हो गया। कैदी के फरार होते ही पुलिस प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया।

9 अगस्त 2019

सीएसजेएम विश्वविद्यालय
Kanpur

छत्रपति शाहूजी महाराज विवि के दीक्षांत समारोह में स्कूली बच्चे भी होंगे शामिल, 11 सितंबर को आयोजन

9 अगस्त 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर के रिश्तेदार
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: रिश्तेदार की मांग, सेंगर का हो पॉलीग्राफ और नार्को टेस्ट

9 अगस्त 2019

सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई बच्चों के स्कूल से निकलने की तस्वीर
Kanpur

सजा के डर से स्कूल से भागे छह बच्चे, डिजिटल वालेंटियर की सजगता से मिले

8 अगस्त 2019

Rape Victim
Kanpur

यूपी: पिता ने नाबालिग बेटी से किया दुष्कर्म, विरोध करने पर जान से मारने की दी धमकी, मामला दर्ज

9 अगस्त 2019

facebook
Kanpur

फेसबुक पर अटल और सुषमा को लेकर अभद्र पोस्ट, साइबर सेल में शिकायत

8 अगस्त 2019

दुकानदार की पीट-पीटकर हत्या,
Kanpur

मकान पर कब्जा करने के विवाद में दुकानदार की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने काटा हंगामा

8 अगस्त 2019

प्रेमी-युगल ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर जान दी
Kanpur

प्रेमी-युगल को लगा मुकम्मल न होगी मोहब्बत, ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर दी जान

8 अगस्त 2019

फतेहपुर में भीषण सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

कारों की भिड़ंत में एक की मौत व दो गंभीर, मौके पर पहुंची साध्वी ने घायलों का अच्छा इलाज कराने को कहा

8 अगस्त 2019

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
Kanpur

यूपी: चोरों ने दरोगा के घर को बनाया निशाना, नकदी व जेवर समेत लाखों का माल किया पार

8 अगस्त 2019

आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीकाकुलम में बारिश से हाहाकार, उफनाई नदियों ने मचाई किनारे बसे इलाकों में तबाही

आंध्र प्रदेश में लगातार हो रही बारिश फिलहाल थमती नहीं दिख रही है। भारी बारिश की वजह से नदियां उफान पर हैं। नदी किनारे बसे इलाकों में तो जैसे तबाही का मंजर साफ देखा जा सकता है।

9 अगस्त 2019

मलाला 1:53

मलाला ने ट्वीट कर कहा, मेरी पीढ़ियों के सामने कश्मीर रहा बेहाल, दुनिया से शांति कायम करने की अपील

9 अगस्त 2019

केरल बारिश 3:04

केरल में भारी बारिश का कहर, 11 अगस्त तक कोच्चि एयरपोर्ट बंद

9 अगस्त 2019

भारत रत्न 2:06

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी, जनसंघ नेता नानाजी देशमुख और गायक भूपेन हजारिका को मिला भारत रत्न

9 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:49

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर पीएम मोदी का बयान, कहा- फैसले पर मदभेद होना स्वभाविक

8 अगस्त 2019

