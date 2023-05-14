Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jalaun News ›   Case of murder of constable on duty, two miscreants killed in police encounter, Kotwali in charge also injured

Orai Crime: ड्यूटी पर तैनात सिपाही की हत्या का मामला, पुलिस मुठभेड़ में दो बदमाश ढेर, कोतवाली प्रभारी भी घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उरई Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Sun, 14 May 2023 03:46 PM IST
सार

Orai Police Encounter: कोतवाली क्षेत्र की हाईवे चौकी में ड्यूटी पर तैनात सिपाही भेदजीत सिंह की बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। मामले में वांछित दो बदमाशों को पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में ढेर कर दिया है।

Case of murder of constable on duty, two miscreants killed in police encounter, Kotwali in charge also injured
अस्पताल में खड़े पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

उरई कोतवाली क्षेत्र की हाईवे चौकी पर तैनात सिपाही की हत्या के आरोपी दो बदमाशों को पुलिस ने रविवार दोपहर में मुठभेड़ के दौरान ढेर कर दिया। मुठभेड़ फैक्टरी एरिया में हुई है। इस घटना में कोतवाली उरई के प्रभारी शिवकुमार राठौर को भी हाथ में गोली लगी है।


कोतवाली प्रभारी को मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। मारे गए आरोपी उरई कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ही रहने वाले थे। बता दें कि उरई नेशनल हाईवे की पुलिस चौकी से चंद कदम दूर ड्यूटी पर तैनात सिपाही भेदजीत सिंह की नौ मई को रात में नुकीले हथियार से हत्या कर दी गई थी। 

हत्या बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने की थी, जो मौके से भाग गए थे। सिपाही की हत्या की खबर सुनकर पूरा पुलिस महकमा हिल गया था। पुलिस इस घटना को अपने इकबाल के लिए चुनौती मानकर चल रही थी। पुलिस ने बदमाशों को पकड़ने के लिए अपनी पूरी ताकत और संसाधन झोंक दिए थे।

मुखबिर से मिली पुलिस को सूचना
कानपुर से एडीजी आलोक सिंह, डीआईजी जोगेंद्र सिंह दिनभर यहीं डेरा डाले रहे थे। पुलिस ने खोजी कुत्तों के माध्यम से पूरे घटनास्थल की छानबीन की थी। एसटीएफ भी उसी समय से उरई में डेरा डाले हुए थे। रविवार को पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि सिपाही की हत्या के आरोपी अपने गांव की तरफ आ रहे हैं।

घेराबंदी करने पर झोंका फायर
उसी दौरान पुलिस ने घेराबंदी की, तो बदमाशों ने पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर दी। एसओजी और पुलिस की टीमों की जवाबी फायरिंग में दोनों बदमाश ढेर हो गए। ढेर हुए बदमाशों में एक की पहचान कल्लू निवासी रहिया और दूसरे की पहचान रमेश निवासी सरसौकी के रूप में की गई है।

कोतवाली प्रभारी भी हुए घायल
इस मुठभेड़ में शहर कोतवाल शिवकुमार सिंह राठौर भी घायल हुए। दोनों के शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए पुलिस ने जिला अस्पताल भेज दिया है। मुठभेड़ में बदमाशों के ढेर होने की सूचना पर पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. ईरज राजा व अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक असीम चौधरी भी मौके पर आ गए।

घटना स्थल से पुलिस को मिले थे अहम सुराग
जिस दिन सिपाही भेदजीत सिंह की हत्या की गई थी, उस दौरान पुलिस ने घटनास्थल की सघन पड़ताल की थी। उस दौरान पुलिस को चप्पल, अंगोछा और एक बोरी मिली थी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में कई कबाड़ियों को उठाया था। उनसे पूछताछ में पुलिस को कई सुराग मिले थे।

सिपाही मथुरा जिले का था रहने वाला
सिपाही भेदजीत सिंह मथुरा जिले के बलदेव थाने के चौरंबर गांव का रहने वाला था। वह फौज से हवलदार पद से रिटायर हो गया था। उसके बाद वह 2019 में उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस ने में भर्ती हो गया था। तब से ही वह उरई में ही अपनी सेवाएं दे रहा था।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें
;

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed