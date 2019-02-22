शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jalaun ›   कदौरा क्षेत्र में बारिश संग ओले भी गिरे

कदौरा क्षेत्र में बारिश संग ओले भी गिरे

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 12:40 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
उरई। गुरुवार की दोपहर मौसम में गर्माहट रही। लोगों को फरवरी माह में ही गर्मी का एहसास होने लगा। लेकिन कदौरा क्षेत्र में शाम को बारिश के साथ ओले भी गिरे। किसान ओले गिरने से फसल का नुकसान होना बता रहे हैं।
गुरुवार की शाम कदौरा क्षेत्र के चंदरसी, भेड़ी खुर्द व चतेला आदि गांवों में बारिश होने लगी और फिर बारिश के साथ करीब 15 से 20 मिनट तक ओले पड़े। ये ओले 10 ग्राम से लेकर 50 ग्राम तक के थे। इसके साथ ही दो घंटे तक बारिश भी हुई।

चदंरसी प्रधान रामकुमार राजपूत का कहना है कि इस तरह ओले पड़ने से सूख रही गेहूं की फसल को ज्यादा नुकसान होगा। इसके अलावा खेत में कटी पड़ी फसलों को भी नुकसान होगा। खेत में सूखी खड़ी लाही भी झड़ गई है।

Recommended

martyr major vibhuti
Dehradun

शादी की पहली सालगिरह भी न मना पाए शहीद विभूति, पत्नी बोलीं कितने खुश थे विभू जब दुल्हन बनाकर लाए थे...

21 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

जैश की धमकी, मोदी की रैली में 2 किलो आरडीएक्स से उड़ाना है मंच

21 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

जहीर ने लगाई इस गेंदबाज की क्लास, बोले- उतावलेपन को करें कंट्रोल वरना चौपट हो जाएगा करियर

21 फरवरी 2019

khaleel and zaheer
खलील अहमद
zaheer ganguly
khaleel ahmed
Cricket News

जहीर ने लगाई इस गेंदबाज की क्लास, बोले- उतावलेपन को करें कंट्रोल वरना चौपट हो जाएगा करियर

21 फरवरी 2019

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग बाबा वैद्यनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग बाबा वैद्यनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
साहिल गांधी का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

Pics: 5 साल के बेटे ने साहिल गांधी को दी मुखाग्नि, दिलेर मां ने ऐसे विदा किया, जज्बे को सलाम

21 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान
World

पुलवामा हमले के बाद भारत के छोटे से एक्शन से पाकिस्तान में मच गया हाहाकार

21 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

सबको हंसाने वाले कपिल शर्मा पहली बार स्टेज पर हुए भावुक, शराब पीने की लत पर बोले- 'सिर्फ इस शख्स की वजह से...'

21 फरवरी 2019

कपिल शर्मा
कपिल शर्मा
kapil sharma
कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

सबको हंसाने वाले कपिल शर्मा पहली बार स्टेज पर हुए भावुक, शराब पीने की लत पर बोले- 'सिर्फ इस शख्स की वजह से...'

21 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

देश का पहला रोबोट
India News

केरल पुलिस में काम करेगा देश का पहला रोबोट, ये हैं खूबियां

21 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

सुहागरात
Bizarre News

हनीमून की रात खुला पति का गहरा राज, हताश पत्नी ने दुनिया को बताई सच्चाई

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

21 फरवरी 2019

Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
Kanpur

यूपी: सपा 37 और बसपा 38 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव, कानपुर समेत आसपास के जिलों की देखिए लिस्ट

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 को लेकर समाजवादी पार्टी और बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने सीटों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। इस लिस्ट के अनुसार, समाजवादी पार्टी 37 सीटों पर और बसपा 38 लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी।

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
चोरी
Jalaun

बाइक की डिकी से पौने दो लाख रुपये पार

22 फरवरी 2019

पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी देता भतीजा।
Jalaun

अन्ना मवेशी से बाइक टकराई, चाचा की मौत

21 फरवरी 2019

छात्रा को अगवा करने की कोशिश
Jalaun

स्कार्पियो सवारों ने की छात्रा को अगवा करने की कोशिश

22 फरवरी 2019

क्षतिग्रस्त पड़ी बाइक व खड़ा ट्रक।
Jalaun

ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की मौत

21 फरवरी 2019

मदरसा बोर्ड की परीक्षा में पकड़ा गया मुन्ना भाई
Jalaun

मदरसा बोर्ड की परीक्षा में पकड़ा गया मुन्ना भाई

22 फरवरी 2019

15 मार्च तक फुलगेज से चलाएं नहरें
Jalaun

15 मार्च तक फुलगेज से चलाएं नहरें

22 फरवरी 2019

गोशालाओं में चारा-पानी के लिए मिले डेढ़ करोड़
Jalaun

गोशालाओं में चारा-पानी के लिए मिले डेढ़ करोड़

22 फरवरी 2019

गूंजा फसलों के क्लेम और सूखी नहरों का मुद्दा ं
Jalaun

गूंजा फसलों के क्लेम और सूखी नहरों का मुद्दा ं

22 फरवरी 2019

आरोपी प्रधान पति को बचाने में लगी पुलिस
Jalaun

आरोपी प्रधान पति को बचाने में लगी पुलिस

20 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले पर मुस्लिम समुदाय ने की ये मांग

जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ के जवानों पर हुए आतंकी हमले का जालौन में मुस्लिम समुदाय ने तीखा विरोध किया है।

16 फरवरी 2019

उरई 2:03

यूपी के उरई में महिलाओं ने दरी तानकर कराया प्रसव

24 जनवरी 2019

क्राइम 3:26

बीजेपी नेता के भतीजे पर हुआ जानलेवा हमला, CCTV में कैद वारदात

4 जनवरी 2019

SUPOSHAN NEWS 1:41

कुपोषण से लड़ेगी सरकार की ‘सुपोषण स्कीम’!

25 अगस्त 2018

अस्थि कलश यात्रा 1:09

VIDEO: अटल जी की अस्थि कलश यात्रा में दिखी ये तस्वीर

25 अगस्त 2018

Related

कढ़ाई में रिफाइंड की जगह डाला पेट्रोल, लगी आग
Jalaun

कढ़ाई में रिफाइंड की जगह डाला पेट्रोल, लगी आग

20 फरवरी 2019

बाइक लूट के प्रयास में बट मारकर लहूलुहान किया
Jalaun

बाइक लूट के प्रयास में बट मारकर लहूलुहान किया

21 फरवरी 2019

अलग अलग सड़क दुर्घटनाओं पांच घायल
Jalaun

अलग अलग सड़क दुर्घटनाओं पांच घायल

21 फरवरी 2019

बस लूटकांड में दो को चार-चार साल कारावास
Jalaun

बस लूटकांड में दो को चार-चार साल कारावास

21 फरवरी 2019

चुनाव से पूर्व 36,985 किसानों को मिलेगी पहली किस्त
Jalaun

चुनाव से पूर्व 36,985 किसानों को मिलेगी पहली किस्त

20 फरवरी 2019

आर्थिक तंगी के चलते युवक ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी
Jalaun

आर्थिक तंगी के चलते युवक ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी

21 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.