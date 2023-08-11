Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi News ›   Life imprisonment to two henchmen of bandit Nirbhay Singh Gurjar in kidnapping case

20 साल बाद मिला न्याय: दो दोषियों को आजीवन कारावास, चालक ने बताई थी अपहरण की पूरी कहानी... कब क्या हुआ

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, झांसी Published by: अनुज कुमार Updated Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:13 PM IST
सार

अदालत ने अपहरण मामले में दस्यु निर्भय सिंह गुर्जर के दो गुर्गों को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। अपहरण के 20 साल पुराने मामले में फैसला आया है। फिरौती के लिए एक वैन चालक का अपहरण किया था। 

Life imprisonment to two henchmen of bandit Nirbhay Singh Gurjar in kidnapping case
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

न्यायालय विशेष न्यायाधीश (दस्यु प्रभावित क्षेत्र) सुयश प्रकाश श्रीवास्तव की अदालत ने फिरौती के लिए वैन चालक के अपहरण का आरोप सिद्ध होने पर दस्यु निर्भय सिंह गुर्जर के दो गुर्गों को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई। न्यायालय ने 20 साल पुराने मामले में फैसला सुनाया।

पुलिस ने चेकिंग के दौरान पकड़े थे दोषी
विशेष लोक अभियोजक विपिन कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि जालौन जिले के सिरसाकलां थाने के तत्कालीन थानाध्यक्ष अनूप कुमार निगम ने नवाबाद थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी, जिसमें बताया था कि वह 21 अगस्त 2003 को अपनी टीम के साथ गोरापुर पर वाहनों की चेकिंग कर रहे थे। इसी दरम्यान झांसी की ओर से आई एक वैन को रोका गया। वैन के अंदर एक व्यक्ति लेटा था, जबकि एक गाड़ी चला रहा था और तीन लोग उसमें बैठे हुए थे। 

चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस को हुआ था शक
पुलिस के पूछने पर उन्होंने बताया कि लेटा हुआ व्यक्ति मरीज है, जिसका इलाज कराने वे न्यामतपुर जा रहे हैं। शक होने पर पुलिस ने पूछताछ शुरू कर दी, लेकिन वे कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दे सके। इस पर पुलिस ने वैन में लेटे हुए व्यक्ति पर पानी के छींटे मारे तो वह होश में आ गया। उसने अपना नाम झांसी के मेहंदीबाग निवासी सुनील कुमार रजक बताया। उसने बताया कि यह वैन उसकी है। 

चालक ने बताई थी अपहरण की पूरी कहानी
वैन में बैठे चारों युवक 20 अगस्त 2023 को दोपहर तकरीबन ढाई बजे सीता होटल के पास मिले थे। ये लोग बोले कि वह ओरछा दर्शन के लिए जाना है। इस पर किराया लेकर चारों को वैन में बैठा लिया। ओरछा में दर्शन करने के बाद उनको कुचबंधिया बाबा बरल ले जाने लगा। चिरगांव के पास एक होटल पर चारों ने गाड़ी रुकवाई। फिर मुझे प्रसाद खिलाया और चारों ने बियर पी। मुझे भी एक गिलास में कोई नशीला पदार्थ मिलाकर पिला दिया। उसके बाद मुझे कुछ होश नहीं रहा।

मौके पर गिरफ्तार हुए थे चारों आरोपी
इस पर पुलिस ने चारों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पूछताछ में उन्होंने अपने नाम दिनेश कुमार गुप्ता उर्फ टिल्लू, पान सिंह, रामदास और अखिलेश बताए। अभियुक्तों ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह चारों निर्भय सिंह गुर्जर गैंग के सदस्य हैं। उन्होंने सुनील कुमार को नशीला पदार्थ खिलाकर बेहोश किया था। उसका अपहरण कर वे निर्भय सिंह गुर्जर गैंग को सौंपने जा रहे थे। इसके बाद सुनील के घरवालों से फिरौती की रकम वसूलना था। इसके बाद पुलिस ने आरोप पत्र न्यायालय में दाखिल किया था।

न्यायालय ने पूरे मामले की सुनवाई के बाद अभियुक्त जालौन के ग्राम पाल सिरसानागर निवासी पान सिंह और कानपुर के थाना मंगलपुर के ग्राम बड़ागांव निवासी अखिलेश को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई। इसके अलावा 10-10 हजार रुपये का अर्थदंड भी लगाया, जिसकी अदायगी न करने पर छह-छह माह का अतिरिक्त कारावास का भुगतना होगा। जबकि, इस घटना के दो अन्य अभियुक्त दिनेश कुमार गुप्ता उर्फ टिल्लू और रामदास न्यायालय में लगातार गैरहाजिर चल रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed