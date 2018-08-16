शहर चुनें

जब सिख समाज को भाजपा से रखा जाता था दूर, अटल ने पत्र का कुछ यूं दिया जवाब

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 16 Aug 2018 06:58 PM IST
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को रविंदर सिंह भाटिया द्वारा भेजा गया पत्र
1 of 10
बात 1993 की है जब कानपुर में भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष सिखों को अपनी कार्यकारिणी में नहीं शामिल करते थे। सिखों को राजनीति से दूर रखा जा रहा था तब कानपुर के रविंदर सिंह भाटिया ने उन्हें पत्र लिखकर सिखों को भाजपा कार्यकारिणी में रखने की गुजारिश की थी। भाटिया के पत्र का जवाब अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने एक सप्ताह के अंदर ही उसका जवाब भेज दिया।

 
atal bihari vajpayee अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी

