शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Car collided with divider on Agra-Lucknow Expressway three dead

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा, डिवाइडर से टकराई कार, तीन की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 10:28 AM IST
लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर हुआ सड़क हादसा
लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर हुआ सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर गुरुवार सुबह भीषण सड़क हादसे में दो महिलाओं समेत तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई है। आगरा से लखनऊ जा रही एक कार डिवाइडर जा टकराई। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि कार दो हिस्सों में बट गई। फिलहाल मारे गए लोगों की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है।
विज्ञापन
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शवों को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। पुलिस फिलहान इनकी शिनाख्त करने में जुटी है। 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बजट 2020
Business Diary

बजट 2020 को आसानी से समझने के लिए जान लें इन शब्दों के अर्थ, नहीं आएगी कोई दिक्कत

15 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना दिवस
India News

2019 में देश की रक्षा करते हुए शहीद हुए इतने जवान, सेना ने बताए सबके नाम

15 जनवरी 2020

अखिलेश और सुब्रत के बीच जुबानी जंग तेज
Etawah

डिंपल को लेकर मचा बवाल, अखिलेश और सुब्रत के बीच जुबानी जंग तेज, पाठक बोले- सबूत दो वरना माफी मांगो

15 जनवरी 2020

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Television

नेहा कक्कड़-आदित्य नारायण की शादी से बिग बॉस में यौन शोषण के खुलासे तक, ये हैं हफ्ते की पांच खबरें

15 जनवरी 2020

Aditya Narayan, Neha and Madhurima
Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali
Siddharth and Shehnaz
aditya narayan neha kakkar
Television

नेहा कक्कड़-आदित्य नारायण की शादी से बिग बॉस में यौन शोषण के खुलासे तक, ये हैं हफ्ते की पांच खबरें

15 जनवरी 2020

पाकिस्तान का सबसे खूंखार सीरियल किलर
Bizarre News

पाकिस्तान का वो खूंखार सीरियल किलर, जिसने कसम खाकर 100 बच्चों का बेरहमी से किया था कत्ल

15 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश से मिलने जेल पहुंची उसकी मां, आधे घंटे हुई मुलाकात, फिर हो गया शांत

15 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
agra-lucknow expressway kannuj police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

संजय राउत-इंदिरा गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'डॉन करीम लाला से मिलती थीं इंदिरा' राउत ने बयान पर दी सफाई, मचा सियासी घमासान

16 जनवरी 2020

Simi Garewal
Bollywood

सिमी ग्रेवाल के ट्वीट पर मचा बवाल, यूजर बोला- दिल्ली पुलिस हिरासत में लें

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ ने मां को सबसे पहले रश्मि से मिलवाया, कहा- 'ये मेरा ख्याल रखती है'

16 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

दीपिका की Chhapaak और अजय देवगन की Tanhaji में कौन पड़ा किस पर भारी, जानें छठे दिन का कलेक्शन

16 जनवरी 2020

बेटी की मौत पर रोते शालिनी के पिता
Bareilly

नौकरी की दौड़ जीती, जिंदगी की हार गई अंशिका, बाहर खड़े पिता कर रहे थे बेटी की सफलता की उम्मीद

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
kabir bedi
Bollywood

लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी बेटे को नहीं बचा पाए कबीर बेदी, सुसाइड नोट पढ़कर रह गए थे हैरान

16 जनवरी 2020

Kapil Sharma
Bollywood

कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा ने शेयर की बेटी की पहली तस्वीर, नाम का भी किया खुलासा

16 जनवरी 2020

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने दुकानदारों से एसिड मांगकर किया एक्सपेरिमेंट, बेहद डरावने आए नतीजे

16 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी
India News

निर्भया केस: एक दोषी मुकेश की अर्जी पर पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में सुनवाई आज

16 जनवरी 2020

तेहरान में विमान दुर्घटना के बाद विलाप करते हुए परिजन
World

दावा: ईरान विमान हमले की फुटेज सामने आई, वीडियो बनाने वाला युवक गिरफ्तार

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सपा नेता की फाइल फोटो व शव तलाश करती पुलिस
Chitrakoot

