मोर की मौत, नहीं पहुंचे वन कर्मी

Kanpur Bureau Updated Wed, 26 Sep 2018 01:26 AM IST
मोर की मौत, नहीं पहुंचे वन विभाग कर्मी
मुंगीसापुर (कानपुर देहात)। संदलपुर ब्लाक के भड़पुरा में सोमवार की सुबह मोर की मौत हो गई थी। इसकी सूचना प्रधान ने वन दरोगा को दी थी। इसके 24 घंटे बाद भी वह मौके पर नहीं पहुंचे। इस पर प्रधान ने बिना पोस्टमार्टम कराए उसे दफना दिया।
सिकंदरा तहसील के भड़पुराप्रधान राजकुमार कटियार ने बताया कि उनके घर के पास खड़े पीपल के पेड़ गिर कर एक मोर की सोमवार सुबह मौत हो गई। सूचना पर वन दरोगा राजेश आस्थाना को दी। वह मौके पर आने के बजाय प्रधान को ही जिम्मेदारी का पाठ पढ़ाने लगे। उन्होंने उसे दफनाने के लिए प्रधान को निर्देश दे दिए। इस बीच 24 घंटे तक मोर का शव प्रधान के यहां रखा रहा। मंगलवार की सुबह तक उनके न पहुंचने पर प्रधान ने मोर को गांव के बाहर दफना दिया। डीएफओ ललित गिरि ने बताया कि सूचना के बाद भी मौके पर न पहुंचने पर वन दरोगा से स्पष्टीकरण तलब किया जाएगा।

