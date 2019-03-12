शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   बाइकों की भिड़ंत में होमगार्ड की मौत

बाइकों की भिड़ंत में होमगार्ड की मौत

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 01:19 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पुखरायां। भोगनीपुर तहसील क्षेत्र के मांचा गांव मोड़ के निकट मुगुल रोड पर सोमवार को
दो बाइकों की भिड़ंत में होमगार्ड की मौत हो गई और दूसरी बाइक पर सवार युवक घायल हो गया। उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। दोनों सवार हेलमेट नहीं लगाए थे।


भोगनीपुर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के लगड़ेपुर्वा गांव निवासी राधाकृष्ण(40) भोगनीपुर कोतवाली में होमगार्ड है। सोमवार की देर शाम वह बाइक से भोगनीपुर कोतवाली डयूटी करने आ रहे थे। मांचा गांव मोड़ के निकट सामने से आ रहे बाइक सवार हीरापुर गांव निवासी आमिर(25) की बाइक से आमने सामने भिड़ंत हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस घायलों को इलाज के लिए सीएचसी पुखरायां लेकर आई, जहां पर डा अनीता ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। वहीं आमिर को जिला अस्पताल भेजा है।


बाइकों की भिड़ंत में होमगार्ड की मौत

Recommended

Cricket News

INDvAUS: मोहाली में आया धवन का तूफान, चौथे वन-डे में गब्बर ने तोड़े पांच रिकॉर्ड्स

11 मार्च 2019

shikhar dhawan
शिखर धवन
SHIKHAR DHAWAN
ROHIT SHARMA SHIKHAR DHAWAN
Cricket News

INDvAUS: मोहाली में आया धवन का तूफान, चौथे वन-डे में गब्बर ने तोड़े पांच रिकॉर्ड्स

11 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने हार का ठीकरा डीआरएस और पंत पर फोड़ा, मैच के बाद कही ये बात

11 मार्च 2019

virat kohli pc
ऋषभ पंत
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने हार का ठीकरा डीआरएस और पंत पर फोड़ा, मैच के बाद कही ये बात

11 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

अंबानी के रिसेप्शन में दिखा इन एक्ट्रेस का ग्लैमर अवतार, रेखा ने लूटी महफिल

11 मार्च 2019

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्रियां
रेखा
मलाइका अरोड़ा
जूही चावला
Bollywood

अंबानी के रिसेप्शन में दिखा इन एक्ट्रेस का ग्लैमर अवतार, रेखा ने लूटी महफिल

11 मार्च 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Cricket News

INDvAUS: 358 रन बनाकर भी हार गई टीम इंडिया, मोहाली वन-डे के ये बने पांच विलेन

11 मार्च 2019

विराट कोहली
Yuzvendra Chahal
भुवनेश्वर कुमार
केदार जाधव
Cricket News

INDvAUS: 358 रन बनाकर भी हार गई टीम इंडिया, मोहाली वन-डे के ये बने पांच विलेन

11 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव-तारीखों का एलान
India News

सात चरणों में लोकसभा चुनाव 2019, नतीजे 23 मई को, जानें आपके राज्य में कब है मतदान

11 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: पंजाब, हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ में इन तारीखों को होगा मतदान, आचार संहिता लागू

11 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

बज गया 'महासंग्राम' का बिगुल, अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए लोकसभा चुनाव की महाकवरेज

11 मार्च 2019

वोट डालने के लिए कतार में खड़े मतदाता (फाइल फोटो)
India News

2019 का चुनाव होगा दुनिया का सबसे महंगा चुनाव, अमेरिकी विशेषज्ञ का दावा

11 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव से जुड़ी अहम तारीखों का पूरा लेखाजोखा समझाएगी ये खबर

11 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

शादी में आए मेहमान ने खुशी-खुशी दुल्हन को दिया उपहार, बाद में गलती का हुआ अहसास तो वापस मांगा गिफ्ट

11 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मिशन 2019: सोशल मीडिया पर मजबूत उपस्थिति दर्ज कराने में जुटे नेता

11 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एनजीओ पर सरकार की कार्रवाई से विदेशी चंदे में 40 फीसदी की कमी

11 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चुनाव आयोग हुआ सख्त, हर मतदान केंद्र पर होगी वीवीपैट

11 मार्च 2019

लाहौर एयरपोर्ट
World

एयर स्ट्राइक : खौफजदा पाक दो दिन और बंद रखेगा अपना हवाई क्षेत्र

10 मार्च 2019

Jamaat-e-Islami was in touch with the Pakistani High Commission in India
India News

