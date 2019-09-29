शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi ›   attempt girl kidnaping

कोचिंग से लौट रही छात्रा के अपहरण का प्रयास

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 29 Sep 2019 02:27 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कोचिंग से लौट रही छात्रा के अपहरण का प्रयास
विज्ञापन
बरुआसागर। शनिवार की शाम कोचिंग पढ़कर घर जा रही एक छात्रा से दो बाइक सवार युवकों ने छेड़खानी कर दी तथा जबरन बाइक पर बैठाकर उसके अपहरण का प्रयास किया। छात्रा के शोर मचाने पर उक्त युवक बाइक छोड़कर भाग खड़े हुए। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने बाइक को बरामद कर आरोपी युवकों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।
नगर के एक मोहल्ला निवासी छात्रा कोचिंग पढ़कर वापिस घर जा रही थी तभी बस स्टेंड रोड पर बाइक सवार दो युवक उसे रास्ते में रोककर छेड़छाड़ करने लगे। जब छात्रा ने इसका विरोध किया तो उक्त आरोपी ने जबरन उसे बाइक पर बैठाने लगे, जिस पर छात्रा ने शोर मचाया तो आस पास के लोग दौड़ पड़े। लोगों को आता देख दोनों युवक अपनी बाइक मौके पर छोड़कर भाग खड़े हुए। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने बाइक को कब्जे में लेकर थाने ले आयी और मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। इस मामले में छात्रा की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने पवन ढीमर तथा एक अज्ञात के विरुद्ध मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

इससे पहले नहीं देखी होगी रणबीर कपूर के बचपन की ये 10 तस्वीरें, कुछ में तो पहचानना भी मुश्किल

28 सितंबर 2019

Ranbir Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Riddhima , Raj Kapoor and Ranbir
Bollywood

इससे पहले नहीं देखी होगी रणबीर कपूर के बचपन की ये 10 तस्वीरें, कुछ में तो पहचानना भी मुश्किल

28 सितंबर 2019

आईएनएस खंडेरी
India News

चीन-पाक की पकड़ में नहीं आएगी आईएनएस खंडेरी, जानिए कितनी है ताकतवर

28 सितंबर 2019

navratri 2019
Festivals

कल से शारदीय नवरात्रि आरंभ, पूजा में भूलकर भी न करें ऐसी 10 गलतियां

28 सितंबर 2019

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Television

केबीसी 11: सोनाक्षी के बाद ये अभिनेता आसान से सवाल पर फंसा, क्या आपको पता है जवाब?

28 सितंबर 2019

kbc 11
kbc
kbc
kbc
Television

केबीसी 11: सोनाक्षी के बाद ये अभिनेता आसान से सवाल पर फंसा, क्या आपको पता है जवाब?

28 सितंबर 2019

डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
Lucknow

वाहन चेकिंग को लेकर बड़ा कदम, यूपी पुलिस नहीं करेगी पेपर चेक: डीजीपी

28 सितंबर 2019

देहरादून में बारिश
Dehradun

देहरादून में अतिवृष्टि से सड़कों पर आया सैलाब, कमर तक भरा पानी, घरों को नुकसान, तस्वीरें...

28 सितंबर 2019

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
Astrology Services

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
विज्ञापन
Molestation kidnaping
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rashifal
Predictions

29 सितंबर राशिफल: नवरात्रि के पहले दिन किन राशियों पर बरसेगी मां की कृपा

29 सितंबर 2019

देश भर में बारिश की स्थिति
India News

हिमाचल-उत्तराखंड से यूपी, बिहार तक बारिश ने मचाई तबाही, 80 लोगों की मौत, अभी टला नहीं है खतरा

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

धोनी के आउट होने के बाद आंसू नहीं रोक पाया था यह खिलाड़ी, अभी भी है विश्व कप की हार का गम

28 सितंबर 2019

बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर हादसा
Dehradun

हेमकुंड साहिब की यात्रा पर निकले थे, रास्ते में ही मौत के मुंह में समा गए छह तीर्थयात्री, तस्वीरें...

