Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   blast in kalindi express at shivrajpur railway station kanpur

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस में धमाका, सामने आया घटना का वीडियो, पुलिस को मिली एक बोरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 09:59 PM IST
blast in kalindi express at shivrajpur railway station kanpur
कालिंद्री एक्सप्रेस के शौचालय में धमाका
लाइव अपडेट

कानपुर से चलकर भिवानी जाने वाली कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस बर्राजपुर स्टेशन पर खड़ी होते ही शौचालय में धमाका हो गया। इससे भगदड़ मच गई। सूचना मिलते ही अधिकारियों में हड़कंप मच गया। मौके पर पहुंची रेलवे पुलिस व उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस जांच कर रही है। धमाके की वजह अभी तक स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई है। बताया जा रहा है कि एक बोगी में रखी बैटरी तेज धमाके के साथ फट गई। जिससे लोगों में दहशत फैल गई।

अभी तक मामला संदिग्ध बताया जा रहा है। अधिकारी जांच में जुटे हैं। पुलिस को अभी तक एक बोरी मिली है जिसे कब्जे में ले लिया है। जांच में जुटे अधिकारी कुछ भी कहने से बच रहे हैं। आपको बता दें कि कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस शिवराजपुर स्टेशन पर शाम करीब 7.20 बजे पहुंची थी। ताजा जानकारी के अनुसार एटीएस अफसर मौके पर पहुंच रहे हैं।

बताया जा रहा है कि कम तीव्रता का ब्लास्ट था। अधिकारी बम निरोधक दस्ते, फोरेंसिक, एटीएस के पहुंचने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। ट्रेन कानपुर और कन्नौज के बीच बर्राजपुर स्टेशन पर खड़ी है। पुलिस अधीक्षक अनिल कुमार मिश्रा ने वायरलेस पर सूचना दी कि जिन थाना क्षेत्रों में रेलवे स्टेशन है, वहां सभी थाना प्रभारी स्टेशन के आसपास गश्त बढ़ा दें। सभी थाना प्रभारी वहां का निरीक्षण भी करें।
 
गार्ड कोच से पहले वाली जनरल बोगी के शौचालय के पास बने बैटरी बैकअप में धमाका हुआ है। सीनियर डिवीजनल सिक्योरिटी कमिश्नर का कहना है कि प्रथम दृष्टया माना जा रहा है कि किसी ने पटाखा रखा था जिसके चलते विस्फोट हुआ है। एटीएस जांच के बाद ही सही जानकारी होगी कि पटाखा था या बम विस्फोट। कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ है। पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंच चुके हैं। पूरी जांच-पड़ताल के बाद ही कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस को भिवानी के लिए रवाना किया जाएगा।
                            संजय यादव, मुख्य जनसपंर्क अधिकारी, पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे
blast in kalindi express kalindi express kalindi express at shivrajpur blast in kalindi express at shivrajpur
