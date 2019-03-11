शहर चुनें

प्रधान के नाबालिग बेटे की शादी रुकवाई

Kanpur Bureau Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 01:06 AM IST
कानपुर देहात। कुच्छी प्रधान अपने नाबालिग बेटे की शादी कानपुर की लड़की से करने की तैयारी में थे। दो दिन पहले तिलक हो चुका है, रविवार को बरात जानी थी। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने शैक्षिक अभिलेखों की जांच कर शादी रुकवाने के साथ प्रधान को हिरासत में ले लिया है।
कोतवाल ऋषि कांत शुक्ला ने बताया कि अकबरपुर ब्लाक की ग्राम पंचायत कुच्छी के ग्राम प्रधान राजा सिंह ने अपने नाबालिग बेटे अंकित की शादी कानपुर निवासी युवती के साथ तय की थी। 8 मार्च को लड़की पक्ष के लोग तिलक चढ़ा गए हैं। रविवार को हेलीकाप्टर से बारात कानपुर जानी थी। इसी बीच लड़के के नाबालिग होने की सूचना कोतवाली में की गई। प्राथमिक जांच में प्रधान का बेटा अंकित नाबालिग मिला है। लड़की अंकित से करीब डेढ़ गुना बड़ी उम्र की है। लड़का नाबालिग होने के कारण वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम रुकवा दिया गया है। ग्राम प्रधान के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। एसडीएम अकबरपुर आनंद कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि शैक्षिक अभिलेखों में प्रधान के बेटे अंकित का जन्म 2003 में होना दर्ज है। नाबालिग पुत्र की शादी करने के आरोप में प्रधान को हिरासत में लिया गया है।


प्रधान के नाबालिग बेटे की शादी रुकवाई
दो दिन पहले हो चुका है तिलक समारोह