यूपी: पत्नी की हत्या कर शव फेंकने गए सपा नेता की बांध में डूबकर मौत, शव तलाशने में जुटे गोताखोर

चित्रकूट जिले में एक सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। यहां पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुख का बेटा व सपा नेता भरत दिवाकर पत्नी की हत्या कर शव फेंकने गया था इसी दौरान बरुआ बांध में डूबकर उसकी मौत हो गई। 

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
बारिश से बचाव के लिए छाता लगाकर जाता युवक।
Kanpur

बारिश व शीतलहर ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन

16 जनवरी 2020

arrest
Hamirpur

हनीट्रैप में फंसाने वाली महिला और उसका पुरुष मित्र गिरफ्तार

16 जनवरी 2020

बसपा प्रमुख मायावती
Etawah

धूमधाम से मनाया गया बसपा प्रमुख मायावती का जन्मदिन, इटावा में कटा 64 किलो का केक

15 जनवरी 2020

बैंगन का पौधा बना पेड़, लंबाई आठ फीट सात इंच
Kanpur

बैंगन का पौधा बना पेड़, लंबाई आठ फीट सात इंच, बारह महीने फलता है, हरा रंग होने से बादीपन नहीं

15 जनवरी 2020

मनोज की मौत पर बिलखते परिजन।
Kanpur

ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक सवार दुकानदार की मौत

16 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Farrukhabad

फर्रुखाबाद: बाग में पेड़ से लटका मिला युवक का शव, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

15 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Hamirpur

हमीरपुर: मासूम को अगवा कर दी दर्दनाक मौत फिर शव नदी में फेंका, घटना की छानबीन में जुटी पुलिस

15 जनवरी 2020

kanpur dehat crop
Kanpur

उन्नत खेती के लिए किसान खेतों में जैविक खाद का करें प्रयोग

16 जनवरी 2020

ईको पार्क में केक काटकर बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती का जन्म दिन मनाते पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता।
Kanpur

जन कल्याण दिवस के रुप में मनाया मायावती का जन्मदिन

16 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

संजय राउत का इंदिरा गांधी को लेकर बड़ा बयान, कहा- अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन करीम लाला से मिलती थीं पूर्व पीएम

शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी को लेकर ऐसा बयान दिया जिस पर विवाद पैदा हो गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन करीम लाला से मिलने आती थीं।

16 जनवरी 2020

आर्मी 1:18

सेना की जांबाजी, बर्फ में दबे शख्स को बाहर निकाला

16 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 2:05

मुंबई में अलग-अलग जगह स्पॉट हुए ये मशहूर सितारे, दिखा इनका अलग अंदाज

15 जनवरी 2020

मणिशंकर 1:02

पाकिस्तान में बोले कांग्रेस नेता मणिशंकर अय्यर- NRC पर मोदी-शाह में मतभेद !

15 जनवरी 2020

कार 3:13

इन पुरानी कारों को देखकर आप कहेंगे वाह ! लेकिन कीमत जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

15 जनवरी 2020

Related

प्रेमलता की मौत पर बिलखते परिजन।
Kanpur

करंट की चपेट में आए पति को बचाने में पत्नी की मौत

16 जनवरी 2020

शहबाजपुर गांव के पास निचली गंगा नहर पुल की टूटी रेलिंग।
Kanpur

पुल की रेलिंग बनी होती तो हादसे का शिकार न होती रोडवेज बस

16 जनवरी 2020

तेजरफ्तार बस नहर में लटकी, बाल बाल बचे यात्री
Kanpur

अनियंत्रित होकर नहर की रेलिंग से लटकी रोडवेज बस, आपातकालीन खिड़की से कूद 55 सवारियाें ने बचाई जान

14 जनवरी 2020

कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के पिता का मेडिकल करने वाले डॉक्टर की बीमारी से मौत
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के पिता का मेडिकल करने वाले डॉक्टर की मौत

13 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

सुब्रत रॉय को महिला ने बताया मुंह बोला पिता फिर हड़प लिए चार लाख, सामने आया सच तो उड़ गए होश

12 जनवरी 2020

माती के पास पाइप लाइन मरम्मत के लिए खोदा गया गड्ढ़ा।
Kanpur

दो दिन बाद तीन सौ घरों में हुई जलापूर्ति

16 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited