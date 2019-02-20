Liveकालिंदी एक्सप्रेस में धमाका, सामने आया घटना का वीडियो, पुलिस को मिली एक बोरी
#WATCH A low-intensity blast took place in a toilet of a general coach of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express near Barrajpur station (near Kanpur) at around 7.10 pm, today. Prima facie, it appears to be a blast of explosive. There are no injuries or casualties. pic.twitter.com/y32bKkkXZJ— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
20 फरवरी 2019