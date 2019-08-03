शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi ›   collectorate employees will wear ICard in neck

अब गले में परिचय पत्र लटकाएंगे कलेक्ट्रेट के कर्मचारी

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 12:12 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अब गले में परिचय पत्र लटकाएंगे कलेक्ट्रेट के कर्मचारी
विज्ञापन
झांसी। कलेक्ट्रेट के कर्मचारियों को परिचय पत्र जारी किए जा रहे हैं। ड्यूटी के दौरान ये कार्ड उन्हें अपने साथ रखने होंगे। ये व्यवस्था पहली बार की जा रही है।
कलेक्ट्रेट में कार्यरत कर्मचारियों को अभी अलग से कोई पहचान पत्र जारी नहीं किया जाता है। सुविधा के अनुसार कर्मचारी अपनी मनमर्जी से पहचान पत्र तैयार करा लेते हैं लेकिन, पहली बार अब सभी कर्मचारियों को पहचान पत्र जारी किए जा रहे हैं। ये पीवीसी कार्ड पर बनाए जा रहे हैं, जो ड्यूटी के दरम्यान कर्मचारियों को फीते के सहारे अपने गले से लटकाने होंगे। परिचय पत्र में कर्मचारी की फोटो, नाम, पदनाम, मोबाइल नंबर, ब्लड ग्रुप व अनुभाग के नाम का उल्लेख किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा एनआईसी का लिंक भी दिया जा रहा है, जिसके जरिये ऑनलाइन कर्मचारी का सत्यापन किया जा सकेगा।
नगर मजिस्ट्रेट रामप्रकाश ने बताया कि अच्छी कार्य संस्कृति विकसित करने के लिए ये पहल की गई है। कार्ड पांच साल के लिए वैद्य होंगे। इससे आम आदमी को भी कर्मचारी को पहचानने में सुविधा होगी। साथ ही आकस्मिक स्थिति में परिचय पत्र पर दर्ज जानकारियों के आधार पर कर्मचारियों को सहायता हासिल हो सकेगी।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

सड़क पर सगी मां की डेड बॉडी के पास बैठ रो रही थीं अर्पिता, ऐसे बन गईं खान परिवार की सबसे लाडली बेटी

2 अगस्त 2019

Arpita Khan
salim khan
Arpita Khan Sharma
salman khan,ayush sharma
Bollywood

सड़क पर सगी मां की डेड बॉडी के पास बैठ रो रही थीं अर्पिता, ऐसे बन गईं खान परिवार की सबसे लाडली बेटी

2 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

काजल अग्रवाल से मिलने के लिए फैन ने खर्च कर दिए 60 लाख, सामने आया ये बड़ा धोखा

2 अगस्त 2019

kajal aggarwal
kajal aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal
kajal aggarwal
Bollywood

काजल अग्रवाल से मिलने के लिए फैन ने खर्च कर दिए 60 लाख, सामने आया ये बड़ा धोखा

2 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

भोजपुरी स्टार अक्षरा ने शेयर की ब्रेकअप स्टोरी, कहा- पवन सिंह के लिए मैं पुलिसवालों से भीख मांगती थी

2 अगस्त 2019

akshara singh
akshara singh
akshara singh
akshara singh
Bollywood

भोजपुरी स्टार अक्षरा ने शेयर की ब्रेकअप स्टोरी, कहा- पवन सिंह के लिए मैं पुलिसवालों से भीख मांगती थी

2 अगस्त 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
2 august 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: किसके लिए दिन रहेगा शुभ और किसे आ सकती है परेशानियां

2 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

दीया मिर्जा के पति से अलग होने की ये है वजह, स्क्रिप्ट राइटर से निकले साहिल के करीबी रिश्ते

2 अगस्त 2019

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
Kanika Dhillion
Dia Mirza , Kanika Dhillon
Kanika Dhillion
Bollywood

दीया मिर्जा के पति से अलग होने की ये है वजह, स्क्रिप्ट राइटर से निकले साहिल के करीबी रिश्ते

2 अगस्त 2019

Cricket News

पृथ्वी शॉ मामले में नया मोड़, BCCI ने इन पर मढ़ा डोप रिपोर्ट का सारा दोष

2 अगस्त 2019

पृथ्वी शॉ
बीसीसीआई
पृथ्वी शॉ
पृथ्वी शॉ
Cricket News

पृथ्वी शॉ मामले में नया मोड़, BCCI ने इन पर मढ़ा डोप रिपोर्ट का सारा दोष

2 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
विज्ञापन
collectorate staff
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Supreme Court Comment on Unnao case
Delhi NCR

देश में जो हो रहा है परेशान करने वाला है, उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की टिप्पणी

2 अगस्त 2019

malaika arora
Bollywood

करण की पार्टी पर सवाल उठाकर ट्रोल हुए विधायक बोले-'सितारों के पाखंड का पर्दाफाश जरूर करूंगा'

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मरीज और उसके परिजन
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल: सात हजार ऑपरेशन टले, 80 हजार से ज्यादा मरीजों को नहीं मिला इलाज

2 अगस्त 2019

Sunny Deol with Son Karan
Bollywood

400 फीट ऊपर से बेटे को गिरता देख सनी देओल की हुई थी ऐसी हालत, इंटरव्यू में किया खुलासा