28 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान में जोरदार बम धमाका
World

पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान प्रांत में जोरदार बम धमाका, जेयूआई नेता समेत तीन की मौत

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
जश्न मनाते सेना के जवान
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आतंकवादियों के सफाए के बाद भारत माता के वीर सपूतों ने ऐसे मनाया जश्न, देखिए तस्वीरें

28 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रिया श्रीनेत
India News

भारत पर 88 लाख करोड़ रुपये का कर्ज हो गया, पीएम मोदी कहते हैं 'सब अच्छा है' : कांग्रेस

28 सितंबर 2019

सुर्तेसी आइलैंड, आइसलैंड
Bizarre News

एक ऐसा आइलैंड, जहां किसी को भी जाने की नहीं है इजाजत, वजह बेहद अजीब

28 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्रि
India News

नवरात्रि में घर पर ऐसे करें मां दुर्गा की पूजा और कलश स्थापना

28 सितंबर 2019

navratri 2019: never do these mistakes during navratri for nine days
Shimla

29 सितंबर से शारदीय नवरात्र, नौ दिन भूलकर भी न करें ऐसी गलतियां

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मीना (फाइल फोटो)
Jhansi

झांसी: मीना हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, आरोपियों ने कबूल किया गुनाह, दवा में मिलाया था जहर 

झांसी के बहुचर्चित हाईप्रोफाइल मीना हत्याकांड से पर्दा उठने लगा है। वारदात में शामिल 4 हत्यारोपियों को पुलिस ने दबोच लिया है। पुलिस की जांच में पता चला कि कारोबारी संजय वर्मा ने दवा में जहर पिलाकर मीना की हत्या की थी।

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
student make a aroplane in bu
Jhansi

छात्रों ने बनाया विमान, परीक्षण में सफल

29 सितंबर 2019

navtra begain from today
Jhansi

नवरात्र आज से, शुरू होगी आदि शक्ति की आराधना

29 सितंबर 2019

railway platform
Jhansi

मंडल के रेलवे स्टेशनों पर मिलेगी वाई-फाई की सुविधा

28 सितंबर 2019

train
Jhansi

साबरमती एक्सप्रेस में युवती से छेड़छाड़ पर हंगामा

28 सितंबर 2019

injuction
Jhansi

जन औषधि केंद्र में बिक रहीं थीं प्रतिबंधित दवाएं, जब्त की

28 सितंबर 2019

ओरछा के मंदिर और महलों की खूबसूरती का नजारा।
Jhansi

ओरछा को सर्वश्रेष्ठ हेरिटेज सिटी का राष्ट्रीय अवार्ड

28 सितंबर 2019

ayushman yojna
Jhansi

बीपीएल कार्ड होने के बाद भी नहीं आयुष्मान के पात्र

28 सितंबर 2019

rupay
Jhansi

ओटीपी बताते ही खाते से निकल गए 49 हजार

26 सितंबर 2019

Husband shoot wife, die in hospital
Jhansi

पति के गोली मारने से घायल पत्नी ने दम तोड़ा

27 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अमेरिका से भारत लौटे पीएम मोदी, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ भव्य स्वागत

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अमेरिका और संयुक्त राष्ट्र के सफल दौरे से वापस भारत लौट आए हैं। पीएम मोदी का दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर भव्य स्वागत हुआ।

28 सितंबर 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:37

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सेना और आतंकियों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़, चार आतंकी ढेर

28 सितंबर 2019

सुखविंदर सिंह 8:24

अमर उजाला पर मशहूर गायक सुखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कौन सा गाना था ‘जय हो’ से भी हिट

28 सितंबर 2019

अर्टिकल 370 1:39

अनुच्छेद 370 को चुनौती देने वाली याचिकाओं पर 1 अक्टूबर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट करेगा सुनवाई

28 सितंबर 2019

शाकाहारी अंडा 2:25

अब जल्द बाजार में मिलेगा शाकाहारी अंडा, IIT दिल्ली के छात्रों ने बनाया खास अंडा

28 सितंबर 2019

Related

roobery with old age woman
Jhansi

पौत्री की शादी के लिए रखे 15 लाख व जेवर लूट ले गए बदमाश

27 सितंबर 2019

son of electricity worker turns thief
Jhansi

बिजली कर्मी का पुत्र निकला चोर, आठ मोबाइल मिले

27 सितंबर 2019

Police verification for passport through app at home
Jhansi

पासपोर्ट के लिए नहीं लगाने होंगे थाने के चक्कर, घर बैठे एप से होगा पुलिस सत्यापन

27 सितंबर 2019

Medicines, injections found adultrated
Jhansi

दवाएं व इंजेक्शन मिले नकली या घटिया

27 सितंबर 2019

सीपरी बाजार की समस्याओं को लेकर सीपरी बाजार व्यापार मंडल द्वारा किया अर्धनग्न प्रदर्शन।
Jhansi

सीपरी ओवरब्रिज के लिए व्यापारियों ने अर्द्धनग्न होकर किया प्रदर्शन

27 सितंबर 2019

murder accused found owner
Jhansi

ढाबा मालिक निकला नौकर का हत्यारा

27 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited