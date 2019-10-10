शहर चुनें

दुकानदार ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान

Jhansi Bureau Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 07:36 PM IST
propayiter socied in jhansi
propayiter socied in jhansi - फोटो : demo
दुकानदार ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान
झांसी। बृहस्पतिवार को थाना कोतवाली क्षेत्र स्थित गणेश बाजार में रहने वाले किराना दुकानदार ने फांसी लगा ली। वह अकेले ही घर में रहते थे। देर शाम तक घटना के कारण का पता नहीं चल सका। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
कोतवाली इलाके के पानी वाली धर्मशाला स्थित गणेश बाजार में संजीव अग्रवाल (53) रहते थे। उनके भतीजे सोहेले अग्रवाल ने बताया कि वह घर के नीचे वाली मंजिल पर किराने की दुकान खोले थे। उन्होंने शादी भी नहीं की थी। उनका खाना तहसील के पास रहने वाले भाई के यहां से प्रतिदिन आता था। बृहस्पतिवार को संजीव ने दुकान नहीं खोली थी। वह सुबह बाजार से सामान लेेकर घर पहुंचे। इसके बाद कमरे में रस्सी के सहारे कुंदे से लटककर फांसी लगा ली, जिससे उनकी मौत हो गई। दोपहर करीब 1.30 बजे पड़ोस में रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति घर पहुंचे तो उनका शव फांसी से लटका मिला। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने पड़ताल कर शव को कब्जे में ले लिया। इस संबंध में कोतवाली प्रभारी देवेंद्र कुमार द्विवेदी ने बताया कि मौके से संजीव का मोबाइल मिला है जिसके सहारे घटना का कारण तलाशा जा रहा है।
propayter socied
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jhansi

बेटे के शोक में टैक्सी चालक ने की आत्महत्या, फिर पिता ने भी दे दी जान

ललितपुर कोतवाली के मोहल्ला जगपुरा में बेटे की मृत्यु के शोक में एक टैक्सी ड्राइवर पृथ्वीराज अहिरवार ने गुरुवार सुबह फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। बाद में मृतक के पिता तुलसीदास ने भी ट्रेन से कटकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

10 अक्टूबर 2019

तेज बहादुर यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Jhansi

पुष्पेंद्र यादव मामला: तेज बहादुर यादव को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

9 अक्टूबर 2019

पुष्प्रेंद यादव
Jhansi

पुष्पेंद्र एनकाउंटर मामला: पत्नी ने लगाई सीएम से गुहार, बोलीं- न्याय नहीं मिला तो कर लूंगी आत्महत्या

9 अक्टूबर 2019

एनकाउंटर में मारा गया माफिया पुष्पेंद्र
Jhansi

पुष्पेंद्र यादव मामला: शिवपाल के बेटे ने घर जाकर जाना हाल, बोले- यह एनकाउंटर नहीं हत्या है

9 अक्टूबर 2019

सदर बाजार श्रीरामलाला में राज तिलक के वाद सजा श्रीराम दरबार
Jhansi

झांसी: राजतिलक होते ही गुंजायमान हुए जय श्री राम के उद्घोष

10 अक्टूबर 2019

ग्राम करगुवां खुर्द में मृतक पुष्पेंद्र यादव के परिजनों से मुलाकात करते पूर्व राज्यमंत्री रणजी?
Jhansi

पुष्पेंद्र मुठभेड़ कांड की हो न्यायिक जांच: जूदेव

9 अक्टूबर 2019

पुष्पेंद्र यादव के गांव में आते राजनेता।
Jhansi

पुष्पेंद्र यादव एनकाउंटर केस: माननीयों के पड़ने लगे कदम, राजनीति का तवा गरम

9 अक्टूबर 2019

स्थानीय होटल में पत्रकारवार्ता में जानकारी देते प्रदेश के रेशम, हथकरघा, वस्त्र एवं निर्यात मंत्री उदयभान सिंह।
Jhansi

लघु और सूक्ष्म उद्योगों को दोबारा खड़ा करने में लगी सरकार : चौधरी उदयभान

10 अक्टूबर 2019

police in jhansi
Jhansi

बदल दिए गए मोंठ थाना प्रभारी

8 अक्टूबर 2019

धरनास्थल पर परिजनों से वार्ता करते एडीजी प्रेमप्रकाश, साथ में हैं डीआईजी व एसएसपी
Jhansi

मुठभेड़ में मौत का विरोध, पुलिस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

8 अक्टूबर 2019