2 अगस्त 2019

Payal Rohatgi
Bollywood

पायल रोहतगी ने जोमैटो को बताया सेक्युलर आउटलेट, बोलीं- ग्राहक नहीं मिलेंगे अब हिंदुस्तान में

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

14 हजार फीट ऊपर भारतीयों सैनिकों के बीच पहुंचे विक्की कौशल, पहली बार बनाकर खिलाई रोटी

2 अगस्त 2019

Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur
Bollywood

इस करोड़पति प्रोड्यूसर ने विद्या बालन से की थी तीसरी शादी, बर्थडे पर जानें इनके रोचक किस्से

2 अगस्त 2019

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
Bollywood

दीया मिर्जा के पति से अलग होने की ये है वजह, स्क्रिप्ट राइटर से निकले साहिल के करीबी रिश्ते

2 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

राजधानी में महफूज नहीं नारी, रोजाना छह दुष्कर्म और नौ से छेड़छाड़, अफसरों के दावे फेल

2 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर हसन अली का ट्वीट, नूंह की बेटी शामिया आरजू से रिश्ता अभी पक्का नहीं

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पति, सास और ससुर को हुई जेल
Jhansi

दहेज हत्या में पति को दस, सास-ससुर को सात साल की जेल

अपर जिला और सत्र न्यायाधीश (डकैती/गैंगस्टर एक्ट) अजय पाल सिंह की अदालत ने दहेज हत्या में दोष सिद्ध होने पर सास व ससुर को सात-सात वर्ष, पांच-पांच हजार रुपये अर्थदंड, पति को दस वर्ष कारावास व दस हजार रुपये अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई। 

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन
Jhansi

दीपावली के लिए ट्रेनों में आरक्षण शुरू, इनमें बची हैं सीटें

31 जुलाई 2019

Rainfall in village areas less as compared to city
Jhansi

शहर में ज्यादा, ग्रामीण इलाकों में कम बरसा पानी

1 अगस्त 2019

अपराजिता अभियान
Jhansi

अमर उजाला अपराजिता अभियान: विद्यार्थियों ने लिए नारी गरिमा को अक्षुण्ण बनाए रखने की शपथ

2 अगस्त 2019

Truck hits auto, auto driver dies
Jhansi

ट्रक की टक्कर से ऑटो चालक की मौत, तीन घायल

1 अगस्त 2019

अवध आसाम ट्रेन
Jhansi

अब होगा रेलवे का एक हेल्पलाइन नंबर, रेल मदद एप भी होगा शुरू

1 अगस्त 2019

रक्षाबंधन के उपलक्ष्य में बाजारों में सज गईं राखी की दुकानें।
Jhansi

यूपी: अमेरिकन डायमंड राखी और स्टोन धागे से सजेगी भाइयों की कलाई

1 अगस्त 2019

युवती से दुष्कर्म
Jhansi

यूपी: डिप्टी जेलर समेत तीन पर दुष्कर्म का मुकदमा दर्ज, जांच जारी

28 जुलाई 2019

Hope arise of Ranis sword and rajdand to bring jhansi
Jhansi

रानी की तलवार और राजदंड झांसी आने की बंधी आस

1 अगस्त 2019

Two bike riders die in accident, one injured
Jhansi

बाइकों की टक्कर में दो की मौत, एक घायल

31 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

कुलदीप सेंगर की जेल के बाहर का VIDEO वायरल, जेलकर्मी को रिश्वत देते दिखा युवक

सीतापुर जेल के बाहर का एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। जिसमें पुलिसकर्मी रिश्वत लेता दिख रहा है। इसी जेल में उन्नाव रेप केस का आरोपी कुलदीप सेंगर बंद है।

2 अगस्त 2019

यूएपीए 3:08

राज्यसभा में UAPA संशोधन बिल पर कांग्रेस बीजेपी आमने-सामने, जानिए UAPA बिल की खास बातें

2 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:35

क्यों लता मंगेशकर से हो रही इस गरीब महिला की तुलना

2 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:28

देखिए, कितनी ऊंची इमारत का निर्माण कर सकता है इंसान

2 अगस्त 2019

वरुण धवन 1:09

स्ट्रीट डांसर की शूटिंग खत्म कर पापा के दफ्तर के बाहर नजर आए वरुण, जल्द शुरू होगी कुली नंबर 1

2 अगस्त 2019

Related

यूपी पुलिस
Jhansi

यूपी: बाइक से प्रेमी युगल और दोस्त को जाता देख ताऊ ने मचाया शोर, पुलिस ने पकड़ा

30 जुलाई 2019

Copying in ITI, video viral
Jhansi

आईटीआई की परीक्षा में नकल का वीडियो वायरल

31 जुलाई 2019

Two Mela special trains to chitrakoot
Jhansi

दो मेला स्पेशल ट्रेन का संचालन

31 जुलाई 2019

Anti corruption team took corrupt clerk to lucknow
Jhansi

रिश्वतखोर लिपिक को लखनऊ ले गई टीम

31 जुलाई 2019

नगर निगम में अपर नगर आयुक्त से विवाद की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस।
Jhansi

अपर नगर आयुक्त से भिड़े अधिवक्ता

1 अगस्त 2019

Bribe at every step of School proceedings
Jhansi

‘शिक्षा के मंदिरों’ की हर अर्जी पर चढ़ावा!

31 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited