
चित्रकूट

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 12:08 AM IST
पावर हाउस में लगी आग, 40 गांवों में रहा अंधेरा
चित्रकूट। शहर के बनकट गांव स्थित 33 केवीए पावर हाउस में लगा आठ एमवीए का विद्युत ट्रांसफार्मर गुरुवार की देर रात जल गया। इससे लोढवारा फीडर क ी विद्युत सप्लाई बंद हो गई। जिसमें 40 से अधिक गांवों में रात भर अंधेरा रहा। शुक्रवार की देर शाम तक आधे गांवों की आपूर्ति बहाल हो पाई है। आग लगने का कारण अधिक लोड बताया जा रहा है।
बनकट गांव स्थित 33 केवीए में पुराने व जर्जर विद्युत के ट्रांसफार्मर लगे हुए हैं। इसके साथ उपकरण भी पुराने लगे हैं। जिससे आए ट्रांसफार्मर व उपकरण जल जाते हैं। गुुरुवार देर रात को अचानक आठ एमवीए बिजली का ट्रांसफार्मर जलने लगा। जिससे पावर हाउस में अफरातफरी मच गई।
कर्मचारियों ने किसी तरह से आग बुझाई। इससे लोढ़वारा फीडर के 40 गांव की विद्युत आपूर्ति बंद हो गई। जिसमें लोढ़वारा, छिपनी, बनकट, बंधोइन, चिल्ला, परसौंजा, रमयापुर, रूपौली, आदि गांवों मेें विद्युत आपूर्ति बाधित है। विद्युत विभाग के अधिशाषी अभियंता हरीबरन ने बताया कि अधिक लोड होने के कारण ट्रांसफार्मर जल गया है। जिसको सुधारने के लिए कर्मचारी लगे हुए हैं। आधा काम पूरा हो चुका है।







Most Read

रेलवे लाइन पर जबलपुर एक्सप्रेस से 15 से 20 गाय कटीं
Kanpur

कानपुरः जबलपुर एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आईं 15 अधिक गाय, दर्दनाक मौत से मची अफरातफरी

कानपुर के सचेंडी थाना क्षेत्र में शिर्डी इटारा गांव के पास से काफी संख्या में रेलवे लाइन पैर बैठी गायें जबलपुर एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आ गईं। ड्राइवर की सूझबूझ से एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया। ड्राइवर ने लगभग तीस मिनट तक ट्रेन घटनास्थल पर ही खड़ी रखी।

16 नवंबर 2018


बकायेदार ने बिजलीकर्मी को लाठी मार किया घायल
Kanpur

बकायेदार ने बिजलीकर्मी को लाठी मार किया घायल

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

प्रधानमंत्री पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वाला दरोगा निलंबित, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ था वीडियो

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

कांग्रेस ने बीजेपी को बताया झूठ का पुलिंदा, आम चुनाव 2014 का जिक्र करते हुए लगाए ये आरोप

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

चिता से युवती का अधजला शव उठा लाई पुलिस, फिर सुसाइड नोट से पता चली ये बात

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

लव स्टोरी का 'विलेन बना दरोगा', शादी के बाद गर्भवती हुई लड़की को भेजा नारी निकेतन और प्रेमी को जेल 

16 नवंबर 2018

कायमगंज में यूटीएस सेवा शुरू, मोबाइल में जनरल टिकट
Farrukhabad

कायमगंज में यूटीएस सेवा शुरू, मोबाइल में जनरल टिकट

16 नवंबर 2018

स्कूलों में नहीं पहुंचा धन, कागजों में तेजी से बंट रहे स्वेटर
Farrukhabad

स्कूलों में नहीं पहुंचा धन, कागजों में तेजी से बंट रहे स्वेटर

16 नवंबर 2018

दवा जलाने के मामले में सीएमओ ने एडीएम को सौंपी रिपोर्ट
Farrukhabad

दवा जलाने के मामले में सीएमओ ने एडीएम को सौंपी रिपोर्ट

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

सास के साथ पूजा करने गई थी पत्नी, घर लौटने पर पति का शव देख बेहोश होकर गिर पड़ी

16 नवंबर 2018

सीएम योगी ने रक्षा प्रदर्शनी का किया उद्घाटन, दिया ढाई लाख नौकरियों का तोहफा

शुक्रवार को यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कानपुर के सीएसए विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में लगी रक्षा प्रदर्शनी-2018 का उद्घाटन किया। डिफेंस कॉरीडोर के निर्माण से कारखानों में उत्पादन को बढ़ावा मिलेगा।

17 नवंबर 2018

कानपुर 2:04

दरोगा की पिस्टल छीन बदमाश ने की फरार होने की कोशिश, लेकिन...

16 नवंबर 2018

कानपुर 2:40

कानपुर में मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने कुछ ऐसे मनाया भाई दूज

9 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस 1:47

VIDEO: हिरासत में हुई युवक की मौत, सवालों में घिरी यूपी पुलिस

9 नवंबर 2018

उत्तरप्रदेश 1:10

दो गुटों में छिड़ा संग्राम, एक की मौत

9 नवंबर 2018

