अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi ›   हादसे में एमईएस कर्मचारी की मौत

हादसे में एमईएस कर्मचारी की मौत

Jhansi Bureau Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 09:08 PM IST
हादसे में एमईएस कर्मचारी की मौत
- बिजौली के पास पुलिस की गाड़ी ने मारी टक्कर
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
झांसी।
मंगलवार की दोपहर में ललितपुर मार्ग पर बिजौली मजार के पास पुलिस की गाड़ी की टक्कर से बाइक सवार एमईएस कर्मचारी अरविंद सिंह की मौत हो गई। वह बबीना में कार्यरत थे।
बबीना एमईएस कालोनी निवासी अरविंद सिंह अहिरवार (45) बाइक से किसी काम से बबीना से झांसी आ रहे थे। जब वह बिजौली के पास बनी मजार के पास से गुजर रहे थे, तभी ललितपुर से कैदी लेकर झांसी आ रही पुलिस की गाड़ी ने उन्हें टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में अरविंद गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस उन्हें उपचार के लिए मेडिकल कालेज लेकर पहुंची। यहां चिकित्सकों ने परीक्षण के बाद मृत घोषित कर दिया। इधर, हादसे की सूचना पर अरविंद का पुत्र आजाद अपने दोस्तों के साथ मेडिकल कालेज पहुंच गया। हादसे के बाद उसका रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। प्रेमनगर थाना प्रभारी स्वतंत्र कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि टक्कर मारने वाली गाड़ी को चौकी पर खड़ा करवा लिया गया है। अभी किसी ने तहरीर नहीं दी है। तहरीर आने के बाद कार्रवाई शुरू की जाएगी।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Fans trolled Bandagi Kalra After posting such type of pic
Television

Bigg Boss से सुर्खियों में आईं बंदगी ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हॉट PHOTO, फैंस बोले- गंदी चुड़ैल

6 फरवरी 2018

Kushal Tandon slams his female fan for slitting her wrist for him
Television

इस एक्टर के लिए महिला फैन ने पार की दीवानगी की सारी हदें, काटी हाथ की नस

6 फरवरी 2018

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant commented on Virat Kohli picture
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने विराट की फोटो पर किया अश्लील कमेंट, अनुष्का हो जाएगी आग बबूला

6 फरवरी 2018

5 weird look of Anuskha Sharma from her movies
Bollywood

WIFE अनुष्का के ऐसे 5 लुक जिसे देखते ही खुद विराट कोहली भी डर सकते हैं

6 फरवरी 2018

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi posts mirror selfie with unbuttons shorts
Television

मंदना करीमी ने जींस की बटन खोलकर पोस्ट की फोटो, लोगों ने किए भद्दे-भद्दे कमेंट्स

6 फरवरी 2018

five controversial film of bollywood
Bollywood

अब 'झांसी की रानी' विवादों में, जानिए 5 ऐसी फिल्में जिनपर हो चुका है विरोध

6 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar upcoming film gold teaser dialogue
Bollywood

'आई प्रॉमिस, देश के सामने गोल्ड रख देंगे', GOLD के टीजर में है ऐसे 4 दमदार डायलॉग्स

6 फरवरी 2018

katrina kaif sister isabelle will do her debut with sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

कटरीना के बाद अब उनकी बहन पर सलमान खान की नजर, इस लड़के के साथ करने जा रहे लॉन्च

6 फरवरी 2018

meet the girl salman khan referring to in his tweet
Bollywood

2 घंटे में खुला सलमान खान के ट्वीट का सीक्रेट, सामने आई लड़की और पीछे की वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan is not getting married, know truth behind his twitter post
Bollywood

सलमान के ट्वीट 'मुझे लड़की मिल गई है' की सच्‍चाई से उठा राज, कौन है वो लड़की?

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

uttar pradesh cabinet meeting today
Lucknow

यूपी में शिक्षक की नौकरी पाना होगा बेहद मुश्किल, योगी सरकार का फैसला, देश भर के युवा करेंगे आवेदन

यूपी में अब बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के स्कूलों में शिक्षक की नौकरी पाना आसान नहीं होगा। इसके लिए कड़ी प्रतिस्पर्धा होगी। प्रदेश सरकार ने भर्ती देश भर के युवाओं के लिए खोलने का फैसला किया है।

6 फरवरी 2018

पांच किमी सड़क पर खर्च दिए एक करोड़
Rampur Bushahar

पांच किमी सड़क पर खर्च दिए एक करोड़

6 फरवरी 2018

Samajwadi party prevailing guide line
Varanasi

सपा की गाइड लाइन जारी, ऐसे नेताओं को नहीं मिलेगा लोकसभा का टिकट

6 फरवरी 2018

chandan's family members met cm yogi
Lucknow

सीएम योगी से मिलीं चंदन की बहन और मौसी, मांगा शहीद का दर्जा

6 फरवरी 2018

Does misdeed with animals, the police are interrogating
Meerut

जानवरों के साथ करता था कुकर्म, हिरासत में लेकर पुलिस कर रही पूछताछ

6 फरवरी 2018

Tanveer Haider Usmani appointed as chairman of UP Minorities commission

पूर्व एमएलसी तनवीर हैदर उस्मानी बने यूपी अल्पसंख्यक आयोग के अध्यक्ष, आठ सदस्य भी नामित

6 फरवरी 2018

for women passengers provide sanitary pad in agra cantt railway station
Agra

महिलाओं के लिए गुड न्यूज, अब उन्हें रेलवे स्टेशन पर मुफ्त मिलेगी ये सुविधा

6 फरवरी 2018

RPSC issued Results of second grade social science
Jaipur

आरपीएससी ने जारी किया सैकंड ग्रेड टीचर सोशल साइंस का रिजल्ट

6 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan BJP president said the next election will be fought under the leadership of CM Raje
Jaipur

खुद पर लटकी है तलवार, भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने दिया ये सियासी बयान

6 फरवरी 2018

सैनिक ने घर में खुद को गोली मारी, मौत
Mathura

सैनिक ने घर में खुद को गोली मारी, मौत

6 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

"डीएम साब! किसानों को दाल की लागत की डेढ़ गुना कीमत दिलाओ"

झांसी में किसान अपनी फसल ट्रैक्टर में भरकर मंडी की बजाए कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंच गए। पिछले एक हफ्ते से ये किसान अपनी दाल की फसल को बेचने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। लेकिन मंडी बंद कर दी गई। इसी के विरोध में वे फसल सहित कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंच गए। और प्रदर्शन करने लगे।

3 फरवरी 2018

INSPIRATIONAL STORY OF A GANGSTER SURESH SARVODAYA WHO NOW CLEANS TOILETS IN TRAINS 3:00

जिसका नाम सुन लोग कांप जाते थे, वहीं आज करता है शौचालय की सफाई

28 जनवरी 2018

Protest by rajpoot youth in Jhansi against 'Padmavat' 3:06

झाँसी में ‘पद्मावत’ के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों को पुलिस ने दिया करारा जवाब

25 जनवरी 2018

MISCREANTS BEATEN TOLL PLAZA WORKER IN JHANSI 1:15

VIDEO: यूपी के इस टोल प्लाजा पर MLA के रिश्तेदार का तांडव!

4 जनवरी 2018

Daughter performed last rites of mother in jhansi 0:55

VIDEO: इस बेटी ने झुठला दीं कई मान्यताएं और पहुंच गई श्मशान

31 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

congress leader vinod mehra was shot dead for this reason
Delhi NCR

पार्टी कर लौट रहे कांग्रेसी नेता तो इस छोटी सी बात पर गोलियों से सरेआम भूना

6 फरवरी 2018

Solar Eclipse 2018 effects on zodiac
Dehradun

इस दिन लगेगा साल का पहला सूर्यग्रहण, इन राशि वालों के जीवन में होंगे कई बड़े बदलाव

6 फरवरी 2018

5th Gill Commission interim report finds 41 cases to be false
Chandigarh

जस्टिस गिल रिपोर्ट: सुखबीर-मजीठिया ने बदले की भावना से दर्ज कराए केस

6 फरवरी 2018

आग से नेपाली परिवार के छह सदस्य झुलसे
Rampur Bushahar

आग से नेपाली परिवार के छह सदस्य झुलसे

6 फरवरी 2018

uttar pradesh cabinet meeting today
Lucknow

यूपी में शिक्षक की नौकरी पाना होगा बेहद मुश्किल, योगी सरकार का फैसला, देश भर के युवा करेंगे आवेदन

6 फरवरी 2018

कंडयाली ने जीता क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट
Rampur Bushahar

कंडयाली ने जीता क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट

6 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.