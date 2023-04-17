मेरा शहर

Atiq Shot Dead: बड़ा करना चाहता था लवलेश, पिता बोले- पैसे न देने पर झगड़ता था, नशे की लत...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा Published by: शिखा पांडेय Updated Mon, 17 Apr 2023 01:10 PM IST
Atiq Shot Dead: Know about Lovelesh who killed Atiq-Ashraf
लवलेश तिवारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
‘भइया, बड़ा करने की इच्छा है। बड़े डॉन को मारकर बड़ा डॉन बनूंगा’। माफिया अतीक और अशरफ की हत्या में शामिल लवलेश यह बात अक्सर पड़ोसियों और दोस्तों से कहता था। तब उसकी बात लोग हंसकर टालते रहे, लेकिन शनिवार रात हुई घटना में लवलेश की संलिप्तता पर लोग अचंभित हैं।



पड़ोसी दुष्यंत सिंह ने बताया कि लवलेश की महत्वाकांक्षा बड़ी थी। लगभग 5-6 माह से कुछ बड़ा करने की बात करता था। अक्सर कहता था कि डॉन बनना है तो बड़े डॉन को मारना पड़ेगा। लवलेश अक्सर लोगों से मारपीट करता था। कभी पुलिस तक बात नहीं पहुंची। कभी-कभार बाहरी लोगों को घर लाया तो पड़ोसियों ने ऐतराज किया। फिर कभी ऐसा नहीं किया। वह शराब पीने का आदी रहा है।


लवलेश के दोस्त क्योटरा निवासी रवि कुमार का कहना है कि लवलेश की हरकत अचंभित करने वाली है। कोई नहीं जानता था कि वह इतना बड़ा कांड करेगा। लवलेश को अर्जुन पंडित फिल्म बहुत पसंद है। फिल्मी अंदाज में अपने को पेश भी करता था। तब सभी दोस्त हंसकर टाल जाते थे। विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि लवलेश ने इतना बड़ा गुल खिला दिया।

फ्री फायर गेम का शौकीन है लवलेश
छोटे भाई वेद तिवारी ने बताया कि लवलेश ने हाईस्कूल और इंटर में 68 फीसदी अंक हासिल किए थे। संगत बदलने और नशे की लत में पड़ने के बाद वह बिगड़ गया। बीए प्रथम वर्ष में फेल हो जाने पर पढ़ाई बंद कर दी। उसकी हरकतों से तंग आकर घरवालों ने भी उससे मतलब रखना बंद कर दिया था। कब आना-कब जाना? घरवालों को कोई सरोकार नहीं रहता था। जब भी घर में रुकता था तो हम दोनों मोबाइल पर गेम खेलते थे। लवलेश फ्री फायर गेम का शौकीन है।

पैसे न देने पर झगड़ता था लवलेश : पिता
प्राइवेट स्कूल में बस चलाकर परिवार पाल रहे यज्ञ कुमार तिवारी मूलरूप से चिल्ला थाना क्षेत्र के लौमर गांव के रहने वाले हैं। करीब चार साल पूर्व बांदा आकर क्योटरा मोहाल में अधिवक्ता के घर पर किराये पर रहने लगे। पिता ने बताया, ड्राइवरी करके बेटों को पढ़ाया-लिखाया। गलत संगत में पड़कर लवलेश को नशे की लत पड़ गई। अक्सर पैसों की मांग करता था। मना करने पर झगड़ता था। मजबूरीवश दो साल पूर्व उससे नाता तोड़ लिया। अब बेटे ने इतनी बड़ी वारदात कर दी है तो उन्हें भी उसकी करतूत की सजा भुगतनी पड़ रही है।

उधर, बेटे की करतूत से बेहद आहत मां आशा देवी ने बताया कि उसके चार बेटे हैं। बड़ा पुत्र रोहित संत बन चुका है। वह धार्मिक स्थलों पर रहता है। दूसरा बेटा मोहित शादीशुदा है। वह परिवार के साथ लखनऊ में रहता है। लवलेश तीसरे नंबर का है। सबसे छोटा वेद तिवारी है जो बीए की पढ़ाई कर रहा है।

खबर सुनते ही हाथ से छूट गया निवाला
माफिया अतीक और उसके भाई अशरफ की हत्या की घटना सुर्खियां बनने के बाद जब लवलेश का नाम सामने आया तो घरवालों की परसी थालियां ज्यों की त्यों रह गईं। किसी ने रोटी का निवाला तक नहीं तोड़ा था। घटना सुनकर पिता-माता और भाई की भूख-प्यास मिट गई थी। अगले दिन रविवार को भी किसी ने कुछ नहीं खाया। न ही कोई नाते-रिश्तेदार या पड़ोसी हमदर्दी जताने पहुंचा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