भारत में पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के संपर्क में था जमात-ए-इस्लामी 

10 मार्च 2019

mansa musa 1 emperor of Mali empire richest man in history
Bizarre News

ये है इतिहास का सबसे अमीर इंसान, दौलत इतनी कि अंदाजा लगाना मुश्किल

10 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

धमाके बाद मौके पर पड़ा मलबा
Kanpur

कानपुर देहात: फैक्टरी में ब्वायलर फटने से मजदूर की मौत, बनाया जा रहा था कलर

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र जैनपुर में केमिकल फैक्टरी में सोमवार को ब्वायलर फटने से मजदूर की मौत हो गई। धमाके में टिनशेड उड़ गया और आसपास खलबली मच गई। हादसे के बाद फैक्टरी प्रबंधन भाग निकले।

12 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
police inspector misdeed with girl
Kanpur

यूपी: दरोगा करता था युवती से दुष्कर्म, जांच के बाद हुआ निलंबित

11 मार्च 2019

shoot
Kanpur

घर से चीखते हुए निकली पत्नी, पीछे देखा तो तमंचा लेकर दौड़ा रहा था पति

11 मार्च 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

यूपी की मित्र पुलिस नहीं दर्ज कर रही थी रिपोर्ट, सीएम को किया ट्वीट तो मच गया हड़कंप

11 मार्च 2019

पर्व को शांति और भाईचारे से मनाने की अपील
Kanpur

पर्व को शांति और भाईचारे से मनाने की अपील

12 मार्च 2019

यूपी पुलिस फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

होटल में छापा सिपाहियों से अभद्रता, जिस्मफरोशी की सूचना पर पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई

11 मार्च 2019

मुरली मनोहर जोशी की समीक्षा बैठक
Kanpur

पार्टी चाहेगी तो फिर लड़ूंगा कानपुर से चुनाव- डॉ. मुरली मनोहर जोशी

11 मार्च 2019

कानपुर में पीएम की रैली
Kanpur

कानपुर: भारतीय सेना की कार्रवाई से साफ दिख रही है पाक की बौखलाहट- पीएम मोदी

8 मार्च 2019

विवाहिता से मारपीट की रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Kanpur

विवाहिता से मारपीट की रिपोर्ट दर्ज

12 मार्च 2019

प्रेमी के साथ थी पत्नी
Kanpur

पत्नी घर में प्रेमी के साथ मना रही थी रंगरेलियां, पति ने देखा तो कर डाला ये हाल

10 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

चुनाव की तारीखों के एलान के बाद हरकत में आया प्रशासन, कानपुर और आगरा में की गई ये विशेष तैयारियां

चुनाव आयोग ने रविवार को चुनाव की तारीखों का एलान कर दिया। चुनाव के एलान के साथ ही आचार संहिता भी लागू हो गई। चुनाव को लेकर सभी जिलों में प्रशासन मुस्तैद हो गया है।

11 मार्च 2019

यूपी न्यूज 2:05

अधिकारियों ने नहीं सुनी फरियाद, तो खुद सीवर में उतर गए सपा विधायक

7 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:07

पीएम मोदी की कानपुर रैली को लेकर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम

6 मार्च 2019

दीपक 0:59

बडगाम में शहीद हुआ कानपुर का लाल, योगी सरकार के मंत्री ने परिवार को बंधाया ढांढस

27 फरवरी 2019

कालिंदी 0:32

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस के जनरल डिब्बे के टॉयलेट में धमाका, देखिए वीडियो

20 फरवरी 2019

Related

कानपुर पहुंची अभिनेत्री अमृता राव
Kanpur

कानपुर पहुंची बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अमृता राव, दिए मेकअप टिप्स

11 मार्च 2019

कन्नौज सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

कन्नौज: दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, ट्रक ने बाइक सवार दो युवकों को रौंदा, एक की मौत एक गंभीर

11 मार्च 2019

स्वागत द्वार टूटने से मार्ग अवरुद्ध
Kanpur

स्वागत द्वार टूटने से मार्ग अवरुद्ध

11 मार्च 2019

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा, चार की मौत एक गंभीर

9 मार्च 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

कानपुर में पीएम की रैली से ठीक पहले अखिलेश ने कसा तंज, बोले- वो आखिरी बार पूरा कर रहे हैं ये शौक

8 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Kanpur

कमजोर नवजात शिशुओं को दी जानी चाहिए कृत्रिम सांस, टलेगा जान जाने का खतरा

11 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.